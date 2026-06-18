Ophthalmic Clinical Trials Market Size to Reach USD 3.30 Billion by 2035 as Gene Therapy and Retinal Disease Drug Development Accelerate – SNS Insider

Austin, United States, June 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “According to SNS Insider, The Ophthalmic Clinical Trials Market size was valued at USD 1.75 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 3.30 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 6.62% from 2026–2035.”

The global ophthalmic clinical trials market is gaining a fast pace. Ophthalmic clinical trials encompass the full clinical development continuum from Phase I safety studies through Phase III pivotal efficacy trials for ophthalmic drugs, biologics, gene therapies, devices, and combination products targeting vision-threatening conditions, such as macular degeneration, glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, and dry eye disease.





Get a Sample Report of Ophthalmic Clinical Trials Market Forecast @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/6981

Gene Therapy Expansion and Ageing Population Driven Vision Loss to Augment Market Expansion Globally

The most structurally certain growth driver for ophthalmic clinical trials is the increasing global prevalence of vision impairment and ageing population demographics. Increasing incidence of age-related macular degeneration, glaucoma and diabetic retinopathy is expanding the patient recruitment scope for clinical studies in all phases. Investment in high-value clinical trials for gene therapy development for inherited retinal disorders continues to accelerate, with the potential for curative treatments and premium pricing justification across rare ophthalmic conditions.

Leading Market Players Listed in this Report are:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Novartis AG

Roche/Genentech Inc.

AbbVie

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

REGENXBIO Inc.

Alcon Inc.

Bayer AG

Bausch + Lomb Corporation

Johnson & Johnson Vision Care Inc.

Roche/Genentech Inc.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc

4D Molecular Therapeutics

ProQR Therapeutics

Astellas Pharma Inc.

Santen Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Ocugen Inc.

Kala Bio (Kala Pharmaceuticals)

Iridex Corporation

Segmentation Analysis:

By Product, Drugs Dominated the Market; Devices Segment to Grow with the Fastest CAGR Globally

Drugs segment maintained the dominant position with approximately 58% share in 2025 reflecting extensive development of anti-VEGF therapies, corticosteroids, immunomodulators, and gene therapies targeting major ophthalmic diseases. Devices segment is the fastest growing at above-average CAGR due to rapid innovation in ophthalmic imaging systems, intraocular pressure monitoring devices, surgical instruments, and drug delivery implants including sustained-release ocular systems integrated with AI-enabled diagnostic technologies.

By Indication, Macular Degeneration Dominated the Market; Dry Eye Disease Segment to Grow with the Fastest CAGR Globally

Macular degeneration retained the dominant indication with approximately 28% share in 2025 due to high clinical trial concentration in anti-VEGF, complement inhibition, and gene therapy programmes addressing large patient populations and high treatment costs. Dry eye disease is the fastest growing indication due to high global prevalence and unmet therapeutic need beyond existing standard treatments, driving increasing Phase II and Phase III clinical activity across multiple novel mechanisms of action.

By Phase, Clinical Phase Dominated the Market; Preclinical Segment to Grow with the Fastest CAGR Globally

Clinical phase segment dominated with approximately 72% share in 2025 driven by large-scale Phase II and Phase III ophthalmic trials requiring extensive imaging, biomarker validation, and long-term efficacy evaluation. Preclinical segment is the fastest growing due to expanding gene therapy pipelines and early-stage regenerative ophthalmology research programs.

By Sponsor Type, Pharmaceutical/Biopharmaceutical Companies Dominated the Market; Medical Device Segment to Grow with the Fastest CAGR Globally

Pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies dominated with approximately 68% share in 2025 due to strong commercial incentives in ophthalmic drug development and high-value late-stage trial investments. Medical device companies are the fastest growing sponsor type due to increasing clinical evaluation of diagnostic imaging systems, surgical technologies, and implantable drug delivery devices.

Regional Insights:

North America North America led the market in 2025 owing to advanced clinical research infrastructure, strong ophthalmic drug development pipeline, and favourable regulatory framework supporting accelerated approvals in the region. North America is led by Regeneron, Novartis US, Roche/Genentech, Apellis Pharmaceuticals and Allergan (AbbVie), with the United States accounting for 87.4% of North American revenues.

