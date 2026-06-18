CIRI Announces 2026 Annual General Meeting Voting Results

TORONTO, June 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canadian Investor Relations Institute (CIRI) is pleased to report that, at its Annual Meeting held on June 17, 2026, 15 nominees were elected as Directors. Scott Parsons, Senior Vice President, Corporate Development and Investor Relations, Alamos Gold Inc., continues as Chair for the second year of his two-year term, and Quentin Weber, CPIR, Global Head of Investor Relations, WSP Global Inc., was appointed Vice Chair for a one-year term.

Five new Directors are joining CIRI’s Board: Brooke Hales, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations, TD Bank Group; David Hughes, CEO, Blueridge Management Consulting; Omar Javed, Vice President, Investor Relations, Maple Leaf Foods Inc.; Claire Sung, Partner, Business Law, McCarthy Tétrault LLP; and Tom Tran, Associate Vice President, Investor Relations, Canadian Tire Corporation.

“On behalf of the Board, it is my privilege to welcome our new directors, whose diverse expertise and perspectives will help CIRI elevate the investor relations profession and drive additional value for our members,” stated Scott Parsons, Chair, CIRI Board of Directors.

Brooke Hales is the Senior Vice President of Investor Relations for TD Bank Group, responsible for shaping the enterprise's strategic engagement with investors, analysts and credit rating agencies. She has held senior roles at TD spanning Legal, Treasury & Balance Sheet Management, Strategic Sourcing and Finance – experience that equips her with a strong command of the Bank's financial, strategic, regulatory and operational landscape. Her cross-functional background enables her to navigate the intersection of markets, strategy and risk, and deliver investor communications that enhance TD’s position as a leading North American financial institution. In April 2026, TD won five awards at the IR Impact Awards, including Brooke's win for Best Investor Relations Officer (Large Cap). Prior to joining TD, Brooke practiced law at Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt LLP and worked at Goldman Sachs. She holds a law degree from Harvard Law School and a B.A. in Economics from Harvard College.

Dave Hughes is the CEO of Blueridge Management Consulting, where he focuses on investor relations consulting. Prior to that, he was the Vice President of Investor Relations at Imperial Oil for seven years prior to his retirement in 2023, after 34 years of service. Prior to that, he held a range of positions within the company’s upstream, downstream and corporate groups. His experience includes refining, supply and transportation, logistics, business analysis and reporting, upstream project management, and commercial pipeline work. Dave’s career also includes an international assignment with ExxonMobil, where he spent five years in various roles in Fairfax, Virginia and Houston, Texas. Dave holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering (BSc) from the University of Calgary and a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from Queen’s University and holds a Professional Engineer designation. He is the past Board Chair of Social Venture Partners Calgary, a non-profit modelled around engaged philanthropy. Dave is the Chair of the CIRI Alberta Chapter.

Omar Javed, ICD.D, is Vice President, Investor Relations at Maple Leaf Foods, where he leads capital markets strategy, disclosure, and investor engagement. He has over two decades of global experience in investor relations, communications, capital markets, and corporate strategy. Before joining Maple Leaf Foods, Omar spent a decade at Hydro One, where he helped build and lead the investor relations function from IPO and guided the company through complex, high-profile transformations. Earlier in his career, Omar held roles in private equity, management consulting, and capital markets across North America and the Middle East. He advises senior executives and Boards on strategy, governance, and capital allocation. Omar holds an MBA from the University of Toronto and the ICD.D designation.

