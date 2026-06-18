Primech Holdings Secures Approximately US$36.1 Million in New Social Services and Public Sector Integrated Facility Services Contracts

SINGAPORE, June 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Primech Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: PMEC) (“Primech” or the “Company”), a leading technology-driven facility services provider serving public and private sectors across Singapore, today announced that its subsidiary, Primech A & P Pte. Ltd., has been awarded two new facility services contracts valued at a combined S$46.2 million (US$36.1 million), with terms extending up to five years.

The awards mark Primech’s deepest push yet into mission-critical public infrastructure: a flagship five-year engagement covering a major public-sector education portfolio, and a parallel contract with a social service organization supporting individuals with diverse needs.

Anchoring Primech in Education and Social Care Infrastructure

Where Primech’s prior wins centered on corporate campuses and commercial districts, this announcement marks a deliberate pivot toward sectors defined by continuity of care and public accountability rather than tenant turnover.

The headline award is a five-year integrated facility services contract spanning multiple educational facilities, covering everything required to keep campuses clean, safe, and fully operational throughout the school calendar. Its companion contract puts Primech inside Singapore’s social service network, supporting a provider focused on individuals with diverse needs — a segment where service consistency carries weight well beyond typical commercial cleaning standards.

A Step Change in Contract Duration and Scale

At US$36.1 million combined, this ranks among Primech’s largest contract disclosures to date, and represents approximately four times the value of the commercial and tenancy contracts it disclosed just days earlier. The five-year term on the education contract is also notably longer than the one-to-three-year range typical of Primech’s recent commercial wins, locking in revenue visibility into 2031 and giving the Company a longer runway for workforce and resource planning.

Building on a Public-Sector and Community Track Record

“These awards represent more than new business wins — they reflect the continued evolution of Primech as a trusted facility services partner for large-scale and essential operating environments,” said Ken Ho, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Primech Holdings. “The five-year public-sector engagement is particularly significant as it enhances the visibility of our future revenue stream while demonstrating our ability to secure and execute larger, longer-duration opportunities. Together with our growing presence in the community services sector, these contracts further strengthen the quality and resilience of our business.”

“As demand for integrated facility services continues to grow, we remain focused on disciplined execution, operational excellence, and building long-term customer relationships that support sustainable growth and shareholder value creation.”

About Primech Holdings Limited

Headquartered in Singapore, Primech Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: PMEC) is a leading provider of comprehensive technology-driven facility services, predominantly serving both public and private sectors throughout Singapore. Primech Holdings offers an extensive range of services tailored to meet the complex demands of its diverse clientele. Services include advanced general facility maintenance services, specialized cleaning solutions such as marble polishing and facade cleaning, meticulous stewarding services, and targeted cleaning services for offices and homes. Known for its commitment to sustainability and cutting-edge technology, Primech Holdings integrates eco-friendly practices and smart technology solutions to enhance operational efficiency and client satisfaction. For more information, visit www.primechholdings.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements, including, for example, statements about anticipated revenues, growth, and expansion. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company’s current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. These forward-looking statements are also based on assumptions regarding the Company’s present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “likely to” or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure that such expectations will be correct. The Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company’s registration statement and other filings with the SEC.

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