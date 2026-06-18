Richtech Robotics Launches Interactive Livestream Featuring AI-Powered Robot ADAM, Enabling Online Users to Engage with ADAM

Initiative is part of the next era of product engagement and the future of embodied AI using NVIDIA technology

LAS VEGAS, June 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Richtech Robotics Inc. (Nasdaq: RR) (“Richtech Robotics” or “the Company”), a Nevada-based provider of AI-driven service robots, announces the launch of a new initiative: a live, 24/7 interactive streaming platform featuring the Company’s AI-powered humanoid robot, ADAM. The immersive experience gives audiences around the world the ability to interact directly with ADAM in real-time through a livestream broadcast, enabling users to chat with the robot, ask questions, and observe how embodied AI responds dynamically to human interaction. Through direct engagement and continuous interaction, ADAM, accelerated by NVIDIA Jetson Thor for onboard compute and developed with the NVIDIA Isaac open robotics platform, is positioned to become one of the first robot “influencers,” demonstrating how AI-powered robots can communicate naturally with users in the physical world.

“Richtech Robotics has always focused on creating robots that seamlessly integrate into human environments and improve the way businesses operate,” said Richtech Robotics’ CEO Wayne Huang. “With the launch of the ADAM livestream initiative, we are helping to advance the evolution of the human-robot interaction by creating a global opportunity to communicate with embodied AI in a live, highly-interactive setting.”

Unlike traditional livestreams, the ADAM platform is built as an immersive and participatory experience. Instead of viewing pre-taped photos or videos, users are met with a bespoke and user-controlled experience. The livestream will also provide a showcase for additional Richtech Robotics technologies and robotic platforms, highlighting the Company’s broader portfolio of AI-driven automation solutions for hospitality, automotive, and manufacturing environments.

The initiative demonstrates the significant technological advancements required to enable embodied AI systems to communicate effectively with users in physical environments. By combining conversational AI with robotics, Richtech Robotics continues to bridge the gap between human expertise and robotic efficiency.

“Our vision is to make robotics more accessible, engaging, and useful in everyday life,” added Richtech Robotics’ COO Phil Zheng. “Now we’re helping to usher in the next era of product engagement, setting up Richtech Robotics to become a pioneer in intelligent automation and robotics.”

To view the ADAM livestream initiative, visit https://www.youtube.com/@richtechrobotics.

About Richtech Robotics

Richtech Robotics develops advanced robotic solutions and the data infrastructure that makes its robots more intelligent. Guided by three strategic pillars — Industrial, Commercial, and Data Services — Richtech Robotics aims to deliver dependable automation, consistent service performance, and continuous AI-driven improvement at scale. From factory floors to hospitality venues, our robots work alongside people to enhance efficiency, precision, and quality. Learn more at www.RichtechRobotics.com, and connect with us on X, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “forecast,” “estimate,” “expect,” and “intend,” among others. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties.

These forward-looking statements are based on Richtech Robotics’ current expectations and actual results could differ materially. There are a number of factors that could cause actual events to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, risks related to the ability of Richtech Robotics’ products to deliver the anticipated benefits described herein. Investors should read the risk factors set forth in Richtech Robotics’ Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on January 20, 2026, and periodic reports filed with the SEC on or after the date thereof, which filings may be amended from time to time after the date hereof. All of Richtech Robotics’ forward-looking statements are expressly qualified by all such risk factors and other cautionary statements. The information set forth herein speaks only as of the date thereof. New risks and uncertainties arise over time, and it is not possible for Richtech Robotics to predict those events or how they may affect Richtech Robotics. If a change to the events and circumstances reflected in Richtech Robotics’ forward-looking statements occurs, Richtech Robotics’ business, financial condition and operating results may vary materially from those expressed in Richtech Robotics’ forward-looking statements.

Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Richtech Robotics assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contacts:

Investors:

CORE IR

investors@richtechrobotics.com

Media:

Ron Robledo

press@richtechrobotics.com