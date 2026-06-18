Verse Raises $54M and Launches “Dispatch Intelligence” to Accelerate Speed to Power for Data Center Developers in Partnership with Calibrant Energy





SAN FRANCISCO, June 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verse, the leading energy infrastructure platform for the AI economy, today announced an oversubscribed $54 million Series B, led by Bessemer Venture Partners with participation from GV, NVIDIA, Norrsken VC, and others. To accelerate speed to power for data centers, Verse is launching Dispatch Intelligence™, a new offering designed to help data centers get online years faster by intelligently orchestrating on-site energy resources alongside existing grid infrastructure.

Power is now the gating factor for AI growth, as digital infrastructure scales faster than traditional power grids can support. Across many regions, developers face a combination of generation shortages, transmission bottlenecks, and lengthy interconnection processes that can delay new capacity for years. With hundreds of data centers currently trapped in utility interconnection queues and broader power delivery backlogs, the industry is leaving $500 billion in annual revenue on the table. Dispatch Intelligence introduces a new operational model for how data centers secure, manage and optimize their power access.

“The race to AI is now a race to power, and developers are losing time they don’t have,” said Seyed Madaeni, CEO and co-founder of Verse. “Most approaches to data center flexibility ask you to throttle your workloads, but Dispatch Intelligence takes a different approach. By orchestrating physical storage on-site, we deliver flexibility without impacting compute so systems run full-tilt while the grid sees a flexible load, letting operators skip the queue without ever slowing performance.”

Through a strategic partnership with Calibrant Energy, a leading provider of on-site energy projects for large power users, data centers can become flexible loads that are grid responsive assets, without any impact on their operations or reliability. By using battery systems and other technologies to reduce grid utilization during specific periods, developers can accelerate interconnection approvals by years, dramatically improving speed to power. Dispatch Intelligence delivers meaningful cost efficiencies, reducing overall grid and system costs, while providing long-term price stability in increasingly volatile markets.

Additionally, Verse is integrating Dispatch Intelligence with NVIDIA’s DSX AI Factory reference design, which is meant to accelerate the construction, simulation, and operation of gigascale AI data centers.

“The main limiting factor for AI supremacy is access to power. To ensure success, data center developers and operators need a path to deploy infrastructure quickly and at scale,” said Philip Martin, CEO of Calibrant. “Together with Verse, we’re enabling a new model where power can be delivered on-site, on-demand, without waiting years for grid upgrades – and without impacting electricity costs for others.”

Verse’s core platform, Aria™, is already used by Fortune 500 companies to manage complex energy portfolios. Aria centralizes utility bills, contracts, and power purchase agreements (PPAs) across thousands of sites, giving customers a unified view of their energy data so they can compare forecasts to actual performance, make smarter procurement decisions, optimize portfolio performance, and reduce costs and risk. Dispatch Intelligence builds on this strong foundation, expanding Verse’s role from energy management to power access and delivery.

“Verse is building the kind of technology every AI infrastructure company will need in a world increasingly constrained by power,” said Lindsey Li, Vice President, Bessemer Venture Partners. “Their platform continues to evolve to meet the moment. Now, with Calibrant Energy, the company is delivering a full-stack solution that helps data center developers bring new capacity online faster and more cost-effectively.”

The Series B financing will support continued product development and deployment as Verse scales to meet growing demand. The company also expects to onboard more than 100 sites over the next 12 months and expand the scale of on-site battery capacity under its management.

About Verse

Verse is an energy intelligence company whose platform, Aria™, gives large-scale energy consumers complete command of their portfolio. Aria™ combines Dispatch Intelligence — which automates behind-the-meter energy storage asset dispatch in real time — with Portfolio Insights, so every automated decision is grounded in a live, unified view of every site, contract, and asset. Backed by Bessemer Venture Partners, GV, Coatue, and NVIDIA, Verse is trusted by Fortune 500 energy consumers across the United States. Learn more at www.verse.inc.

About Calibrant

Calibrant Energy, a leading provider of on-site energy solutions for large power users, combines innovative financing solutions with deep industry expertise, empowering its clients to achieve their energy goals faster, more economically, and more sustainably. As the owner/operator of a diverse portfolio of distributed energy technologies - including battery energy storage, solar, and microgrid solutions - Calibrant offers a full suite of zero-capex options to help its clients reduce energy costs, while increasing both operational resiliency and sustainability. Calibrant is backed by Macquarie Asset Management, the world’s largest infrastructure fund manager with $580+ billion in global assets. To learn more about Calibrant, please visit www.calibrantenergy.com.

Media Contact

verse@launchsquad.com

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