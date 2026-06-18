Clarks Taps Awin to Power U.S. Growth and Brand Discovery

CHICAGO, June 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Awin, a global leader in affiliate marketing, has announced its selection today as the affiliate partner for leading footwear brand Clarks in the U.S market. Leveraging its data, expertise and AI-powered technology, Awin will support Clarks in driving partner-led growth and expanding its reach to new audiences.

As Clarks’ brand continues to grow and evolve, influencers and publishers are becoming increasingly important to drive its LLM visibility, authenticity and cultural relevance. Through Awin’s expansive partner network, Clarks is strengthening its competitive position in a rapidly shifting retail landscape.

“Awin has been a strong partner for us since day one. The migration and onboarding process was seamless, and the support has been excellent,” said Mario Protano, Director of Performance Marketing at Clarks. “While our previous platform had reached a plateau in terms of growth, since moving to Awin, we’re already seeing positive momentum and more proactive engagement from high-quality publishers. Consolidating our affiliate program with Awin has given us the confidence, scale and partnership we need to build more meaningful affiliate relationships.”

In unifying its U.S. and U.K. affiliate programs on Awin, Clarks is taking a more integrated, brand-led marketing approach that improves efficiency, collaboration and long-term growth. The move reflects a broader shift as retailers navigate economic pressure, changing consumer behavior and rapid advances in AI that are changing how consumers shop. In this landscape, affiliate has emerged as a critical growth and competitive engine where targeted, authentic content from creators is vital. Marketers must prioritize stronger, scalable partnerships and technology that support brand building alongside performance.

“Awin is thrilled to partner with Clarks and support its continued growth and expansion in the U.S. market,” said Adam Weiss, President of North America at Awin. “Their decision reflects the growing importance of scale, stability and global alignment when evaluating platform partners. Awin has extensive experience supporting large-scale migrations, market expansion and helps brands quickly deliver growth through flexible tracking, ecosystem interoperability and an AI-native platform supported by human expertise. Together, these foundations give brands a partner-led growth strategy that scales and evolves with their business in an increasingly complex digital landscape.”

Awin continues to invest heavily in the U.S. market, expanding its AI innovation, publisher tools and service model to help brands scale sustainably and integrate affiliate more deeply across their broader marketing strategies. The collaboration with Clarks further strengthens Awin’s growing roster of global retail and lifestyle brands consolidating their partnership programs on a single, unified platform.

To see why Awin is the partner marketing platform of choice for leading retailers and global brands, visit awin.com/us/why-choose-awin.

About Awin

Awin is an all-in-one platform for smart and strategic partner marketing that helps brands grow their business, their way. For more than 25 years, Awin has been committed to building a stronger, smarter, and more sustainable ecosystem that delivers real value and meaningful impact. Our powerful technology, combined with our award-winning expert support, enables advertisers to scale confidently online and access new levels of growth. A diverse global network of 1 million partners – from influencers to emerging tech companies – helps brands discover, engage, and reward the right partners to achieve their marketing goals.

Our robust on-the-ground presence in 17 countries across 4 continents ensures personalized care, local insights and partnerships, no matter where you choose to grow. This means smarter partner marketing that’s simple, scalable, and built for results.

Learn more at Awin.com.

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