Second Annual Japan Go IPO Summit Returns to Tokyo Amid Growing Momentum for Japanese Companies in U.S. Capital Markets

NEW YORK and TOKYO, June 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The successful Nasdaq listing of PayPay Corporation this year has created real momentum, with Japan’s most innovative companies now asking not whether a U.S. listing is achievable — but how to build a company that commands global capital and aligns with a global growth strategy. The second annual Japan Go IPO Summit will address that question on September 16, 2026, at the Grand Hyatt, Tokyo, hosted by MarcumAsia and organized by AUM Advisors.

This invitation-only, one-day event is designed for the senior management teams and board members of innovative Japanese companies seeking to raise growth capital and build global brands, as well as venture capital and private equity firms evaluating optimal exit and growth financing strategies for their portfolio companies. Building on last year’s inaugural event, which drew more than 500 attendees, the 2026 Summit goes beyond IPO mechanics to address the full growth journey — from attracting late-stage capital and building world-class teams to executing a U.S. listing and thriving in the public markets.

“We are seeing a meaningful acceleration in the number of Japanese companies preparing to access the U.S. capital markets, supported by a broader alignment between national policy, technological innovation, and global investor demand,” commented Drew Bernstein, Co-Chair of MarcumAsia CPAs LLP. “This Summit is designed to help management teams translate that momentum into a credible path to the public markets by providing practical insights from experienced issuers, investors, and advisors.”

“The success of the recent IPO by PayPay corporation has contributed to increased confidence that a U.S. listing is a viable path for Japanese growth enterprises to raise significant amounts of capital and achieve superior valuations, liquidity, and access to follow on raises as compared to their traditional exit alternatives,” said Crocker Coulson, CEO of AUM Advisors. “We are seeing a strong pipeline of Japanese enterprises preparing to list in sectors including AI, life sciences, renewables, specialty retail, energy security, and deep tech. This year’s conference has been extended across the life cycle to include late-stage VC and cross-over financing through post-listing financing options.”

To request registration to this invitation-only event, please visit: https://events.marcumasia.com/view.php?id=30

CONFERENCE AGENDA

Welcome and Introductory Remarks

MarcumAsia’s Drew Bernstein opens the Summit with an overview of cross-border IPO and SPAC activity from Japan, growing U.S. investor interest, and the critical success factors for U.S. listings.

State of the U.S. IPO Market & Exchange’s Evolving Standards

Exchange official reviews updated listing requirements — including the new discretionary authority to apply heightened scrutiny beyond quantitative standards.

Keynote Fireside Chat: Japan’s Vision for Global Innovation Companies

Japan’s government has identified a set of strategic priority areas — including AI, robotics, quantum computing, fusion energy, and other deep technology sectors — as the foundation for building the next generation of globally competitive companies. This keynote examines how that national agenda is building the next wave of companies for global capital markets.

From Startups to Scale - Building Companies Worth Listing

CEOs at the leading edge of AI, quantum, nuclear fusion, and mobility discuss how Japan’s scientific depth and industrial expertise are giving rise to a new generation of private companies ready to compete on the global stage.

Raising Global Growth Capital

Leading global fund managers share how they evaluate Japanese opportunities, their criteria for committing capital at scale, and how companies should prepare for global investors.

Paths to Public Status: IPO versus de-SPAC and Direct Listings

Investment bankers compare the trade-offs between traditional IPOs, SPAC mergers, and direct listings, with practical guidance on selecting the right path.

Luncheon Case Study: “The Secrets Behind a Major IPO Success from Japan”

An in-depth look at a landmark Japanese company listing, to be announced.

Unlocking Liquidity - Secondaries & Cap Tables

Best practices for secondary transactions, LP buyouts, and cap table optimization to provide liquidity to early investors and employees ahead of an IPO.

Preparing for the IPO: Legal, Accounting, and Audit

Building the right team of advisors is vital to take advantage of market windows and efficiently move through SEC registration. Learn about the roles of your auditor, internal accounting firm, SEC legal counsel, and other key advisors in the IPO process.

Developing a Following on Wall Street: IR, Research Coverage, and Trading

New public companies must proactively engage with investors to develop liquidity in the stock and attract an institutional following. Learn about the elements of success, including analyst coverage, non-deal roadshows, investment conferences, and frequent and accurate disclosures.

Tapping the Markets: Shelf Offerings, PIPES, ATMs, and M&A

One of the principal advantages of a U.S. listing is the flexibility to conduct follow-on offerings to raise multiple rounds of growth capital. Learn about the options to tap the equity and debt markets, including registered directs, ATMs, PIPEs, and convertibles, as well as the "toxic" structures that can destroy shareholder value.

HOST

MarcumAsia

MarcumAsia is an independent public accounting firm focusing on cross-border services for public and private companies. We are one of the leading providers of audit and assurance services to Asian companies listed on the U.S. stock markets and have offices in major cities in Asia, including Hong Kong, Singapore, Beijing, Tianjin, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Hangzhou, and Tokyo.

ORGANIZER

AUM Advisors

AUM Advisors provides capital markets advisory, investor relations, media relations, and visibility support to IPOs, de-SPACs, and public companies to ensure our clients can achieve favorable transaction outcomes and develop a strong following on Wall Street.

