MT Højgaard Holding A/S: Enemærke & Petersen to modernise Solbakken in Odense

MT Højgaard Holding's business unit Enemærke & Petersen will, through Civica's strategic construction partnership LIVA, be responsible for a comprehensive refurbishment and modernisation of housing department Solbakken section 311 in Odense. The project is structured as a turnkey contract with a contract value of DKK 302 million and will commence in June 2026 with planned handover in mid-2029.

Solbakken consists of 267 housing units in three blocks from the 1950s and 1960s with mixed housing types, including 54 courtyard houses. The project is being carried out through a master plan with support from the Danish Building Fund and includes, among other things, the replacement of roofs, gables, windows and doors, bathrooms, installations, ventilation and lifts. In addition, conversions and mergers of homes will be carried out, and Enemærke & Petersen will build a new communal house with a laundry and upgrade outdoor areas with new paths, lighting, playground, etc.

“We look forward to continuing the good and close collaboration with Civica and our joint partners in LIVA on the project, which will create modern homes and good conditions for Solbakken's residents. Together, we have prepared a good plan for the future-proofing of Solbakken, which we are now looking forward to implementing in the coming years,” says Ole Kristensen, head of production at Enemærke & Petersen.

The order confirms Enemærke & Petersen's strong position within projects in multi-year construction partnerships and other forms of collaboration. As part of LIVA, Enemærke & Petersen has collaborated and carried out tasks in partnership with Civica, a Funen-based public housing organisation with 11,200 homes distributed across 130 departments, since 2021.

Further information:

CEO Rasmus Untidt and CFO Dennis Nørgaard can be contacted on telephone +45 31 21 68 72.

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