Claire Sung is a partner at McCarthy Tétrault LLP in the firm's Business Law group in Vancouver. She serves as trusted advisor and strategic business partner to Boards and executive leadership teams in the areas of capital markets, M&A, regulatory compliance and corporate governance. Prior to rejoining McCarthy Tétrault, Claire spent over five years at Methanex Corporation, a TSX/Nasdaq dual-listed global chemicals company, where she was a member of the Corporate Crisis Management Team, led the global legal compliance program and oversaw legal support for the company's key global operations across the U.S., China, Egypt, Trinidad and Tobago and New Zealand. Claire also worked closely with executive leadership and investor relations, corporate development and treasury teams through major financings and implementation of key growth strategies that create and deliver long-term value for shareholders, including the recent transformative acquisition by the company of OCI Global's international methanol business. Claire is a frequent contributor to CIRI's IR leader publication and is actively involved in the community, having served as principal for the UBC Allard Law Externship Program, committee chair for United Way of BC corporate campaigns, speaker at various Federation of Asian Canadian Lawyers programs and mentor for women in law and capital markets.

Tom Tran is an Associate Vice President of Investor Relations at Canadian Tire Corporation, supporting the company’s engagement with the capital markets and serving as a key liaison between executive leadership and the investment community. They play a central role in shaping IR strategy, leading earnings communications, developing peer intelligence and market insights, and supporting investor targeting to promote a long-term view and fair market valuation. Tom brings nearly two decades of capital markets experience, including five years in equity research and 13 years in investor relations across the loyalty, investment, and retail sectors. Previously, they were Head of Investor Relations at Aimia Inc. Tom holds an MBA from Concordia University and a BBA from the University of Toronto. Tom is the Chair of the CIRI Ontario Chapter.

The following 15 individuals will serve as Directors of CIRI:

Annemarie Brissenden, CPIR Director, Investor Relations, Refined Substance Brenda Dayton Vice President, Investor Relations, Bunker Hill Mining Corporations Bruno Di Genova, MBA Vice President, Sales, Digicast Brooke Hales, J.D. Senior Vice President, Investor Relations, TD Bank Group David Hughes, MBA, PEng CEO, Blueridge Management Consulting Omar Javed, ICD.D Vice President, Investor Relations, Maple Leaf Foods Inc. Claire Mahaney, CFA Vice President, Investor Relations & Sustainability, Primaris Real Estate Income Trust Jennifer McCaughey, CFA, F.CIRI Director, Investor Relations, Calian Group Ltd. Nathalie Megann, CPIR, ICD.D President & CEO, CIRI. Scott Parsons, CFA Senior Vice President, Corporate Development & Investor Relations, Alamos Gold Inc. Stacey Pavlova, CFA Vice President, Investor Relations & Communications, Faraday Copper Corp. Mahsa Rejali, MBA Vice President, Corporate Development & Investor Relations, Cineplex Inc. Claire Sung Partner, Business Law, McCarthy Tétrault LLP Tom Tran, MBA Associate Vice President, Investor Relations, Canadian Tire Corp. Quentin Weber, CPIR, GCB.D Global Head, Investor Relations, WSP Global Inc.



The Board looks forward to engaging with fellow members and continuing to deliver value through professional development events, resources, networking opportunities and issues education and advocacy.

The following five individuals have retired from the Board:

Adam Borgatti, CPIR Senior Vice President, Corporate Development & Investor Relations, Aecon Group Inc. David Frost Partner, McCarthy Tétrault LLP Kevin Hallahan Vice President, Business Development – Agriculture, Linamar Corporation Ann Wilkinson Vice President, Investor Relations, Mineros SA Sarah Zapotichny Vice President, Investor Relations, Vox Royalty



“I want to thank our outgoing Board members for all their hard work and dedication to CIRI and the investor relations community,” stated Mr. Parsons. “I also want to recognize Adam Borgatti for his tireless support of our organization and his leadership on the Board over the past seven years; CIRI has benefited from his invaluable contributions.”

About CIRI

CIRI is a professional, not-for-profit association of executives responsible for communication between public corporations, investors and the financial community. CIRI contributes to the transparency and integrity of the Canadian capital markets by advancing the practice of investor relations, the professional competency of its members and the stature of the profession. With over 300 members and four Chapters across the country, CIRI is the voice of IR in Canada. www.ciri.org.

For further information, please contact:

Nathalie Megann CPIR, ICD.D

President and CEO

Canadian Investor Relations Institute

nmegann@ciri.org