COMMERCE SPLIT Monthly Payments Declared for Capital Share and Preferred Shares

 | Source: New Commerce Split New Commerce Split

TORONTO, June 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Commerce Split (The "Company") declares a monthly distribution of $0.07500 per share for Capital shareholders (YCM), and its regular monthly distribution of $0.02500 per share ($0.30 annually) for Class I Preferred shareholders (YCM.PR.A), and $0.03125 per share ($0.375 annually) for Class II Preferred shareholders (YCM.PR.B). The Class I Preferreds are paid at an annual rate of 6.00% based on their $5 repayment amount. Class II Preferreds are paid at an annual rate of 7.50% based on their $5 repayment amount. Distributions are payable July 10, 2026 to shareholders on record as at June 30, 2026. 

The Company invests in common shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a Canadian financial institution.

Distribution Details    
    
Capital Share (YCM)   $0.07500
Class I Preferred Share (YCM.PR.A)   $0.02500
Class II Preferred Share (YCM.PR.B)   $0.03125
Record Date:   June 30, 2026
Payable Date:   July 10, 2026 
    
Investor Relations: 1-877-478-2372 Local: 416-304-4443 www.commercesplit.cominfo@quadravest.com



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