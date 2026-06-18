Mavenir Powers Launch of My ENet App, Unifying Mobile, Broadband and IPTV for Guyana's ENet Subscribers

RICHARDSON, Texas, June 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mavenir, the cloud-native network software provider, today announced the launch of My ENet App, a unified digital platform developed for Guyana's multi-service operator ENet.

The app brings together mobile voice, SMS, data, broadband, fixed line and IPTV into a single, seamless digital experience for ENet's consumer and enterprise customers: replacing multiple disconnected applications with one integrated platform covering onboarding, self-service, payments and eSIM provisioning.

ENet is one of Guyana's leading telecommunications providers, serving consumers and enterprises with mobile, broadband, fixed voice and IPTV services across the country. The launch of My ENet App marks one of the most comprehensive digital service consolidations by a Caribbean operator.

Until now, ENet customers had to navigate multiple apps across different BSS platforms to manage their services, a fragmented experience that the new app eliminates entirely.

The unified digital experience gives all customers a single digital touchpoint for onboarding, eSIM provisioning, self-service, loyalty and rewards, payments, and adding services via the ENet digital shop.

Vishok Persaud, CEO, ENet, said: “The new My ENet App delivers a simple, integrated experience for our customers, while creating opportunities for future digital services and innovation. Our continued partnership with Mavenir is another major step in reinforcing ENet’s position as a technology and digital services leader in Guyana.”

A core differentiator of My ENet App is its central digital wallet: a single cash account that spans all ENet services. Beyond bill payments and recharges, the wallet gives ENet the foundation to process third-party payments, opening the door to new fintech-style revenue streams and digital partnerships.

Built on the Mavenir Digital Enablement (MDE) platform, the app was delivered using Mavenir's Agile Delivery Squad (ADS) model, providing ENet with a dedicated development team for ongoing app evolution and system integration. My ENet App is available on both iOS and Android.

Sandeep Singh, SVP & General Manager, Business Solutions, Mavenir, said: "My ENet App is a powerful example of what our Digital Enablement platform can deliver for operators ready to move beyond connectivity. By unifying multiple services and a digital wallet in one experience, ENet can simplify the customer journey while unlocking entirely new monetization models. This is the Telco-to-TechCo transformation in action."

The launch builds on a long-standing partnership between the two companies. In 2023, ENet launched new 4G and 5G services in Guyana powered by Mavenir's cloud-native IMS and Digital BSS, a milestone in the country's mobile network evolution. My ENet App represents the next chapter in that collaboration.

Notes to the Editor:

- DTW Ignite 2026, 23–25 June - booth #334:

At DTW Ignite, Mavenir will be showcasing how AI-by-design software delivers tangible network outcomes: unleashing 5G Core network innovation, unlocking new service revenues on the one hand and radically improving operational efficiency on the other. Demo booking is available here.

- About My ENet: Everything ENet. One app.

My ENet is your all-in-one hub for managing your ENet world — built around the way you live, work, and connect. Whether recharging, paying a bill, or signing up for the first time, everything you need is right here — no lines, no hassle, no switching between apps.



What you can do with My ENet:

1. Manage your services – View and control all your ENet accounts and plans from a single, unified dashboard. Everything in one place, always up to date.

2. Pay your way — Make fast, secure payments using your E-Wallet or credit card. Pay bills, recharge, and more – without leaving the app.

3. Get an eSIM instantly — Sign up for eSIM directly from your device. Skip the store visit and get connected in minutes, wherever you are.

Built for what's next – My ENet is constantly evolving. Every update brings new features, smoother performance, and more of your ENet services into one seamless experience.

Download My ENet App:

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=gy.enetworksapp

https://apps.apple.com/us/app/my-enet/id1618927353

About Mavenir

Mavenir is enabling intelligent, automated, programmable networks through the development of telco-first, cloud-native, AI-by-design software solutions for mobile operators. The company’s deep telco domain expertise has been proven through deployments with 300+ operators globally in over 120 countries, which together serve more than 50% of the world’s subscribers. Mavenir combines its deep telco experience with the cloud and IT expertise and data science skillsets essential to solving real customer challenges. Its proven software solutions are AI by design, delivering the AI-native future and operators’ evolution to TechCos.

For more information, please visit www.mavenir.com

Mavenir PR Contacts:

Emmanuela Spiteri

PR@mavenir.com