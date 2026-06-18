Preclinical Imaging Market Size to Reach USD 7.24 Billion by 2035 as Pharmaceutical R&D and Drug Discovery Investments Accelerate – SNS Insider

Austin, United States, June 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “The global Preclinical Imaging Market was valued at USD 4.58 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 7.24 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 4.69% during 2026–2035, according to a new report by SNS Insider.”

The Preclinical imaging market has seen considerable growth because of the widespread use of preclinical imaging techniques by various organizations, including pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology organizations, universities, and contract research organizations to speed up their work on drug development and disease studies. Through preclinical imaging, scientists can visualize biological activities and the development of diseases among other activities.





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Increasing Pharmaceutical R&D Investments and Imaging Biomarker Adoption Accelerate Market Growth

Increased investments in the development of drugs in the pharma and biotech industry are key drivers of the preclinical imaging market. With the advent of advanced technologies and increasing costs associated with the development of drugs, researchers are leveraging high-end imaging technology in order to optimize processes involved in drug development and make important decisions based on better understanding gained at the preclinical stage.

Leading Market Players Listed in this Report are:

PerkinElmer Inc. (Revvity)

Bruker Corporation

Siemens Healthineers AG

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc.

FUJIFILM VisualSonics Inc.

MR Solutions Ltd.

Miltenyi Biotec B.V. & Co. KG

Mediso Ltd.

Aspect Imaging Ltd.

TriFoil Imaging Inc.

Scanco Medical AG

BioSpace Lab S.A.S.

LI-COR Biosciences, Inc.

Photon etc. Inc.

Rigaku Corporation

Canon Medical Systems Corporation

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Shimadzu Corporation

SMI (Sofie Molecular Imaging) Inc.

Segmentation Analysis

By Modality

The Optical Imaging Segment captured the largest share of the Preclinical Imaging Market in 2025 at 11.9% due to its economical nature, ability to conduct molecular imaging in real time, sensitivity, and extensive use. The Multimodal/Hybrid Imaging Segment is anticipated to have the highest rate of growth over the forecast period due to the rise in integration of imaging modalities, such as PET/CT, PET/MRI, and SPECT/CT, which offer a complete picture of anatomy, functionality, and molecule status.

By Application

Research & Development emerged as the highest-revenue generator in the market in 2025, as it involves high application rates of imaging in understanding the underlying mechanism of the diseases, biomarker discovery, technological advancement in imaging, and research carried out through government institutions. Drug Discovery & Development is expected to post a significant CAGR due to the increasing application of imaging in the pharmaceutical industry in terms of biomarkers, evaluation of efficacy, dosage optimization studies, and candidate selection.

By End User

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies was the largest segment with a share of 35.9% in 2025, driven by an increase in spending on pre-clinical research and pipeline expansion along with demand for imaging solutions that boost research efficiency. Research Institutes & Academic Centers will show the highest CAGR during the forecast period on account of growing government grants and biomedical research efforts along with increasing use of advanced imaging solutions in neuroscience, oncology, and translational medicine studies.

Regional Insights:

North America dominated the global Preclinical Imaging Market in 2025, accounting for 28.3% of global revenue. The region benefits from strong pharmaceutical R&D spending, extensive government funding, advanced healthcare research infrastructure, and early adoption of innovative imaging technologies.

The U.S. Preclinical Imaging Market was valued at approximately USD 1.12 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach approximately USD 1.85 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of approximately 5.12%. The United States remains the largest global market due to substantial NIH funding, strong pharmaceutical and biotechnology research activities, a large concentration of academic medical centers, and extensive adoption of advanced imaging technologies across drug discovery programs.

The Europe Preclinical Imaging Market was valued at approximately USD 1.28 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach approximately USD 1.95 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of approximately 4.30%. Europe Preclinical Imaging Market is a technology-driven and highly researched market that is backed by a highly innovative pharmaceutical industry, academic research grants, and rising levels of preclinical research. The growth in Germany is attributed to its highly innovative pharmaceutical industry, well-developed biomedical research centers, and high investments in imaging equipment.

