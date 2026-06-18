Triller Group Inc. Announces Share Consolidation

Los Angeles, June 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Triller Group Inc. (Nasdaq: ILLR / ILLRW) (the “Company” or “Triller”) today announced that it will effect a share consolidation of its common stock, par value $0.001 per share (the “Common Stock”) at a ratio of 1-for-10, effective on June 23, 2026 (the “Share Consolidation”). The Company’s Common Stock are expected to begin trading on a post-consolidation basis at the open of the market session on June 23, 2026. Upon the market opening on June 23, 2026, the Company’s Common Stock will continue to be traded on The Nasdaq Stock Market under the symbol “ILLR” with the new CUSIP number 895970309.

Prior to the Share Consolidation, 198,899,479 shares of Common Stock are issued and outstanding. As a result of the Share Consolidation, every 10 shares (or part thereof) will be combined into one (1) share, with cash in lieu of fractional shares in the event that a shareholder would otherwise be entitled to receive a fractional share upon the Share Consolidation, and approximately 19,899,948 shares of Common Stock will be issued and outstanding after the Share Consolidation. Additionally, the Company has both public warrants (the “Public Warrants”) and private warrants (the “Private Warrants,” and together with the Public Warrants, the “Warrants”) issued to certain investors to purchase shares of Common Stock that are currently exercisable. Under the terms of the applicable Warrant agreements, the number of shares of Common Stock issuable on exercise of each Warrant will be proportionately decreased, the Warrant purchase price will be proportionately increased.

Upon the effectuation of the Share Consolidation, shareholders holding shares through a bank, broker or other nominee will have their shares automatically adjusted to reflect the Share Consolidation. Beneficial holders may contact their bank, broker or nominee for more information. Please direct any questions to your broker or the Company’s transfer agent, Continental Stock Transfer & Trust, by calling +1 212-509-5586.

About Triller Group Inc.

Triller Group Inc. (Nasdaq: ILLR; ILLRW) is a technology and media company operating Triller App, a social media and live-streaming platform focused on music, sports, fashion and culture, together with AGBA Group, a Hong Kong-based financial-services and platform business with longstanding operations in wealth distribution, healthcare and related services across Asia.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding resumption of trading on Nasdaq, the Company's ability to maintain timely SEC periodic reporting and Nasdaq compliance, the effectiveness of its remediation measures, the anticipated benefits of resumed Nasdaq trading, and the timing of future corporate updates. These statements are based on Triller’s current expectations and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including risks relating to the effects of the period of trading suspension and resumption of trading on Nasdaq, market conditions, the Company’s ability to execute its monetization and operating plans, the availability of financing, the identification, negotiation or completion of any acquisitions or other strategic transactions, compliance with listing standards and reporting requirements, legal or regulatory proceedings, and the other risks described in Triller’s SEC filings. The words “believe,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “project,” “intend,” “expect,” “plan,” “outlook,” “scheduled,” “forecast” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date of its issuance. Except where required by applicable law, the Company expressly disclaims a duty to provide updates to forward-looking statements after the date of this press release to reflect subsequent events, changed circumstances, changes in expectations, or the estimates and assumptions associated with them. The forward-looking statements in this press release are intended to be subject to the safe harbor protection provided by the federal securities laws.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Investor Relations

Bethany Lai, Manager, Investor Relations and Communications

IR@agba.com