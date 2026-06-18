Earth Science Tech, Inc. Reports Fiscal Year-End Financial Results for March 31, 2026

 | Source: Earth Science Tech, Inc. Earth Science Tech, Inc.

MIAMI, June 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Earth Science Tech, Inc. (OTC: ETST) (“ETST” or the “Company”), a strategic holding company focused on acquiring and scaling high-potential operating businesses, today announced its financial results for the full fiscal year ended March 31, 2026.

“Our fiscal 2026 results reflect the meaningful progress we have made over the last several years to build a business that is durable, self-sustaining and positioned for long-term growth,” said Giorgio R. Saumat, CEO and Chairman of the Board of Earth Science Tech, Inc. “In fiscal 2026, we grew revenue, increased earnings, generated positive operating cash flow and strengthened our balance sheet, all while not adding debt to our balance sheet. These results are driven by the work we have done to better integrate the patient experience across our platform, from telemedicine to pharmacy to fulfillment. By owning more of that process, we serve patients effectively while building a stronger and more profitable business.”

Mr. Saumat continued, “We delivered these results while remaining disciplined with our capital. During fiscal 2026 and subsequent to year end, we repurchased and retired more than 7.1 million shares of common stock, continued investing in new products and expanded the reach of our healthcare platform. We believe we are still in the early stages of what this business can become. Fiscal year-end 2026 laid the essential foundation for what management foresees as our next leg of growth, and this trajectory is already showing in fiscal Q1 2027. By continuing our aggressive share buyback program—purchasing over 3.1 million shares in the first quarter of fiscal 2027 alone—we are actively creating lasting value for our shareholders. The upcoming report for the quarter ending June 30, 2026, will clearly show how the foundation laid out during fiscal 2026 is transpiring and moving forward. We remain focused on executing the same strategy that has brought us to this point by growing responsibly and investing for the future.”

For the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026, the Company reported the following results:

  • Revenue: $35.7 million, up 8% compared to $33.1 million for the 12 months ended March 31, 2025.
  • Gross profit: $25.5 million, up 5% compared to $24.3 million for the 12 months ended March 31, 2025.
  • Net income: $3.6 million, up 11% compared to $3.3 million for the 12 months ended March 31, 2025.
  • Total Assets: $9.0 million, up 27% compared to $7.1 million at March 31, 2025.
  • Repurchased and retired shares: 4,023,296 shares of common stock for the 12 months ended March 31, 2026.

About Earth Science Tech, Inc. (ETST)

Earth Science Tech, Inc. operates as a diversified holding company focused on the health and wellness sector. The Company’s principal operating strategy is to build a vertically integrated healthcare platform that combines compounding pharmacy operations, telemedicine platforms, clinical support, and direct-to-patient fulfillment. The Company’s healthcare operations are supported by investments in real estate and asset management activities and a consumer products business.

The core of the Company’s value proposition is the seamless integration of patient care, from consultation to fulfillment. This is achieved through the synergy of specialized subsidiaries.

To learn more, please visit: www.EarthScienceTech.com 

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information, the matters discussed herein may be considered “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

Such statements include declarations regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company and its management, including, without limitation, future-oriented statements related to cash flow, gross margins, revenues, and expenses. These statements are based on and reflect our current expectations, estimates, assumptions and/or projections, our perception of historical trends and current conditions, as well as other factors that we believe are appropriate and reasonable under the circumstances. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They may include forward-looking words such as “expect,” “expectation,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “may,” “could,” “intend,” “belief,” “plan,” “estimate,” “target,” “predict,” “likely,” “seek,” “project,” “model,” “ongoing,” “will,” “should,” “forecast,” “outlook” or similar terminology. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from our intent, belief or current expectations, including, inter alia, the markets for the Company’s products and services, costs of goods and services, other expenses, government regulations, litigations, and general business conditions. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those anticipated, estimated or projected. The Company assumes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements for any reason, except as required by law.

