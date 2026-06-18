Global Fusion Leaders Join Inertia Advisory Board to Advance Its Path to Commercial Fusion Energy

LIVERMORE, Calif., June 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inertia Enterprises, the commercial fusion energy company, today announced the formation of its Science and Technology Advisory Board (STAB). The newly formed advisory board is an independent group of the world's foremost experts in fusion plasma physics, high-energy laser systems, large-scale program execution, target fabrication, and nuclear materials science. Its purpose is to provide rigorous, independent technical assessment across Inertia's physics, target, laser, and power plant development programs as the company prepares to deliver grid-scale fusion energy in the 2030s.

“Commercializing fusion energy requires more than proven science. It demands rigorous, independent technical scrutiny at every stage; our hope for the STAB is that they’ll ‘poke holes’ in our approach now to save us time and missed calls in the long run,” said Dr. Annie Kritcher, Co-founder and Chief Scientist of Inertia. “We’ve assembled a group of advisors with unparalleled experience: they’ve built and operated the world's most advanced fusion facilities, led programs of extraordinary scale and complexity (including achieving first and only fusion target energy gain), and pushed the frontiers of laser, target, and plasma physics for decades. Their mandate is to challenge our assumptions, surface risks we haven't anticipated, and strengthen confidence that our technical path can deliver scalable, affordable fusion energy. At Inertia, we do not shy away from hard questions. The guidance and independent rigor these advisors provide is how we hold ourselves to the highest standard.”

The advisory board is chaired by Dr. Marvin Adams, former Deputy Administrator for Defense Programs at the National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA), where he oversaw programs responsible for the design, certification, sustainment, and modernization of the U.S. nuclear deterrent. Dr. Adams has also served on the President’s Council of Advisors on Science and Technology, the JASON defense advisory group, and numerous high-level national security review and advisory panels at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, Los Alamos National Laboratory, Sandia National Laboratories, and U.S. Strategic Command, making him one of the nation’s most trusted technical reviewers and advisors. "Inertia is building on fusion science that has already demonstrated significant energy gain in the laboratory," said Dr. Adams. "Moving from this scientific demonstration to a practical fusion power plant will require Inertia to solve many difficult, interconnected challenges in science, engineering, and manufacturing, with tight economic constraints. The new advisory board brings deep expertise and an honest, independent eye, which will help Inertia avoid costly surprises and dead-end paths. I am honored to chair a group of this caliber and to help Inertia navigate as they seek a path from proven physics to commercial reality.”

Intentionally weighted toward experts capable of rigorously reviewing the physics associated with scaling to larger, higher-gain fusion systems, the advisory board includes expertise spanning fusion physics, lasers, target fabrication, and fusion power plant integration. This approach reflects the technical challenges in scaling to robust and economically viable fusion power plants following proven ignition. As the company matures and passes key physics milestones, the composition of the board is expected to evolve, with increasing emphasis on manufacturing scale-up, supply chain development, systems engineering and reliability, and commercial deployment challenges. Two external reviews with the STAB are planned in the coming year.

“With a proven science foundation, Inertia is focused on making commercial-scale fusion a reality. Rigorous external review is an integral part of that scale-up,” said Mike Dunne, Co-founder and Chief Technology Officer of Inertia. “This advisory board, which includes some of the leading minds in laser-based fusion, is just one of the tools we’re leveraging as we build the future of fusion.”

Dr. Mike Campbell, former Director of the National Ignition Facility at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory and one of the leading voices in inertial fusion energy (IFE), helped provide guidance in the formation of this advisory board. “Fusion has no shortage of hard problems; to build a successful fusion company, you have to be willing to confront those challenges directly with disciplined physics, engineering, and external assessment,” said Dr. Campbell. “I am glad to see that Inertia has taken this important step that will help the company address the challenges of commercial fusion.”

Members Include

Marv Adams, Ph.D., Nuclear Engineering, University of Michigan (Advisory Board Committee Chair)

Large-scale nuclear program leadership and independent technical oversight across complex, multi-disciplinary systems.

Dr. Adams served as Deputy Administrator for Defense Programs at the NNSA from 2022 to 2025, overseeing the design, certification, sustainment, and modernization of the U.S. nuclear deterrent. Prior to federal service, he spent 30 years as Professor of Nuclear Engineering at Texas A&M University and more than five years as a physicist at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory. He has served on the President's Council of Advisors on Science and Technology, the JASON defense advisory group, numerous National Academies committees, and many review and advisory bodies for a variety of national-security organizations. He is currently a Senior Advisor in the Nuclear Security Office at the Texas A&M University System.

