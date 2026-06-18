Fogo de Chão Announces New North Carolina Restaurant In Raleigh

DALLAS, June 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fogo de Chão, the internationally renowned restaurant founded in Brazil over 46 years ago and known for its elevated churrasco dining experience, today announced the signing of a lease agreement at Crabtree in Raleigh, North Carolina. Located at 4325 Glenwood Ave. the restaurant will further expand Fogo's presence in North Carolina and advance the brand's strategic U.S. expansion.

“North Carolina is an important milestone for Fogo de Chão, and we’re pleased to continue our expansion in the state with our new restaurant in Raleigh at Crabtree,” said Barry McGowan, Chief Executive Officer of Fogo de Chão. “Raleigh’s continued growth and Crabtree's position as one of the region's leading shopping and dining destinations makes it an ideal location for our continued expansion. We look forward to introducing the Fogo experience to guests throughout the market.”

Owned and operated by Macerich, Crabtree is located in the heart of Raleigh’s high-growth Research Triangle region and is one of North Carolina’s premier retail and lifestyle destinations. As the state’s largest enclosed shopping center, Crabtree combines a popular retail environment with a growing collection of premier dining experiences, making it a natural fit for Fogo’s elevated hospitality offering.

“We are pleased to welcome Fogo de Chão to Crabtree,” said Eric Bunyan, Senior Vice President, Leasing, Macerich. “Raleigh continues to experience tremendous growth, and we're focused on bringing concepts to Crabtree that reflect the high caliber our visitors expect. Fogo's unique culinary offering and commitment to authentic hospitality make it an exciting addition for the local residents and visitors to Crabtree.”

The new Raleigh location at Crabtree is part of Fogo’s accelerated growth strategy in 2026, and follows the upcoming opening of the brand’s first North Carolina restaurant in Charlotte this August. Fogo’s development pipeline also includes strategic domestic and international openings in markets such as Las Vegas, Nevada; Peabody, Massachusetts; Tegucigalpa, Honduras; and more. The new restaurant will showcase Fogo's enhanced design and innovation platforms, offering a warm, timeless and approachable setting where guests enjoy a 360-degree view of an open churrasco grill and can watch Gaucho Chefs butcher, hand carve and grill high-quality cuts of protein over an open flame.

The Raleigh location at Crabtree marks Fogo de Chão’s second collaboration with Macerich and follows the company’s recent announcement that it will open at Green Acres Mall in Valley Stream, New York.

For more information about Fogo de Chão, visit fogo.com.

About Fogo de Chão

Fogo de Chão (fogo-dee-shown) is a 46-year-old internationally renowned restaurant from Brazil that elevates the culinary art of churrasco – the art of roasting high-quality cuts of meat over an open flame – into a cultural dining experience. Fogo is famed for its prix fixe Full Churrasco Experience that offers a continuous selection of high-quality proteins butchered daily by gaucho chefs, simply seasoned and grilled to create a craveable salty bark, then carved tableside. The nutrient-dense Market Table offers a selection of wholesome seasonal salads, charcuterie, exotic fruit, superfoods and more. From celebratory to everyday occasions, Fogo provides selections for every daypart, including All-Day Happy Hour at Bar Fogo, Weekday Lunch, Dinner, and Weekend Brazilian Brunch. Guests can enhance their experience with offerings ranging from a shareable Wagyu New York Strip, South American wines, and more. For locations and to book a reservation to experience the fire of Fogo, visit fogo.com.

About Crabtree

With nearly 200 stores and dozens of restaurants, Crabtree is home to leading national brands including Apple, Banana Republic, Belk, Brahmin, Brooks Brothers, Chubbies, Coach, H&M, Hollister, LEGO, lululemon, Macy’s, Michael Kors, TAG Heuer, and Tommy Bahama, among many others. Dining destinations include Kanki Japanese House of Steaks & Sushi, P.F. Chang’s China Bistro, The Cheesecake Factory, and Seasons 52. Recent additions include Escapology, with Fogo de Chão, Level99, Pop Mart, JD Sports, DICK’S House of Sport, and Five Guys coming soon.

The largest mall in North Carolina’s high-growth Research Triangle area at 1,347,000 square feet, Crabtree today features nearly 200 total tenants and is anchored by Belk and Macy’s and has over 8.7 million annual visitors. For more information, please visit www.ShopCrabtree.com.

About Macerich

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed, self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator, and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich’s portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, D.C. corridor. Developing and managing properties that serve as community cornerstones, Macerich currently owns 41 million square feet of real estate, consisting primarily of interests in 39 retail centers. Macerich is firmly dedicated to advancing environmental goals, social good, and sound corporate governance. For more information, please visit www.Macerich.com.

Media Contact:

FogoPR@icrinc.com