Exyn Technologies to Participate in the iAccess Alpha Virtual Best Ideas Summer Investment Conference 2026 on June 23–24, 2026

PHILADELPHIA, PA, June 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exyn Technologies (“Exyn” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: EXYN, EXYNW), a leader in autonomous mapping and perception-driven navigation for complex, GPS-denied environments, today announced that its management will be participating in the iAccess Alpha Virtual Best Ideas Summer Investment Conference 2026, taking place June 23–24, 2026.

Brandon Torres Declet, CEO of Exyn Technologies will deliver a company presentation at 2:00 P.M. ET on June 23, followed by one-on-one meetings with pre-qualified investors on June 24.

The live webcast of Exyn’s presentation will be available at https://www.webcaster5.com/Webcast/Page/3165/54120, and a replay will be accessible following the event. The webcast will also be available on the company’s website under the 'Events and Presentations' section at https://investors.exyn.com/events-presentations.

iAccess Alpha hosts virtual investor conferences featuring companies recommended by investors. These two-day events include webcast presentations on Day 1, followed by one-on-one meetings between company management teams and pre-qualified investors on Day 2.

For more information about the iAccess Alpha Virtual Best Ideas Summer Investment Conference 2026, or to register and schedule a one-on-one meeting with Exyn Technologies (NASDAQ: EXYN, EXYNW), please visit the conference website at: https://www.iaccessalpha.com.

About Exyn Technologies

Exyn Technologies (NASDAQ: EXYN, EXYNW) is a leader in autonomous mapping and perception-driven navigation for complex, GPS-denied environments. The Company’s technology enables teams to capture accurate 3D data in environments that are dark, disconnected, hazardous, or difficult to access. Exyn’s solutions support customers across mining, construction, infrastructure, geospatial, industrial, government, and defense applications.

For more information, visit www.exyn.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release, including statements regarding the proposed Offering of the Company, the Company’s expectations regarding the completion of the Offering, the realization of any potential advantages, benefits and the impact of, and opportunities created by, the Offering, the ability of the Company to utilize the proceeds of the Offering in the manner intended, and the Company receiving all necessary approvals for the completion of the Offering, are forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “plans”, “expects”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates”, “believes” or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will be taken”, “occur” or “be achieved” or the negative connotation thereof. The forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions which could change materially in the future. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement or forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Media Contact

Vanessa Varian

Exyn

vvarian@exyn.com

Investor Contact

Crescendo Communications, LLC

exyn@crescendo-ir.com

(212) 671-1020