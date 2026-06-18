Resilience Announces Relocation of West Coast Headquarters to Ohio and Expansion of Sterile Manufacturing Capabilities

BLUE ASH, Ohio, June 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Resilience, along with Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, JobsOhio, the City of Blue Ash, and REDI Cincinnati, today announced the relocation of Resilience’s corporate headquarters from San Diego, California to Blue Ash, Ohio, a northern suburb of Cincinnati. Resilience is a leading biomanufacturing contract and development manufacturing organization (CDMO) dedicated to broadening access to complex medicines, with a large drug product manufacturing facility in West Chester, Ohio. This move strengthens the company’s operational footprint in the state, and reinforces Ohio’s position as a growing hub for pharmaceutical and sterile manufacturing innovation.

“We are happy to welcome Resilience to Ohio, the latest in a long line of companies that have left the coasts to move to our state,” said Governor Mike DeWine. “Resilience’s decision to relocate its headquarters to Ohio shows that they have confidence in Ohio’s skilled workforce, strong infrastructure, and growing leadership in advanced pharmaceutical manufacturing. This investment will create new opportunities for Ohioans while helping strengthen the domestic supply of critical medicines for patients across the country.”

The new headquarters, located at 10901 Kenwood Road, anchors Resilience’s growing Ohio-based sterile injectable manufacturing and packaging network and reinforces the company’s commitment to advancing United States-based pharmaceutical manufacturing infrastructure.

“This relocation reflects our continued commitment to building a resilient, scaled manufacturing network in the United States ,” said William Marth, Resilience’s President & Chief Executive Officer. “Ohio offers a strong manufacturing workforce, operational infrastructure, and proximity to many customers and partners. Establishing our headquarters in Blue Ash alongside continued investment in our sterile manufacturing and packaging capabilities positions us to better support the evolving needs of the industry.”

Resilience’s Blue Ash site will also serve as a world-class drug product packaging and supply operation spanning more than 450,000 square feet, with capabilities that include visual inspection, device assembly, packaging, labeling. and cold storage warehousing. The company anticipates adding approximately 200 new jobs in Blue Ash. Ohio Life Sciences and regional workforce partners, including Butler Tech's cGMP biomanufacturing training program, are helping build the skilled talent pipeline to support that growth.

In addition, Resilience announced its investment in a Groninger multi-purpose injectable fill/finish line at its West Chester, Ohio facility. The new line will expand the company’s manufacturing capacity and capabilities to provide greater flexibility to support multiple injectable formats, product types, and commercial supply for biopharmaceutical partners.

The Blue Ash headquarters is strategically located near Resilience’s 580,000-square-foot commercially licensed drug product facility in West Chester, Ohio, creating a highly integrated regional hub for sterile manufacturing, device assembly, packaging, and supply chain operations.

In March 2025, Resilience and JobsOhio announced the continued expansion of the company’s Ohio operations, including investments in device assembly and packaging capabilities in Blue Ash. Today’s announcement builds on that momentum and reflects Resilience’s broader strategy to strengthen domestic manufacturing capacity for critical medicines and support a more resilient U.S. healthcare supply chain.

“Resilience’s continued investment in Ohio reflects the strength of the state’s advanced manufacturing industry and growing leadership in pharmaceutical production, further advancing life sciences within the Ohio Discovery Corridor,” said JobsOhio President and CEO J.P. Nauseef. “By choosing Southwest Ohio for its new headquarters and sterile manufacturing operations, Resilience is bolstering the nation’s healthcare supply chain while creating high-quality jobs and long-term economic opportunity for the region.”

An official ribbon-cutting ceremony and open house will be held at a later date with members of the press, community leaders, and stakeholders invited to tour the new facility and celebrate this pivotal milestone for Resilience.

What They Are Saying

U.S. Senator Bernie Moreno (R-OH):

“Resilience’s relocation from California to Ohio is because of three simple reasons: lower taxes, less red tape, and business-friendly policies that empower American manufacturers to thrive. I’m thrilled that Southwest Ohio’s talented workforce and booming economy is helping lead the American manufacturing renaissance.”

U.S. Senator Jon Husted (R-OH):

“For two decades, we have worked to make Ohio the best place in the nation to do business, create jobs, and have a great quality of life, and Resilience’s investment in Southwest Ohio, including a new headquarters and new jobs, is just the latest piece of evidence that our work is paying off.”

