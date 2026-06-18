AVITA Medical Highlights First U.K. Clinical Experience with RECELL GO at British Burn Association Annual Meeting

First U.K. case series demonstrates successful use of RECELL GO ® in 17 burn and reconstructive surgery patients





in 17 burn and reconstructive surgery patients Findings presented at the British Burn Association Annual Meeting support the role of RECELL GO in standardizing preparation of RECELL ® Spray-On Skin™ Cells and improving operating room workflow





Spray-On Skin™ Cells and improving operating room workflow RECELL GO is CE-marked in Europe and the U.K. and recently received regulatory authorization in Australia and New Zealand





VALENCIA, Calif., June 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCEL, ASX: AVH), a leading therapeutic acute wound care company delivering transformative solutions, today announced the presentation of new clinical data highlighting the first documented use of RECELL GO in the United Kingdom (U.K.) at the 2026 British Burn Association (BBA) Annual Meeting in Nottingham, U.K.

The presentation, titled “First U.K. Clinical Experience of RECELL GO, an Automated Autologous Cell Harvesting Device, in Burn Surgery: A Case Series,” reports outcomes from 17 patients treated at Stoke Mandeville Hospital, one of the U.K.’s leading specialist burn units. Investigators evaluated the use of RECELL GO, AVITA Medical’s next-generation automated system for preparing RECELL Spray-On Skin Cells, across a range of burn and reconstructive procedures. Patients were selected based on injury characteristics and risk factors for healing complications where clinical and aesthetic outcomes are important treatment considerations, including larger and deeper wounds, facial injuries, and patients with higher Fitzpatrick skin types.

“RECELL GO is an important next step in autologous cell harvesting technology,” said Alexandra Atkins-Murray, Consultant Plastic and Burns Surgeon at Stoke Mandeville Hospital and senior author of the study. “Our early experience demonstrates that the automated system integrates seamlessly into clinical practice while maintaining the clinical outcomes we have come to expect from the RECELL manual system. The ability to standardize preparation and free clinical staff during processing offers meaningful advantages for burn centers and surgical teams across the world.”

In the U.K. case series, all patients successfully received RECELL Spray-On Skin Cells prepared using RECELL GO, either alone or in conjunction with meshed split-thickness skin grafts. Investigators reported uncomplicated donor-site healing, complete graft take, and successful patient discharge without complications. The authors also noted workflow benefits, including reduced procedural variability, improved consistency of cell preparation, and greater operating room efficiency.

The investigators concluded that RECELL GO may help expand access to advanced autologous cell therapies by simplifying and standardizing preparation at the point of care, while preserving the clinical benefits associated with RECELL treatment.

“The presentation of this first U.K. clinical experience marks another important milestone in the global adoption of RECELL GO,” said Cary Vance, President and Chief Executive Officer of AVITA Medical. “Clinicians are increasingly recognizing the value of technologies that can reduce donor-site burden, support healing, and improve workflow efficiency. We are encouraged by these early results from the U.K. and look forward to continuing to support burn centers worldwide as RECELL GO expands across Europe, the U.K., Australia, New Zealand, and other international markets.”

The data was presented during the British Burn Association Annual Meeting, one of the leading forums for burn care professionals across the U.K. and Europe. In addition to the RECELL GO case series, data presented at the BBA meeting included a systematic review of more than two decades of global clinical experience with RECELL. The analysis included 99 studies representing more than 8,000 patients across 13 countries and concluded that RECELL is a safe and effective, evidence-based approach to wound management with broad applicability across burn and wound care settings.

About RECELL GO

RECELL GO combines a reusable, AC-powered RECELL Processing Device with a single-use RECELL Preparation Kit to automate and standardize the preparation of RECELL Spray-On Skin Cells at the point of care. The system precisely regulates key processing steps to optimize consistency while reducing operator variability and training burden.

RECELL works by using a small sample of a patient's own healthy skin to prepare a suspension of skin cells that can be sprayed directly onto the wound. This approach can promote healing while reducing the amount of donor skin required compared with traditional grafting techniques.

RECELL GO was CE-marked for commercialization in Europe and the U.K. in 2025 and recently received regulatory authorization in Australia and New Zealand. RECELL technology is also widely used in the United States, where it is FDA approved for the treatment of thermal burn and full-thickness skin defects.

In the U.K. and Ireland, RECELL GO is distributed exclusively by one of the largest independent medical device distributors, Joint Operations Ltd., a specialist provider of advanced wound care and surgical technologies. To learn more visit www.jointoperations.co.uk.

About AVITA Medical, Inc.

AVITA Medical® is a leading therapeutic acute wound care company delivering transformative solutions. Our technologies are designed to optimize wound healing, effectively accelerating the time to patient recovery. At the forefront of our platform is RECELL®, approved by the FDA for the treatment of thermal burn and trauma wounds. RECELL harnesses the healing properties of a patient’s own skin to create Spray-On Skin™ Cells, offering an innovative solution for improved clinical outcomes at the point-of-care. In the U.S., AVITA Medical also holds the exclusive rights to market, sell, and distribute Cohealyx®, an AVITA Medical-branded collagen-based dermal matrix, and the exclusive rights to manufacture, market, sell, and distribute PermeaDerm®, a biosynthetic wound matrix.

In international markets, RECELL is approved to promote skin healing in a wide range of applications, including thermal burn and trauma wounds. RECELL and RECELL GO® are CE-marked in Europe, have TGA certification in Australia, and are listed with Medsafe in New Zealand; RECELL is PMDA-approved in Japan.

To learn more, visit www.avitamedical.com.



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Investor & Media Contact:

Ben Atkins

Phone +1-805 341 1571

investor@avitamedical.com | media@avitamedical.com

Authorized for release by the Chief Financial Officer of AVITA Medical, Inc.

©2026 AVITA Medical. AVITA Medical®, the AVITA Medical logo, Cohealyx®, RECELL®, RECELL GO®, and Spray-On Skin™ Cells are trademarks of AVITA Medical. PermeaDerm® is a registered trademark owned by Stedical Scientific, Inc. All other trademarks are the properties of their respective owners.