New leadership, new Fellows and recognition of excellence highlight CIA annual conference

OTTAWA, Ontario, June 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canadian Institute of Actuaries (CIA) announced new leadership and recognized members’ contributions at its 2026 Annual Conference, held June 15-16 in Calgary.

Daniel Pellerin, Fellow of the CIA (FCIA), will assume the role of CIA President on July 1, 2026. He brings extensive experience, having served the CIA in multiple volunteer leadership roles. Known for a collaborative approach and a strong commitment to advancing the actuarial profession, he has played a key role in supporting the Institute’s mandate to serve the public interest.

As President, he will focus on strengthening the profession’s relevance in a rapidly evolving risk landscape, supporting members in a changing environment, and ensuring the CIA continues to provide high-quality education and guidance.

“Actuaries have a critical role to play in helping Canadians navigate uncertainty and make informed decisions,” says Daniel Pellerin.

A highlight of the conference was the presentation of the President’s Award to Michel St‑Germain, FCIA, recognizing his outstanding contributions to the actuarial profession in Canada. Outgoing CIA President Angelita Graham, FCIA, presented the award, citing his distinguished service and leadership.

The conference also featured the New Fellows ceremony, celebrating actuaries who have achieved the profession’s highest designation. This year’s ceremony included Fellows who attained their designation through the CIA’s made-in-Canada education system, reflecting the continued growth and success of the Institute’s qualification pathways.

“Seeing new Fellows qualify through our education system is a powerful demonstration of the strength and relevance of made-in-Canada actuarial education,” says Alicia Rollo, Executive Director of the CIA. “These individuals bring the expertise, professionalism and forward-thinking perspective needed to help address the complex risks facing Canadians today and in the future.”

Media contact

Josée Gonthier

Interim Director, Corporate Communications and Marketing

Canadian Institute of Actuaries

media@cia-ica.ca

613-236-8196 ext. 106

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The Canadian Institute of Actuaries (CIA) is the qualifying and governing body of the actuarial profession in Canada. We develop and uphold rigorous standards, share our risk management expertise, and advance actuarial science to improve lives in Canada and around the world. Our more than 7,500 members apply their knowledge of math, statistics, data analytics, and business in providing services and advice of the highest quality to help Canadian people and organizations face the future with confidence.