CONFERENCE SPONSORS

Platinum Sponsors

Anthony, Linder & Cacomanolis, PLLC

Anthony, Linder & Cacomanolis, PLLC’s experienced securities attorneys are here to take you public and help you maintain public company compliance as you grow and continue to raise capital. The firm has built a significant practice working with Japanese companies seeking to access U.S. public markets across all going-public transaction structures, including traditional IPOs, de-SPACs, reverse mergers, and direct listings.

Cohen & Co.

Cohen & Company Capital Markets is a full-service boutique investment bank focused on advising leading and emerging companies across sectors to address their strategic and financial opportunities. When partnering with CCM, you get decades of knowledge across a variety of disciplines, industries and expertise. Given our unique approach to banking, you can expect the high level of engagement of a boutique coupled with the expertise of a bulge bracket advisor.

Gold Sponsors

A.G.P.

A.G.P. / Alliance Global Partners is a regional investment and advisory firm that has been a member of FINRA and registered with the SEC since 1980. A.G.P. provides capital markets and corporate services. We offer advanced market expertise and deep industry knowledge to institutional clients. The core members of our team have been extremely active in investment banking specializing in small to mid-size offerings.

Ellenoff Grossman & Schole LLP

Ellenoff Grossman & Schole LLP is a New York City-based law firm comprised of nearly 125 professionals, offering its clients legal services in a broad range of business-related matters. Founded in 1992, the Firm specializes in many areas of commercial law: Corporate, Securities, Mergers and Acquisitions, International Transactions, Real Estate, Broker-Dealer Regulation, Intellectual Property, Litigation, Labor, Employment, Cannabis, ERISA, Executive Compensation, Tax and Estate Planning.

Hunter Taubman Fisher & Li

Hunter Taubman Fisher & Li is a boutique law firm specializing in securities transactions, corporate, commercial, and cross-border financing, immigration, and taxation. Our team of lawyers works together so our clients can benefit from astute business experience and sophisticated legal solutions.

Robinson+Cole

Robinson+Cole, one of the oldest law firms in the United States, pairs a long history of adapting to change with a modern, client-focused approach. Its capital markets and securities practice devotes particular attention to Asia-based and Asia-related companies across IPOs and secondary offerings, SPACs, M&A, broker-dealers, cross-border transactions, listings on NYSE, Nasdaq, and OTC Markets, and SEC filings.

Roth Capital Partners

Roth Capital Partners is a relationship-driven investment bank focused on serving growth companies and their investors. Our full-service platform provides capital raising, high-impact equity research, macroeconomics, sales and trading, technical insights, derivatives strategies, M&A advisory, and corporate access.

Sullivan & Worcester

Sullivan & Worcester (Sullivan) is one of the leading global mid-sized firms in the U.S. The firm’s capital markets practices comprise experienced lawyers from Am Law 100 firms, including several who have served in-house at sophisticated organizations.

Taft

Taft is a modern law firm fully committed to delivering the highest level of service to today’s organizations and individuals. More the 1,250 Taft attorneys practice in virtually every area of law. We work tirelessly to deliver results for our clients, communities, and each other.

Silver Sponsors

BNY

BNY is a global financial services company that helps make money work for the world – managing it, moving it and keeping it safe. For more than 240 years BNY has partnered alongside clients, putting its expertise and platforms to work to help them achieve their ambitions. Today BNY helps over 90% of Fortune 100 companies and nearly all the top 100 banks globally access the money they need. BNY supports governments in funding local projects and works with over 90% of the top 100 pension plans to safeguard investments for millions of individuals, and so much more. As of June 30, 2025, BNY oversees $55.8 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration and $2.1 trillion in assets under management.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (DFIN)

Donnelley Financial Solutions (DFIN) is a leading global provider of innovative software and technology-enabled financial regulatory and compliance solutions. We provide domain expertise, enterprise software, and data analytics for every stage of our clients’ business and investment lifecycles. Markets fluctuate, regulations evolve, technology advances, and through it all, DFIN delivers confidence with the right solutions in moments that matter.

Maxim Group

Maxim Group is a leading full-service investment bank, securities, and wealth management firm headquartered in Midtown Manhattan. Founded in 2002 as an independent, 100% employee-owned firm, Maxim provides investment banking, global institutional sales, equity research, fixed income and derivatives, merchant capital, private wealth management, and prime brokerage services. Maxim Group is a registered broker-dealer with the SEC and MSRB, and a member of FINRA, SIPC, and Nasdaq.

SprAut Accounting Corporation

SprAut Accounting Corporation is a trusted IPO financial advisory partner in Japan, founded by six Japanese CPAs with Big 4 backgrounds. The firm supports companies across the full path to a U.S. listing—from pre-audit, U.S. GAAP and IFRS conversion, and audit-firm coordination to drafting listing application documents and valuation support—and delivers comprehensive professional services in Japanese, English, and Chinese.

For sponsorship opportunities, contact:

Crocker Coulson, CEO, AUM Advisors

crocker.coulson@aumadvisors.com

+1 (646) 652-7185 (mobile/WhatsApp)