Company Contact:
Giorgio R. Saumat
CEO and Chairman of the Board
(305) 724-5684
IR@earthsciencetech.com

-- Tables Follow –

Earth Science Tech, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheets
as of March 31, 2026, and 2025

  As of March 31, 
  2026  2025 
ASSETS:      
Current Assets        
Cash and cash equivalents $796,797  $1,473,228 
Accounts receivable, net  356,054   129,064 
Equity securities  1,360,040   645,438 
Inventory  682,059   503,938 
Long lived assets, available for sale  371,684   - 
Prepaid Expenses and other current assets  154,480   358,837 
Total Current Assets  3,721,114   3,110,505 
Non-Current Assets        
Property and Equipment, net  1,517,888   1,384,110 
Right of use assets, net  95,317   172,429 
Intangible assets, net  208,170   96,885 
Deferred tax asset, net  772,294   - 
Goodwill  2,654,554   2,302,792 
TOTAL ASSETS $8,969,337  $7,066,721 
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY:        
Current Liabilities        
Accounts payable $681,925  $492,352 
Accrued expenses and other payables  1,150,442   2,322,022 
Current portion of operating lease obligations  96,206   121,851 
Current portion of loans & obligations  -   30,592 
Short-term business loans  -   179,488 
Total Current Liabilities  1,928,573   3,146,305 
Long-Term Liabilities        
Lease Liability  -   37,878 
Loans and Obligations  -   31,427 
Total Liabilities  1,928,573   3,215,610 
Commitments and Contingencies (Note 11)        
Stockholders’ Equity        
Preferred stock, par value $0.001 per share, 1,000,000 shares authorized; 1,000,000 and 1,000,000 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2026, and March 31, 2025, respectively  1,000   1,000 
Common stock, par value $0.001 per share, 300,000,000 shares authorized; 291,324,607 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2026, and 295,347,903 issued and 294,302,607 outstanding as of March 31, 2025  291,324   295,348 
Additional Paid in Capital  30,826,352   31,480,143 
Accumulated Deficit  (24,108,199)  (27,738,975)
Treasury Stock, at cost (0 and 1,045,296 shares as of March 31, 2026, and March 31, 2025, respectively)  -   (186,405)
Total Stockholders’ Equity  7,010,477   3,851,111 
Non-Controlling Interest  30,287   - 
Total Equity  7,040,764   3,851,111 
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $8,969,337  $7,066,721 


The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

Earth Science Tech, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Operations
For Years Ended March 31, 2026, and 2025

  2026  2025 
Revenue $35,695,614  $33,117,624 
Cost of Goods Sold  10,207,557   8,817,488 
Gross Profit  25,488,057   24,300,136 
Expenses        
Salaries Expense  13,776,033    14,115,643 
Selling general and administrative expenses  3,571,448   4,154,838 
Bank charges  1,006,026   1,066,577 
Advertising & marketing  2,840,553   836,860 
Legal and professional fees  221,179   305,932 
Insurance  168,353   180,281 
Operating lease cost  180,753   98,434 
Depreciation and amortization  284,396   53,951 
Utilities  130,790   39,661 
Total Expenses $22,179,531  $20,852,178 
Other income (expense)        
Dividend and interest income  15,458   9,141 
Net realized gain on sale of investments  671,528   300,162 
Unrealized Gain (Loss) on fair value changes of investments  (957,118)  (365,661)
Other  67,194   - 
Interest Expense  (16,327)  (21,189)
Net Income before taxes  3,089,261   3,370,411 
Income Taxes  (511,676)  116,776 
Net Income $3,600,937  $3,253,635 
         
Net Income/(Loss) attributed to non-controlling interest  (29,839)  - 
Net Income available to common stockholders’  3,630,776   3,253,635 
Earnings per common share-Basic and Diluted $0.012  $0.011 
         
Weighted average number of shares outstanding- Basic and Diluted  293,069,803   303,521,458 


The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.


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Earth Science Tech Inc. OTC: ETST Reports Fiscal Year-End Financial Results health and wellness sector telemedicineplatforms
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