The Asia-Pacific market is expected to show the highest growth rate in terms of market revenue over the forecast period because of the increasing investments made in research & development of pharmaceuticals, rapid growth in CRO markets, increased funding for biomedical research, and high use of advanced medical imaging technology. China continues to remain an important driver of growth in the Asia-Pacific due to substantial investments by governments in research in life sciences and pharmaceutical innovations.

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Recent Developments:

2024: Bruker Corporation expanded its preclinical imaging portfolio with the BioSpec 21.1T ultra-high field MRI system, enabling unprecedented neuroanatomical resolution for rodent brain imaging and advanced CNS drug development research.

Bruker Corporation expanded its preclinical imaging portfolio with the BioSpec 21.1T ultra-high field MRI system, enabling unprecedented neuroanatomical resolution for rodent brain imaging and advanced CNS drug development research. 2024: PerkinElmer (Revvity) launched the enhanced IVIS Lumina Series X preclinical optical imaging system featuring improved sensitivity, expanded spectral unmixing capabilities, and cloud-connected data management for multicenter studies.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

PRECLINICAL IMAGING UTILIZATION & RESEARCH WORKFLOW ANALYSIS – helps you understand imaging adoption patterns, study design trends, workflow optimization strategies, and technology utilization across pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and academic research environments.

– helps you understand imaging adoption patterns, study design trends, workflow optimization strategies, and technology utilization across pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and academic research environments. AI-POWERED IMAGE ANALYSIS & AUTOMATION BENCHMARKS – helps you evaluate advancements in automated image segmentation, biomarker quantification, tumor volume assessment, longitudinal monitoring, and artificial intelligence integration across preclinical imaging platforms.

– helps you evaluate advancements in automated image segmentation, biomarker quantification, tumor volume assessment, longitudinal monitoring, and artificial intelligence integration across preclinical imaging platforms. MULTIMODAL IMAGING TECHNOLOGY PERFORMANCE METRICS – helps you assess the clinical and research advantages of PET/CT, PET/MRI, SPECT/CT, MPI, and hybrid imaging systems across various therapeutic and disease research applications.

– helps you assess the clinical and research advantages of PET/CT, PET/MRI, SPECT/CT, MPI, and hybrid imaging systems across various therapeutic and disease research applications. DRUG DISCOVERY & BIOMARKER DEVELOPMENT INSIGHTS – helps you identify opportunities related to imaging biomarker validation, efficacy monitoring, lead candidate optimization, and imaging-guided drug development strategies.

– helps you identify opportunities related to imaging biomarker validation, efficacy monitoring, lead candidate optimization, and imaging-guided drug development strategies. PRECLINICAL RESEARCH FUNDING & INSTITUTIONAL INVESTMENT TRACKER – helps you uncover trends in government funding, pharmaceutical R&D expenditure, academic research grants, and infrastructure investments influencing market growth.

– helps you uncover trends in government funding, pharmaceutical R&D expenditure, academic research grants, and infrastructure investments influencing market growth. CRO OUTSOURCING & NEXT-GENERATION IMAGING INNOVATION ANALYSIS – helps you gauge opportunities emerging from outsourced imaging services, contract research partnerships, cloud-enabled imaging platforms, advanced microscopy systems, and future imaging technologies transforming preclinical research.

Preclinical Imaging Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 4.58 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 7.24 Billion CAGR CAGR of 4.69% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Key Segments • By Modality (Optical Imaging/Bioluminescence & Fluorescence Imaging, PET/Positron Emission Tomography, SPECT, MRI, CT, Ultrasound, Photoacoustic Imaging, Multimodal/Hybrid Imaging Systems)

• By Application (Research & Development, Drug Discovery & Development, Toxicology Studies, Disease Mechanism Studies, Oncology Research, Neurology Research, Others)

• By End User (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Research Institutes & Academic Centres, Contract Research Organizations, Others) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

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