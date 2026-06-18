Cabot Corporation Earns EcoVadis Platinum Rating for Sixth Consecutive Year

BOSTON, June 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cabot Corporation (NYSE: CBT) has earned a platinum rating from EcoVadis, the highest recognition available, for the sixth consecutive year. The platinum rating recognizes Cabot’s environmental, social and governance (ESG) efforts and places the company among the top 1% of companies assessed by EcoVadis globally. This prestigious recognition highlights Cabot’s dedication to the innovation of meaningful environmental and social progress as well as its ongoing commitment to advancing transparency across its value chain.

EcoVadis assesses the sustainability performance and management systems of more than 150,000 companies in over 185 countries across more than 250 industries within four key areas: environment, labor & human rights, ethics, and sustainable procurement. This year, Cabot achieved a five point increase in its overall score, representing its largest year-over-year improvement to date, with notable gains made in the ethics category. The company once again earned an “outstanding” rating in both the environment category and labor & human rights categories, the highest recognition awarded by EcoVadis. The EcoVadis methodology is built on international sustainability standards, including the Global Reporting Initiative, United Nations Global Compact and ISO 26000.

“We are encouraged by this year’s EcoVadis results, which reflect meaningful progress across our sustainability program and our largest year-over-year score increase to date,” said Jennifer Chittick, Senior Vice President, Safety, Health and Environment (SH&E) and Government Affairs; Chief Sustainability Officer. “These results demonstrate how greater transparency, stronger cross-functional collaboration and disciplined execution are helping us strengthen how we operate while advancing progress toward our 2030 sustainability goals.”

As EcoVadis continues to enhance its scoring frameworks to reflect evolving global standards and best practices, Cabot remains equally committed to advancing the rigor and impact of its sustainability initiatives and ESG efforts throughout all aspects of its operations. The company continues to drive innovation across its operations, strengthening performance and transparency in alignment with these rising expectations. This ongoing progress is underpinned by a company-wide commitment to continuous improvement and a shared belief in contributing to a more sustainable future.

For more information about Cabot’s commitment to sustainability and its ESG disclosures, visit cabotcorp.com/sustainability.

ABOUT CABOT CORPORATION

Cabot Corporation (NYSE: CBT) is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. The company is a leading provider of reinforcing carbons , specialty carbons , battery materials , engineered elastomer composites , inkjet colorants , masterbatches and conductive compounds , fumed metal oxides and aerogel . For more information on Cabot, please visit the company’s website at cabotcorp.com .

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Statements in the press release regarding Cabot's business that are not historical facts are forward looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward looking statements, see "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K.

Contact: Vanessa Craigie Corporate Communications vanessa.craigie@cabotcorp.com (617) 342-6015 Robert Rist Investor Relations robert.rist@cabotcorp.com (617) 342-6374