The U.S. market for Ophthalmic Clinical Trials was worth roughly USD 0.66 billion in 2025, and it is anticipated that it would reach approximately USD 1.25 billion by 2035, expanding at a compound annual growth rate of nearly 6.58%. The U.S. is the world’s most commercially significant ophthalmic clinical trials market within North America’s dominant revenue position. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Novartis, Roche/Genentech, Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Allergan (AbbVie), and REGENXBIO collectively define the domestic ophthalmic clinical development commercial landscape.

The Europe ophthalmic clinical trials market size is expected to increase from USD 0.49 billion in 2025 to USD 0.89 billion by 2035 at a CAGR of 6.15% during the forecast period 2026–2035. Growth is underpinned by the EMA’s regulatory framework, the research leadership of Moorfields Eye Hospital, and a mature European ophthalmic biotech ecosystem. Europe Ophthalmic Clinical Trials Market is a highly structured market supported by EMA regulatory frameworks, strong academic ophthalmology networks, and established pharmaceutical development hubs. Germany represents approximately 22.3% of European revenues driven by Bayer AG’s ophthalmic programs and strong clinical trial infrastructure across university hospitals.

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing regional market driven by high prevalence of myopia, increasing pharmaceutical R&D investment and growing clinical trial outsourcing activity in China, Japan, South Korea and India. The large patient pools and the growing domestic ophthalmic drug development programmes are supporting about 44.8% of revenues in China for Asia Pacific.

Purchase Single User PDF of Ophthalmic Clinical Trials Market Report @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/6981

Recent Developments:

2026: Novartis accelerated clinical evaluation of advanced retinal disease therapies including combination biologic approaches for long-term vision preservation

Novartis accelerated clinical evaluation of advanced retinal disease therapies including combination biologic approaches for long-term vision preservation 2025: Regeneron expanded late-stage ophthalmic trials for next-generation anti-VEGF therapies targeting extended durability dosing regimens

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

OPHTHALMIC DRUG DEVELOPMENT METRICS – evaluates anti-VEGF, gene therapy, and biologics pipeline activity across major ocular disease indications globally

– evaluates anti-VEGF, gene therapy, and biologics pipeline activity across major ocular disease indications globally CLINICAL TRIAL PHASE DISTRIBUTION METRICS – assesses Phase I–III ophthalmic trial intensity and cost structure across disease categories

– assesses Phase I–III ophthalmic trial intensity and cost structure across disease categories DEVICE INTEGRATION CLINICAL METRICS – analyzes imaging systems, surgical devices, and drug delivery technologies in ophthalmic trials

– analyzes imaging systems, surgical devices, and drug delivery technologies in ophthalmic trials GENE THERAPY OPHTHALMIC PIPELINE METRICS – evaluates inherited retinal disease trial expansion and curative treatment development trends

– evaluates inherited retinal disease trial expansion and curative treatment development trends DECENTRALIZED OPHTHALMIC TRIAL METRICS – examines teleophthalmology adoption, remote monitoring, and AI-enabled clinical trial optimization globally.

Ophthalmic Clinical Trials Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 1.75 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 3.30 Billion CAGR CAGR of 6.62% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Key Segments • By Product (Devices: Surgical & Diagnostic Devices, Vision Care Devices; Drugs: OTC Drugs, Prescription Drugs)

• By Indication (Macular Degeneration, Glaucoma, Dry Eye Disease, Retinopathy, Uveitis, Macular Edema, Blepharitis, Cataract, Optic Neuropathy, Others)

• By Phase (Discovery Phase, Preclinical Phase, Clinical Phase)

• By Sponsor Type (Pharmaceutical/Biopharmaceutical Companies, Medical Device Companies, Others) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

Related Market Reports

Ophthalmic Diagnostic Devices Market Trends 2026

Ophthalmic Drugs Market Growth 2026

Ophthalmic Perimeters Market Analysis 2026

Clinical Trials Market Outlook 2026

Digital Clinical Trials Market Trends 2026

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.