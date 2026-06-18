Federated Wireless Introduces Spectrum AI, the First Physical AI Platform for Shared Spectrum, Delivering Up to 5X More Capacity Using Existing Spectrum and Infrastructure

ARLINGTON, Va., June 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Federated Wireless today announced Spectrum AI, the first Physical AI platform purpose-built for shared spectrum planning and coordination. Based on field-validated results across hundreds of live commercial CBRS deployments, operators are achieving up to 5X gains in network capacity without adding spectrum, towers, or other infrastructure. General availability is scheduled for mid-July, with early deployments already underway.



Physical AI is artificial intelligence that operates directly on real-world physics. Spectrum AI applies it to the propagation conditions, interference dynamics and spectrum assignments that determine wireless network performance. Most AI tools in wireless automate workflows above the network. Spectrum AI works at the RF layer itself, where networks are physically designed, coordinated and optimized, and its accuracy improves with every live deployment it touches.

Field-Validated Results Across Live Commercial Networks

Spectrum AI is an automated spectrum management system that delivers step-function gains at two levels: spectrum efficiency and spectrum performance. The result, measured in live deployments, is significantly more usable high-quality spectrum for network operators. Field deployments are already demonstrating:

Up to 5X improvement in network capacity: across commercial CBRS deployments, without additional spectrum or infrastructure investment.

across commercial CBRS deployments, without additional spectrum or infrastructure investment. Up to 50% more usable spectrum capacity: through AI-driven coordination that extracts greater efficiency from existing spectrum allocations.

through AI-driven coordination that extracts greater efficiency from existing spectrum allocations. 90%+ propagation modeling accuracy (sub-0.5 dB): enabling operators to plan networks with confidence in the precision of coverage and interference predictions.

enabling operators to plan networks with confidence in the precision of coverage and interference predictions. 100–1,000X increase in simulation speed: enabling planning teams to evaluate more scenarios, faster, with physics-accurate modeling.

enabling planning teams to evaluate more scenarios, faster, with physics-accurate modeling. Up to 20 dB improvement in interference coordination accuracy: validated across live shared-spectrum environments.

validated across live shared-spectrum environments. Up to 50% reduction in site count, lowering deployment costs by up to 40%: for equivalent coverage and capacity targets, improving economics on every new build.

“Most AI in the wireless industry operates above the physical layer, automating workflows, managing operations or optimizing software. Spectrum AI works at the radio and propagation level — the physical foundation where coverage, interference and capacity are actually determined,” said Iyad Tarazi, CEO of Federated Wireless. “Wireless networks contain far more latent capacity than operators have been able to access. The spectrum was always there, but the computational tools to find it and use it at scale were not. Spectrum AI changes that. Operators can now treat spectrum coordination as a continuous optimization problem rather than a one-time engineering exercise, and every network the platform touches gets smarter, more efficient and more profitable over time.”

Why Spectrum AI Is Different

Spectrum AI is built on five foundational capabilities:

Live spectrum coordination data: generated continuously across the largest commercial shared-spectrum footprint in the United States.

generated continuously across the largest commercial shared-spectrum footprint in the United States. Nationwide geospatial intelligence: built from more than a decade of real-world spectrum assignments, interference events and propagation observations.

built from more than a decade of real-world spectrum assignments, interference events and propagation observations. Business intelligence and Coverage IQ data: address-level coverage, service qualification and market intelligence that connect RF performance directly to subscriber and revenue outcomes.

address-level coverage, service qualification and market intelligence that connect RF performance directly to subscriber and revenue outcomes. Physics-based analytics: grounded in first-principles RF modeling that captures how spectrum actually behaves in the field.

grounded in first-principles RF modeling that captures how spectrum actually behaves in the field. Production deployment telemetry: from hundreds of live commercial networks.





“The accuracy Spectrum AI delivers comes from AI-native propagation models grounded in RF physics and continuously improved using measurements from real-world wireless environments,” said Deepak Das, Vice President of Solutions and Product, Federated Wireless. “Every deployment contributes propagation data, interference observations and deployment outcomes back into the platform, creating a compounding intelligence advantage that benefits every operator on the system. For operators, that translates directly into more capacity from the spectrum they already hold, fewer sites to build and better economics on every deployment.”

The Spectrum Coordination Advantage

With Spectrum AI, the company that pioneered shared-spectrum coordination is now building the AI that runs on top of it. Most wireless AI systems are trained on simulations. Spectrum AI is trained on a decade of real-world spectrum assignments, interference events and deployment outcomes across the nation's largest coordination platform, a training foundation of unmatched depth and commercial relevance.

Spectrum AI and ANP: Optimizing Live Networks, Planning New Ones

Spectrum AI and the Adaptive Network Planner (ANP) cover the two halves of an operator's network: Spectrum AI improves networks already on the air, while ANP plans new ones before capital is committed. At launch, Spectrum AI delivers CBRS and 6 GHz spectrum deconfliction and performance improvement, with enhanced antenna support. ANP applies the same underlying intelligence to network planning, qualifying coverage, capacity and economics with physics-accurate precision.

The initial release is designed for large and mid-sized operators deploying in shared spectrum, including CBRS PAL and GAA users, 6 GHz operators and networks constrained by incumbent-protection or coordination requirements.

Additional information on Spectrum AI, including technical documentation and deployment case studies, is available at: https://federatedwireless.ai/

About Federated Wireless

Federated Wireless is a wireless technology company applying Physical AI directly to wireless network design, spectrum coordination and network optimization. Powered by the largest commercial spectrum coordination platform in the United States, the company’s solutions continuously learn from real-world spectrum usage, interference and deployment data to improve network performance, capacity and economics. Federated Wireless provides spectrum intelligence, automated planning and coordination solutions supporting private wireless, broadband, enterprise, industrial and government networks.

Federated Wireless Press Contact:

Holly Hagerman

Connect Marketing

hollyh@connectmarketing.com

+1.801.373.7888



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a113cab2-b239-44ab-bf05-b386f61c1985