Brian MacGowan, Ph.D., Physics, Imperial College London

Integrated ICF physics expert spanning LPI, diagnostics, hohlraum energetics, and facility performance.

One of the world's foremost integrated inertial confinement fusion (ICF) physicists, Dr. MacGowan spent four decades at LLNL advancing the understanding of laser-plasma interactions, hohlraum energetics, and x-ray diagnostics. His experimental work on the Nova laser contributed directly to the decision to construct the NIF, and he played a central role in the facility's design, commissioning, and operation as the world's first fusion system to achieve energy gain greater than one.

Doug Young, M.S., Systems Management, University of Southern California; EMBA, The Wharton School

Aerospace-scale systems integration and execution of complex, multi-stakeholder engineering programs.

A recently retired Aerospace Executive at Northrop Grumman, Mr. Young led a $5 billion per year division encompassing the B-2 and B-21 Stealth Bombers and a portfolio of advanced development programs. For over 40 years, he directed large-scale systems integration efforts spanning autonomous aircraft, human spaceflight, and national security space, with deep expertise in technology insertion, supply chain management, and multi-stakeholder program execution.

Jeff Atherton, Ph.D., Chemical Engineering, Massachusetts Institute of Technology

End-to-end integration of laser, target, and facility systems for large-scale ICF program execution. Experience leading large target fab programs.

Dr. Atherton served as Director of the NIF, where he held responsibility for the operation, performance, and strategic direction of the world's most advanced laser fusion facility. His career at LLNL spanned laser systems, target fabrication, facility operations, and complex multi-disciplinary program management, with central contributions to the design concepts and integrated execution that enabled ignition.

Joe Kilkenny, Ph.D., Physics, Imperial College London

National leader in HED diagnostics and experimental validation for ignition-scale ICF.

A central figure in ICF diagnostics for nearly five decades, Dr. Kilkenny led the national HED diagnostics effort for over two decades, including the NIF diagnostic program whose capabilities were decisive in achieving ignition. He has authored more than 300 refereed publications and is a recipient of the Teller Award, the APS Excellence in Plasma Physics Award, and the Fusion Power Associates Leadership Award.

Brian Wirth, Ph.D., Mechanical Engineering, University of California, Santa Barbara

Nuclear materials and radiation damage expert for chamber, blanket, and structural survivability.

Dr. Wirth is a leading expert in nuclear materials performance under irradiation, with research spanning fusion blanket materials, plasma-facing components, and structural survivability. He is a recipient of the U.S. Department of Energy Ernest O. Lawrence Award, the American Nuclear Society Mishima Award, and the Presidential Early Career Award for Scientists and Engineers, and is a Fellow of the AAAS, ANS, and APS.

Jon Zuegel, Ph.D., Optics, University of Rochester

High-energy laser architecture and optical systems design for scalable, high-repetition-rate facilities.

A leading authority in high-energy laser architecture and optical systems design, Dr. Zuegel brings deep expertise in scalable, high-repetition-rate laser facilities essential to Inertia's Thunderwall laser program.

Laurance (Larry) Suter, Ph.D., Physics, Stanford University

World-leading authority in hohlraum physics, x-ray drive, and symmetry control for indirect-drive ICF.

Dr. Suter spent four decades at LLNL and served as Associate Program Leader for Ignition Physics Design, playing a central role in the target design program that led to NIF ignition. He is a world-leading authority in hohlraum physics, x-ray drive, and symmetry control for indirect-drive ICF.

William (Bill) Kruer, Ph.D., Physics, Princeton University

Expert in laser–plasma interactions and instability physics governing laser energy coupling.

A pioneer in laser-plasma interaction physics and one of the foundational figures in inertial confinement fusion, Dr. Kruer's career at LLNL defined the theoretical and experimental understanding of how intense laser light couples to plasma. His groundbreaking work underpins energy coupling efficiency, instability control, and target performance across the field.

About Inertia Enterprises

Inertia is the commercial fusion energy company. We lead laser-indirect drive fusion, the only fusion approach based on proven physics. To create a world with limitless clean energy, we're building big. The most powerful laser system ever created for fusion energy. Mass-manufactured targets for affordable fusion fuel. And power plants that can deliver fusion energy at grid-scale. Our team has the business, manufacturing, and physics expertise to make it all possible and create star power for life on Earth.

For more information, visit inertia.com .

Contact

press@inertia.com