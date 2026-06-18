Social Media Is Now the Primary Channel for Brand Crisis Response, New Research Finds

CHICAGO, June 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to new research from Sprout Social (NASDAQ: SPT), a leading AI-powered Social Intelligence Platform, social media has become the epicenter of modern brand crises, where controversies are first discovered, public opinion forms, and consumers look for brands to respond. Sprout Social's Q2 2026 Pulse Survey finds that when a brand has a controversial moment, social media is the number one place consumers hear about it first, surpassing news articles, friends and family, and the brands themselves.

Because consumers first encounter brand controversies on social, they expect brands to address the issues publicly there as well. Nearly two-thirds (64%) say it is important for brands to respond publicly on social media rather than through a press release or website statement, signaling that the traditional crisis communications playbook won’t meet the expectations of audiences today.

With crises playing out in real time on social, how quickly an organization responds to a crisis also greatly shapes public perception. In fact, 84% of consumers say a brand's response speed directly affects their view of the crisis. This rapid spread of conversation places increased pressure on brands to deliver swift communication that addresses consumer concerns as they happen.

"Brand crises today begin and unfold on social media," said Scott Morris, Chief Marketing Officer at Sprout Social. "The first signals of a reputational threat often appear online long before they make headlines. Social media gives brands a clear look at how people actually feel in the moment, making it one of the most powerful tools for identifying risk, shaping response strategies, and rebuilding trust. The companies that emerge strongest from a crisis are those that use social insights to act quickly, communicate authentically, and make informed decisions before public perception is set."

Despite heightened scrutiny on social media, consumers are willing to give brands a second chance when issues are handled effectively. In fact, 51% of consumers would consider buying from a brand within a few months of the crisis being properly addressed, with 20% returning within a few days. The findings indicate that how a brand responds during a crisis can directly impact consumer trust and future purchase behavior, making the speed, channel, and message all critical factors in reputation recovery.

Beyond crisis communication, the Q2 2026 Pulse Survey highlights the growing role social plays across the consumer journey:

What consumers search for most on social: Consumers turn to social equally to search for product reviews, travel ideas, and news (all 30%), with restaurants and things to do being most searched (38%).

Consumers turn to social equally to search for product reviews, travel ideas, and news (all 30%), with restaurants and things to do being most searched (38%). YouTube search spans generations: YouTube is the only platform to rank among the top three search platforms across every generation, from Gen Z to Baby Boomers.

YouTube is the only platform to rank among the top three search platforms across every generation, from Gen Z to Baby Boomers. Live events go social-first: 80% of consumers watch live events through social media, rising to 93% among Gen Z.

80% of consumers watch live events through social media, rising to 93% among Gen Z. 'Unhinged' marketing has limits: 47% enjoy bold, humor-driven brand content for fun categories like snacks or gaming, but find it unprofessional for serious industries like banking or tech; 24% love it universally.

For more, including consumer data on influencer trust, social search behaviors by generation, and marketing tone preferences, access the full Q2 2026 Pulse Survey here .

About the data

This consumer survey was conducted online by Glimpse, a global market research firm, on behalf of Sprout Social. Participants included 2,250 social media users across the US, UK, and Australia. The survey was conducted from May 14, 2026, to May 20, 2026.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social is a leading AI-powered Social Intelligence platform, built on the belief that All Business is Social℠. Powered by Trellis, Sprout’s proprietary AI agent, the platform transforms real-time social media signals into actionable insights that drive business forward. Consistently recognized as a top software by G2 , Sprout enables brands to deliver smarter, faster business impact through a suite of solutions including comprehensive publishing and engagement, customer care, influencer marketing, advocacy and predictive media intelligence. Sprout’s software operates across all major social networks and digital platforms. For more information about Sprout Social (NASDAQ: SPT), visit sproutsocial.com .

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