SAN FRANCISCO, June 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Look Left Marketing , a B2B enterprise infrastructure marketing and public relations agency, today announced that it has been named a winner in the Best Cybersecurity Marketing Agency category in the inaugural Cybersecurity Stars Awards. The company was recognized for its depth of experience and its commitment to helping emerging innovators find their voice in a crowded market.

Drawing on decades of cybersecurity experience, Look Left helps cybersecurity companies earn attention and credibility through strategic communications and digital marketing programs designed for security buyers, practitioners, and the AI platforms people increasingly rely on to discover information.

“Look Left stands apart because of our people and their expertise,” said Bryan Scanlon, principal at Look Left Marketing. “Our vast experience provides a deep understanding of the cybersecurity market and the audiences that influence it. This award reflects our creative approach to helping innovative companies grab attention, establish authority, and compete with organizations many times their size.”

By combining media relations, original research, executive thought leadership, award programs, and AI-optimized content strategies, the agency helps emerging innovators gain recognition and established leaders strengthen their market authority. That impact was reflected in this year’s Cybersecurity Stars Awards, where several Look Left clients were also recognized, including:

Award-Winning Content and Public Relations Services for Technology Companies

The Cybersecurity Stars Award is the latest award for Look Left’s work helping technology companies build visibility, credibility, and market leadership. Previous honors include the Hermes Creative Awards and the PR Club Bell Ringer Award . Look Left is a repeat honoree on the Inc. 5000 List of Fastest Growing Private Companies, and it has been recognized by Inc. Best Workplaces for creating an exceptional company culture that fosters creativity and professional growth.

To learn more about Look Left Marketing’s services, visit the website . Or, to get advice on content marketing and public relations, subscribe to the monthly Look Letter .

About Look Left Marketing

‍ Look Left Marketing is a content marketing and PR agency specializing in B2B technology. Our unique Story Mechanics™ offering brings messaging to life in earned, owned, and paid media to give clients the power to punch above their weight and get the attention they deserve. The agency partners with some of the most innovative companies in security, cloud, big data, open source, software-defined services, connectivity, AI, and automation. Learn more at lookleftmarketing.com and follow the agency on LinkedIn .

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What are the Cybersecurity Stars Awards?

A: Presented by The Hacker News , the Awards highlight the best cybersecurity companies across various categories. The Awards are broken down into four main categories — Product/Service, Company, Industry Solution, and Professional/Team — and 95 subcategories. In total, 128 companies were selected as 2026 winners .

Q: What makes a cybersecurity PR agency different from a general PR agency?

A: Cybersecurity PR agencies specialize in translating highly technical security concepts into stories that resonate with journalists, buyers, analysts, and practitioners. They understand cybersecurity terminology and industry trends across areas like threat intelligence, vulnerability management, security operations, and other specialized topics that generalist agencies may not have experience covering.

Q: How does Look Left support cybersecurity companies?

A: Look Left supports cybersecurity companies by executing strategic storytelling to secure coverage in top-tier business, technology, and security publications, including The New York Times, Reuters, The Wall Street Journal, The Hacker News, Dark Reading, and BleepingComputer. It helps companies create and promote original research, positions executives and security researchers as experts, and secures client recognition through major industry awards.

Q: What makes Look Left stand apart from other cybersecurity PR and marketing agencies?

A: Look Left specializes in serving B2B cybersecurity and infrastructure companies and has a senior team with decades of collective experience. It helps companies communicate effectively with journalists and buyers, while creating content that can be understood, surfaced, and cited by AI-powered search and discovery platforms. What really sets Look Left apart is punch-way-above-its-weight results, helping clients seize the spotlight and get the attention normally reserved for companies 10 times their size. It helped OpenSSF double its year-over-year media coverage, Black Kite double its share of voice within a single quarter, and Flare generate more media coverage in the first 80 days of 2026 than it did in all of 2025 after it started working with the agency in January.

Q: How does Look Left help cybersecurity companies improve AI visibility?

A: Look Left helps cybersecurity companies improve AI visibility by creating authoritative content, original research, media coverage, and expert commentary that can be cited and referenced across search engines, AI assistants, industry publications, and analyst reports. The agency's approach focuses on building credibility through earned media, thought leadership, and data-driven content rather than relying solely on traditional SEO tactics.

Contact:

Geena Pickering

marketing@lookleftmarketing.com