U.S. Congressman Greg Landsman (D-OH):

“Resilience’s expansion brings good-paying jobs for hardworking Southwest Ohioans and a stronger supply of essential medications across the country—a clear win for workers, families, and our community.”

Jill Cole, Mayor of Blue Ash:

“Resilience’s decision to establish its corporate headquarters in Blue Ash is a tremendous win for our city and the broader region. This investment brings high-quality jobs, continued economic momentum, and reinforces Blue Ash’s reputation as a premier destination for innovative and growing companies.”

Jeff Uckotter, Community Development Director, West Chester Township:

“Resilience’s continued growth in West Chester Township is a win for our community, our workforce, and the broader Cincinnati metropolitan area. We take pride in creating a local economy that is business friendly, which helps to attract and retain high-quality life sciences and pharmaceutical manufacturing companies such as Resilience.”

Kimm Lauterbach, President and CEO, REDI Cincinnati:

“Resilience’s headquarters relocation further strengthens our region’s nationally recognized life sciences industry, contributing more than $7.4 billion in gross regional product and supported by nearly 1,300 business locations. Following two successful expansions and growth to nearly 1,000 employees, this decision underscores the company’s confidence in our region’s skilled workforce, supportive business climate and outstanding quality of life, adding a new corporate citizen to our community.”

State Senator George Lang (OH-04):

"Ohio really is a great place to live, work, and raise a family and we welcome those families and businesses who are escaping high cost and high tax California. Our work in the General Assembly to cut income taxes down to a single bracket is paying off, and I believe we are well-positioned now to have zero income tax in the next budget."

State Senator Steve Wilson (OH-07):

“I’m thrilled by Resilience’s announcement and the opportunity to bring more jobs to the 7th Senate District. Ohio is certainly open for business. Through fiscally sound policies and targeted incentives, this is an outstanding example of our state’s ability to attract companies and develop talent.”

State Representative Karen Brownlee (OH-28):

“Resilience’s relocation to Blue Ash has significant impact for our community and is a testament to the good health of our workforce, infrastructure, and business climate in the Cincinnati suburbs. This investment will create high-quality jobs, drive economic growth, and further strengthen our region's position as a leader in manufacturing and innovation. We are proud to welcome Resilience to District 28 and look forward to the opportunities the company will bring for years to come.”

State Representative Jennifer Gross (OH-45):

“I am proud to welcome Resilience’s expansion to West Chester, Ohio, a clear demonstration of the smart, forward-thinking choice this innovative company has made in our thriving township. District 45 and the entire region offer unmatched economic stability, a highly skilled workforce, and a business-friendly environment that continues to attract top-tier employers like Resilience. By bringing high-quality jobs and advanced biomanufacturing capabilities to our community, Resilience is strengthening our local economy and helping secure long-term prosperity for families across West Chester and beyond. We are grateful for their investment and look forward to the continued growth and success we will achieve together.”

About Resilience

Resilience is a North American contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) focused on delivering high-quality, scalable manufacturing solutions for advanced therapies. With capabilities spanning biologics drug substance, cell-based therapies, and aseptic drug product manufacturing for both small and large molecules, Resilience partners with leading biopharma companies to bring complex medicines to market faster and more reliably. The company is building a streamlined, high-performance network designed to meet the evolving needs of clinical and commercial-stage innovators. For more information, visit https://resilience.com/ and follow us on social media: Resilience on LinkedIn.

About JobsOhio

JobsOhio, Ohio's private nonprofit economic development corporation, enhances company growth and personnel development through business attraction, retention, and expansion across ten competitive industry sectors. With a team of seasoned professionals, JobsOhio utilizes a comprehensive network to foster talent production in targeted industries and attract talent through Find Your Ohio. Collaborating with seven regional partners, including Dayton Development Coalition, Lake to River Economic Development, Ohio Southeast Economic Development, One Columbus, REDI Cincinnati, Regional Growth Partnership, and Team NEO, JobsOhio delivers world-class customer service to provide companies with a competitive advantage. Learn more at www.jobsohio.com. Follow us on LinkedIn, X and Facebook.

Media Contacts:

Resilience

Catherine Hanley

Vice President, Corporate Communications

catherine.hanley@resilience.com

240-344-2140

JobsOhio

Matt Englehart

JobsOhio Press Secretary

englehart@jobsohio.com

614-300-1152