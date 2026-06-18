ViralGains Promotes Brian Mulderrig to Chief Commercial Officer Amid Rapid Growth of VG Health

Ad tech veteran to lead commercial strategy as ViralGains scales its healthcare and pharma business, which has grown more than 5x since 1H 2024

BOSTON, June 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ViralGains , the leading marketing platform specializing in zero-party data and AI-powered audience-building solutions, today announced the promotion of Brian Mulderrig to Chief Commercial Officer.

The promotion comes during a period of significant momentum for ViralGains, driven in part by the rapid growth of VG Health , the company’s healthcare and pharma offering launched in the spring of 2025. ViralGains’ pharma and healthcare revenue has grown more than 5x since the first half of 2024 and already increased nearly 45% year-over-year in the first half of 2026, underscoring rising demand from healthcare marketers for privacy-first ways to understand, reach, and engage patients and caregivers.

In this expanded role, Mulderrig will oversee ViralGains’ commercial organization, including revenue growth, strategic partnerships, and go-to-market strategy. He will work closely with the executive team to scale the company’s healthcare and pharma business while continuing to expand adoption of ViralGains’ zero-party data, VoiceAlike® AI, and audience intelligence solutions across key verticals.

“Brian has played a pivotal role in ViralGains’ growth and evolution, and most recently has helped turn one of our most important strategic bets into our fastest-growing area of the business,” said Tod Loofbourrow, CEO of ViralGains. “Healthcare and pharma are complex, highly regulated markets where brands need precision, trust, accountability, and measurable outcomes. Brian understands how to bring those pieces together for our customers. He is also the kind of leader who runs 100-mile ultramarathons in his spare time, which says a lot about how he approaches the business: disciplined, resilient, and built for the long game.”

Mulderrig joined ViralGains in 2016 and has been a driving force behind the company’s commercial success, helping build and scale relationships with leading agencies, brands, and strategic partners. Over his tenure, he has played a central role in expanding ViralGains’ go-to-market strategy, elevating its position in the market, and bringing new solutions such as VoiceAlike® AI and VG Health to customers. Beyond driving commercial growth, Mulderrig has emerged as a respected voice on the future of AI-powered advertising. His recent Fast Company article explored the growing importance of signal quality in AI - a perspective that reflects ViralGains' approach to helping brands move beyond assumptions and leverage consumer-declared insights to make smarter marketing decisions.

VG Health was built to help healthcare and pharma brands reach the right patients and healthcare providers with greater precision and understanding in a privacy-first way. By capturing zero-party data directly within ads, the platform transforms declared consumer insights into scalable, high-quality audiences using VoiceAlike® AI. The result is improved audience quality, more relevant messaging, and stronger healthcare outcomes across the patient journey.

“What excites me most about this next chapter is the opportunity we have in healthcare and pharma,” said Mulderrig. “Healthcare is personal, highly regulated, and increasingly difficult to navigate with traditional advertising signals. VG Health brings together zero-party data, VoiceAlike® AI, and measurable outcomes in a way that helps brands better understand and engage patients and caregivers without compromising privacy or trust. I’m honored to take on this role and excited to help scale this next phase of growth for our customers and our company.”

About ViralGains

ViralGains is a marketing platform that enables brands and agencies to discover, understand and nurture customers by leveraging the power of zero-party data in ads through creative interactivity and audience-building AI solutions. Headquartered in Boston, with locations in New York, Chicago, and San Francisco, the company powers results for the most successful digital marketers and advertisers, including over 100 of the Fortune 500, nearly half of the Fortune 100, and half of the Fortune 10. For more information, please visit https://www.viralgains.com

Media Contact

Brook Terran

Evergreen & Oak for ViralGains

brook@evergreenandoak.com

336-269-7001

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