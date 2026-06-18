FamilyWell Health Launches Menopause Hub, Setting the Standard for Behavioral Health in Midlife Care

Program introduces free clinical guidelines for women’s health providers and a comprehensive behavioral health certification for coaches and clinicians

BOSTON, June 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FamilyWell Health , the leading integrated women’s mental health company, today launched The Menopause Hub , a central destination built to close one of the most persistent gaps in midlife care: the behavioral and mental health of women navigating perimenopause and menopause.

The Hub debuts with two foundational resources: a free clinical white paper for women’s health providers and a comprehensive Menopause Behavioral Health Certification (MBH-C) for coaches and behavioral health professionals seeking specialized training to support women through the menopause transition.

More than one billion women worldwide are in or approaching menopause, and more than 80% will experience symptoms ranging from sleep disruption and cognitive changes to depression and anxiety. Yet most never receive care, and most providers were never trained to recognize the behavioral health dimension of the transition. The result is a system that aims to manage the physiology of menopause while overlooking the mental and behavioral health changes that accompany it.

“Menopause is one of the highest-risk windows in a woman’s life for new and recurrent mood disorders, and it is also one of the most clinically underserved,” said Dr. Jessica Gaulton , founder and CEO of FamilyWell Health. “For too long, the conversation has centered almost entirely on hormones. Hormone therapy is an important tool, but it is not the entire answer. The Menopause Hub gives every kind of provider a shared, evidence-based foundation for recognizing and responding to the mental health side of midlife.”

The Guidelines the Field Has Been Missing

Alongside the launch of the Menopause Hub, the FamilyWell Academy is releasing a first-of-its-kind clinical white paper authored by Dr. Gaulton; Dr. Marissa Caan, FamilyWell's Medical Director and reproductive psychiatrist; and Dr. Melissa Sherman, OB/GYN physician and medical advisor. It gives women's health providers a practical, evidence-based framework for recognizing, screening for, and managing mood disorders during perimenopause and menopause.

The paper, free to women’s health and behavioral health professionals, distills current evidence into six core clinical principles, including the use of validated screening tools such as the Menopause Rating Scale (MRS), the importance of ruling out bipolar disorder before initiating an antidepressant, and the case for a holistic care plan that layers behavioral health support alongside hormone therapy.

A Credential for the Providers Who Deliver Care

The Hub is also formally opening enrollment for the Menopause Behavioral Health Certification (MBH-C) , a comprehensive program for behavioral and mental health providers and coaches, including health and wellness coaches, social workers, dietitians, psychotherapists, psychologists, community health workers, nurses, and other health providers. Through 15 self-paced modules and live mentorship sessions, participants gain practical skills in menopause-informed behavioral health care, including symptom recognition, cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT), motivational interviewing, evidence-based screening, and team-based care.

Graduates earn the MBH-C credential, and the program has already drawn a waitlist of nearly 400 providers. The certification offers accredited interprofessional continuing education through a joint providership with Innovation Horizons, with profession-specific credit available for social workers, psychologists, coaches, physicians, nurses, dietitians, and pharmacists.

“The interprofessional accreditation of the program speaks to not only the quality of the content, but also to the unique approach that helps fill a void in the continuing education field,” said Sasha Aparicio, FamilyWell Academy Director. “It connects the physical experiences to the mental health experiences of perimenopause and menopause, and provides base knowledge and concrete tools to support patients.”

More to Come This Fall

This fall, FamilyWell will also launch the Menopause Behavioral Health Physician Certificate (MBH-PC), a CME-accredited training built specifically for OB/GYNs, primary care and family medicine physicians and nurse practitioners. The more concise format, covering physiology, behavioral health, and the screening and management of mood symptoms during the menopause transition, is designed to fit into the continuing medical education requirements clinicians must meet to maintain licensure.

The launch reflects a growing body of evidence demonstrating that behavioral health interventions can play a meaningful role in improving symptoms and quality of life during perimenopause and menopause. The Menopause Society recently highlighted evidence from a randomized controlled trial demonstrating that CBT can significantly improve both vasomotor symptoms, including hot flashes, and insomnia. FamilyWell’s programs move that evidence into everyday practice, helping close a longstanding workforce gap that has left many women without specialized support.

“Our goal is to build the workforce that midlife women deserve,” said Dr. Jessica Gaulton. “For too long, women have navigated the menopause transition without access to clinicians who are trained to recognize and address its behavioral health impacts. Through the Menopause Hub and our educational programs, we're working to change that.”

The Menopause Hub and white paper are available now at familywellhealth.com/menopause-hub . Providers interested in the MBH-C certification or the forthcoming MBH-PC clinician certificate can join the waitlist through the Hub.

About FamilyWell Health

FamilyWell Health is transforming women’s mental health across the reproductive journey, from fertility through menopause. The company embeds evidence-based, insurance-covered mental health care directly into women’s health practices and health systems, integrating a virtual team of care managers, coaches, therapists, and psychiatric providers into clinical workflows to improve patient outcomes and reduce provider workloads. Founded in 2022 by Dr. Jessica Gaulton, FamilyWell operates across Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Connecticut, Illinois, and Texas, covering more than 400,000 lives. Through the FamilyWell Academy, the company is educating the next generation of women’s mental health providers to help close the growing workforce gap. Learn more at familywellhealth.com .

Media Contact

Abby Williamson

Scratch Marketing + Media for FamilyWell Health

familywell@scratchmm.com



