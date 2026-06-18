Rocket Software Joins the HPE Unleash AI Partner Program to Accelerate AI Adoption Across Mission-Critical Environments

WALTHAM, Mass., June 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rocket Software, a global technology leader in modernization software, today announced an expanded strategic collaboration with HPE, building on its recent acquisition of Vertica® to accelerate delivery of a sovereign, AI-native data lakehouse.

With this collaboration, Rocket Software is deepening integration of the Vertica high-performance analytics platform with HPE infrastructure to power secure, high-performance analytics at scale. Simultaneously, through the HPE Unleash AI partner program, Rocket® DataEdge Data Replicate and Sync (RDRS), the first Rocket Software product validated within the HPE Unleash AI ecosystem, enables organizations to continuously and securely make system-of-record data available to AI and analytics platforms in real time, moving from AI experimentation to real operational impact without disrupting core business systems.

Together, Rocket® Vertica®, combined with GreenLake and HPE Alletra Storage MP X10000, delivers a powerful foundation for enterprise AI, unifying high-performance analytics with scalable, object storage optimized for data-intensive, mission-critical workloads. In March, HPE Alletra Storage MP X10000 achieved NVIDIA®-Certified Storage validation for object-based systems at the Foundation level, becoming the first object storage system to reach this milestone.

With Vertica’s MPP architecture, advanced query performance and in-database machine learning, advanced analytics and AI paired with the X10000’s disaggregated, S3-compatible architecture and GreenLake Flex's pay-per-use consumption model, enterprises can reduce data movement, lower costs, and accelerate time to insight, supporting real-time analytics and AI at scale across hybrid environments.

The HPE Unleash AI partner program is a curated ecosystem, combining ISV solutions that go through comprehensive validation testing with engineered HPE AI systems, including HPE Private Cloud AI and the broader HPE AI Factory with NVIDIA solutions, to deliver the performance, security, and scalability enterprises need for production AI.

Vertica strengthens the HPE Unleash AI program by providing the high-performance analytics engine needed to turn data pipelines into real AI outcomes. While DataEdge RDRS brings real-time data into the ecosystem, Vertica enables that data to be immediately analyzed, modeled, and operationalized through advanced SQL analytics and in-database machine learning, allowing organizations to move from data ingestion to insight and action without shifting data across multiple platforms.

“At Rocket Software, we believe the future of AI is built on trusted, high-performance data wherever it lives,” said Michael Curry, President of Data Modernization, Rocket Software. “Our partnership with HPE and the acquisition of Vertica bring that vision to life by combining powerful AI with hybrid flexibility to help enterprises unlock value faster. Together, we are enabling a sovereign data lakehouse approach that keeps data in place, brings AI to it, and gives organizations the control, scale, and performance they need to innovate with confidence.”

“Rocket Software plays an important role in strengthening the HPE Unleash AI ecosystem by bringing trusted data, high-performance analytics, and deep enterprise expertise,” said Robin Braun, Vice President of AI Business Development for Hybrid Cloud, HPE. “Together, we are enabling customers to run AI across hybrid environments with the control, sovereignty, and performance required to turn data into actionable insight at scale.”

About Rocket Software

Rocket Software is a global technology leader in modernization and a partner of choice that empowers the world's leading businesses on their IT and mainframe modernization journeys, spanning core systems to the cloud. Trusted by over 13,000 customers and 750 partners, and with more than 3,000 global employees, Rocket Software enables customers to maximize their data, applications, and infrastructure to deliver critical services that power our modern world. Rocket Software is a privately held U.S. corporation headquartered in the Boston area with centers of excellence strategically located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Rocket Software is a portfolio company of Bain Capital Private Equity. Follow Rocket Software LinkedIn and X or visit www.RocketSoftware.com.

For media inquiries:

Lacey Darrow

ldarrow@rocketsoftware.com

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