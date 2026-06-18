Nuwellis Expands Critical Care Education with Aquadex Training at University of Minnesota Critical Care Cardiology Education Summit

MINNEAPOLIS, June 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuwellis, Inc. (Nasdaq: NUWE), a medical technology company committed to delivering solutions for patients with cardiorenal conditions, highlighted the clinical utility of its Aquadex SmartFlow® system at the 4th annual Critical Care Cardiology Education Summit (CCCES), hosted by the University of Minnesota. As part of the conference’s skills-based curriculum, conference instructors conducted focused Aquadex training sessions that provided participants with practical experience using the Company's ultrafiltration technology. More than 280 physicians completed hands-on Aquadex training during the event, representing one of the largest concentrated educational initiatives for Aquadex among current and future cardiac intensivists.

"CCCES is uniquely designed to provide experiential learning and hands-on skills training for clinicians managing some of the most complex patients in cardiovascular medicine," said Nuwellis’ CEO John Erb. "The event was an important opportunity for us to introduce Aquadex to many fellows and practicing physicians and demonstrate how precise fluid management can play an important role in caring for critically ill patients."

The summit brought together cardiology fellows, attending physicians, intensivists and critical care specialists from across the country for an immersive educational experience focused on advancing care in the cardiac intensive care unit. This year's conference theme centered on the management of bleeding and coagulopathy in critically ill cardiac patients and featured a combination of lectures, case-based discussions, and hands-on procedural training.

The Aquadex SmartFlow system is designed to provide precise, controlled fluid removal for patients with fluid overload, offering clinicians an important tool in the management of complex cardiovascular and critical care adult and pediatric patients. Through its participation at CCCES, Nuwellis continues its commitment to advancing physician education and expanding awareness of innovative fluid management strategies among both current practitioners and physicians in training.

About Nuwellis

Nuwellis, Inc. (Nasdaq: NUWE) is a medical technology company committed to delivering solutions for patients with cardiorenal conditions. The Company develops solutions designed to support patient care through monitoring, therapy, and data-informed clinical decision-making across acute and chronic care settings. Nuwellis’ portfolio includes commercially available and development-stage technologies addressing complex cardiorenal conditions, with a focus on safety, precision, and scalability across patient populations. For more information, visit www.nuwellis.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including without limitation, statements regarding the new market opportunities and anticipated growth in 2026 and beyond. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this release, including, without limitation, those risks associated with our ability to execute on our commercialization strategy, the possibility that we may be unable to raise sufficient funds necessary for our anticipated operations, our post-market clinical data collection activities, benefits of our products to patients, our expectations with respect to product development and commercialization efforts, our ability to increase market and physician acceptance of our products, potentially competitive product offerings, intellectual property protection, our ability to integrate acquired businesses, our expectations regarding anticipated synergies with and benefits from acquired businesses, and other risks and uncertainties described in our filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date when made. Nuwellis does not assume any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether due to new information, future events or otherwise.

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