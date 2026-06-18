New Research from Marius Pharmaceuticals Reveals Major Men's Health Awareness Gap: 65% Have Never Had Their Testosterone Levels Tested

RALEIGH, N.C., June 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New research from Marius Pharmaceuticals reveals significant gaps in men's health awareness and engagement, with 65% of U.S. men ages 40-65 reporting they have never had their testosterone levels tested, despite many experiencing symptoms commonly associated with hormone deficiency and other chronic health concerns.

The national survey, conducted by YouGov, a global independent research data and analytics group, on behalf of Marius Pharmaceuticals, paints a broader picture of men's health in America—one marked by low awareness, delayed care, and health challenges that increasingly affect quality of life.

Among the findings:

65% of men aged 40-65 have never had their testosterone levels tested

25% are not confident they could recognize symptoms of low testosterone, with an additional 30% being unsure

75% report experiencing at least one symptom commonly associated with testosterone deficiency within the past year

42% have ever delayed or avoided seeing a doctor even when they felt something might be wrong

45% of those with ongoing health concerns say those health concerns have ever impacted their work, relationships, or daily responsibilities



"These findings suggest many men may be struggling with symptoms that affect their daily lives without fully understanding what could be contributing to them," said Shalin Shah, Chief Executive Officer of Marius Pharmaceuticals. "The issue extends beyond testosterone. We're seeing a broader disconnect between how men feel, how they interpret symptoms, and when they decide to seek care."

The survey found that the most commonly reported symptoms over the past year (among those tested) included low energy or fatigue (48%), poor sleep (47%), reduced motivation (34%), low sex drive (28%), mood changes or irritability (27%), brain fog (26%), weight gain (26%), and reduced muscle mass (22%).

Despite these challenges, many men remain hesitant to engage with the healthcare system. Among those who have ever delayed medical care, the most common reasons included believing the issue was not serious enough (38%), concerns about cost (24%), fear of receiving bad news (10%), and being too busy to prioritize their health (8%).

"These findings highlight that men's health issues rarely exist in isolation," said Dr. Mohit Khera, a board-certified urologist.

Dr. Khera, who co-moderated the FDA's Expert Panel on Testosterone Replacement Therapy for Men in December 2025, also noted that these survey findings echo the panel's central message. "As we discussed at the FDA panel in December 2025, testosterone is one of the best markers we have of a man's current and future health — it tells us about cardiovascular risk, metabolic health, and mortality, not just sexual function. The biggest risk is often not knowing something is wrong — or assuming symptoms are simply a normal part of aging when they may warrant further investigation. That's why every man should have his testosterone levels checked. Screening is simple, and it's one of the most underutilized opportunities we have to identify health risks early."

According to Shah, the findings highlight the importance of helping men better understand the connection between symptoms, overall health, and proactive medical care.

"For years, conversations around men's health have often focused on reacting to major problems rather than identifying early warning signs," Shah said. "When symptoms such as fatigue, poor sleep, low motivation, or changes in body composition develop gradually, many men assume it's simply aging or stress. As a result, they may normalize symptoms that deserve attention."

The research also found that health concerns are increasingly affecting men's day-to-day lives. Among men who reported current health-related concerns that have ever impacted their relationships, work performance, or daily responsibilities, the majority (81%) said those challenges had a moderate or significant effect on their work performance, personal relationships, or ability to manage daily responsibilities.

"Men today are thinking more about longevity, energy, metabolic health, cognitive performance, and overall quality of life than ever before," Shah said. "But awareness must come first. Men can't address health issues they don't recognize, and they can't benefit from care they never seek."

Marius Pharmaceuticals commissioned the survey to better understand men's attitudes, awareness, and experiences related to health, wellness, and hormone health.

"The goal isn't self-diagnosis," Shah added. "It's empowering men with information so they can recognize changes in their health, ask better questions, and have productive conversations with qualified healthcare providers."

About the Research

The research was conducted online by YouGov among 1,003 U.S. adult men ages 40–65 between June 5 and June 8, 2026. The figures have been weighted and are representative of U.S. adult men ages 40–65.

About Marius Pharmaceuticals

Marius Pharmaceuticals strives to better the lives of patients by focusing on therapies designed for hypogonadism or testosterone deficiency. The company's vision is to holistically improve metabolic health and mitigate significant unnecessary costs to the global healthcare system. For more information, visit www.mariuspharma.com.

Media Contact:

Lilly Washburn

lilly@mariuspharma.com