AVI-SPL Launches Autonomous Freight Operations with Volvo Autonomous Solutions

Fort Worth, Texas, June 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AVI-SPL, a leading global technology solutions provider, and Volvo Autonomous Solutions (V.A.S.) today announced that they have started commercial autonomous freight operations between Dallas and Houston using the Volvo VNL Autonomous powered by the Aurora Driver.

The operations will support AVI-SPL’s transport of various audio-visual electronics, including a mix of new products and end-of-life equipment from which AVI-SPL claims precious metals as a part of its Electronic Recycling Program. The collaboration reflects AVI-SPL's continued investment in operational innovation and supply chain strategies designed to improve scalability, reliability, and long-term efficiency.

“AVI-SPL is a leader in its industry, moving high-value goods where speed and responsiveness are essential,” said Sasko Cuklev, Head of On-Road Solutions at V.A.S. “This collaboration shows how autonomous transport can help reduce transit times, improve service, and meet the demands of time-sensitive, high-value freight.”

As freight demand continues to increase across the United States, the transportation industry faces growing challenges related to a shortage of qualified drivers and delivery capacity constraints. Autonomous transport technologies are emerging as a strategic solution to help organizations strengthen logistics operations while supporting safer and more sustainable freight movement.

“Autonomous transportation has the potential to significantly reshape the future of logistics,” said Tim Riek, Chief Strategy Office (CSO) at AVI-SPL. “This collaboration allows AVI-SPL to explore innovative technologies that can help improve operational resilience, support long-term scalability, and strengthen the overall customer experience.”

The collaboration marks an important step in demonstrating how autonomous trucking can be applied in real-world logistics operations where speed, consistency, and reliability are critical. As demand for freight capacity continues to grow, autonomous transport has the potential to strengthen supply chains through greater uptime, improved asset utilization, and enhanced cargo security.

LINK to high resolution image

For further information, please contact:

Ceren Wende, Head of Marketing and Communication, Volvo Autonomous Solutions

Phone: + 46 31 322 4536

E-mail: ceren.wende@volvo.com

Press images and films are available in the Volvo Autonomous Solutions image and film gallery.

About Volvo Autonomous Solutions

Volvo Autonomous Solutions (V.A.S.) is the business area within the Volvo Group focused on developing and commercializing autonomous transport solutions in selected industry verticals. V.A.S. delivers end-to-end autonomous transport solutions that combine a purpose-built vehicle, a virtual driver, required infrastructure, operations and uptime support, and a fleet management system that orchestrates transport operations and manages logistics flows. Solutions are tailored to each customer’s needs and designed to support safer, more productive and more sustainable operations.

About AVI-SPL

AVI-SPL is the leading global technology solutions provider, transforming how people and technology connect to drive better outcomes. We help organizations elevate experiences, create new value, and thrive in a rapidly evolving world. As the leading provider of communications, collaboration, and experience technology solutions, we partner with companies — including more than 86% of Fortune 100 companies — to strategize, design, deploy, and manage AV and UC solutions. Our team of experts provides personalized guidance and consistent service delivery so that our solutions drive results today and tomorrow.

Contact Info



Volvo Autonomous Solutions

ceren.wende@volvo.com

Attachment