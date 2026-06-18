ConnectWise Expands EMEA Leadership Presence as MSP Industry Enters the Era of Predictive IT

TAMPA, Fla., June 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ConnectWise today announced that Johannes Kamleitner, Senior Vice President, Go-to-Market EMEA, has joined the Global Technology Distribution Council's (GTDC) EMEA Vendor Advisory Council. The appointment comes at a defining moment for the managed services industry: ConnectWise has just introduced The ConnectWise Platform — the industry's first purpose-built MSP System of Action — and is accelerating its Predictive IT strategy across EMEA, bringing together PSA, RMM, cybersecurity, automation, and agentic AI into a single intelligent operational layer for IT solution providers.

The managed services industry is undergoing a fundamental shift from reactive, labor-intensive operations to AI-native, intelligent execution. ConnectWise's Predictive IT strategy is designed to lead that transition, giving EMEA partners a platform that acts, not just advises: one that automates workflows, orchestrates remediation, and continuously learns from operational data. Kamleitner's seat on the GTDC Vendor Advisory Council puts ConnectWise at the center of the regional distribution dialogue at exactly the moment this shift is accelerating.

The GTDC is the global consortium representing the world's leading technology distributors, whose members drive an estimated $190 billion in annual worldwide sales. Its Vendor Advisory Council convenes senior technology executives and channel leaders to provide strategic guidance on the evolving priorities shaping distribution, partner ecosystems, and the broader technology marketplace across EMEA and beyond.

"Vendor Advisory Council members provide invaluable insight and help shape the future direction of the association," said Frank Vitagliano, CEO of the GTDC. "Johannes brings a valuable global perspective, deep EMEA go-to-market expertise and a strong understanding of partner-led growth to the council. His experience, combined with ConnectWise's longstanding commitment to enabling MSPs and IT solution providers, will help strengthen our conversations around the evolving role of distribution across the global technology ecosystem."

Kamleitner joined ConnectWise in February 2026 as Senior Vice President, Go-to-Market EMEA. Based in Austria, he leads ConnectWise's EMEA go-to-market organization and Global Channel organization — where the demand for scalable, AI-enabled MSP operations is growing rapidly. His appointment to the council builds on a leadership mandate centered on advancing partner growth, deepening distributor relationships, and accelerating adoption of the ConnectWise Platform across EMEA.

"EMEA MSPs and IT solution providers are navigating the same inflection point as the rest of the industry — but with their own regional dynamics, partner ecosystems, and operational realities," said Johannes Kamleitner, Senior Vice President, Go-to-Market EMEA at ConnectWise. "The ConnectWise Platform gives our partners across the region a genuine path to move beyond reactive operations and into intelligent, automated service delivery. Distribution is a critical part of making that vision real at scale, and I'm looking forward to working with GTDC members to shape what that looks like for EMEA."

The ConnectWise Platform integrates PSA, RMM, cybersecurity, data protection, workflow automation, and ConnectWise Agentic — the company's native agentic AI capability — into a unified operational fabric. Early access partners are already seeing measurable impact: up to 30% faster ticket resolution, 20–35% technician productivity gains, and significant reduction in manual operational overhead. ConnectWise's research models a $1M+ strategic revenue opportunity for MSPs that fully operationalize the platform's AI and automation capabilities.

"The era of manual IT is over, and EMEA partners are ready for what comes next," said Manny Rivelo, CEO of ConnectWise. "Johannes joining the GTDC Vendor Advisory Council reflects our conviction that EMEA is a critical region in this industry transition. We are investing deeply here — in leadership, in distribution relationships, and in giving EMEA partners the platform they need to operate at a higher level."

General availability of The ConnectWise Platform and ConnectWise Agentic, the native agentic layer lands in July. EMEA partners can learn more and explore early access at connectwise.com/platform.

About ConnectWise

Trusted by 100K+ IT providers worldwide, The ConnectWise Platform brings together PSA, RMM, cybersecurity, and data protection with predictive intelligence woven throughout to help partners operate more efficiently and respond to complexity at scale. By combining intelligent automation with an open ecosystem of integrations, ConnectWise enables providers to proactively manage, secure, and support their clients with greater speed, accuracy, and confidence. With a relentless focus on innovation and partner success for more than 40 years, ConnectWise has helped partners sustain and grow their businesses by simplifying operations, enhancing service delivery, and enabling scalable business models. Learn more at connectwise.com.

About the GTDC

The Global Technology Distribution Council is a consortium representing the world's leading tech distributors. GTDC members drive an estimated $180 billion in annual worldwide sales of products, services and solutions through diverse business channels. GTDC conferences support the development and expansion of strategic supply-chain partnerships that continually address the fast-changing marketplace needs of vendors, end customers and distributors. GTDC members include AB S.A, Arrow Electronics, CMS Distribution, Computer Gross Italia S.p.A., D&H Distributing, ELKO Group, Esprinet S.p.A., Exclusive Networks, Exertis, Infinigate, Ingram Micro, Intcomex, Logicom Public Limited, Mindware, Nexora, Redington Limited, SiS Technologies, Tarsus Distribution, TD SYNNEX, TIM AG, VSTECS Holdings Limited and Westcon-Comstor.