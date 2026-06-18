KRTL Holding Group Announces RAYEL and PERIKO Coca-Derived Extract Platform for Beverage and Pharmaceutical API Development

Lakewood, CO, June 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KRTL Holding Group Inc. (OTC: KRTL) today announced the creation and strategic alignment of two coca-derived extract assets, RAYEL and PERIKO, through its subsidiary-led platform involving KRTL Biotech Inc., KRTL International Corp., and partnered with Centro de Investigaciones Químicas S.R.L. (“CIQ”).

The Company believes this milestone represents a meaningful step in the modern history of coca-derived botanical development. For more than a century, coca has occupied a unique place in beverage history, most famously through early botanical beverage formulations that helped shape the global soft drink category. Today, KRTL is working to advance that legacy through a documented, compliance-focused platform designed for modern beverage, nutraceutical, and pharmaceutical/API opportunities.

RAYEL is KRTL’s near-term commercial beverage asset. Based on Company records, RAYEL has been the subject of Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau (“TTB”) approval within a documented product scope for use in alcoholic beverage applications. The Company believes this documentation may support a regulated pathway for partner discussions, product-scope review, formula and label review, state distribution analysis, and potential licensing or commercialization opportunities.

PERIKO is being positioned separately as a development-stage pharmaceutical/API pathway. While RAYEL is focused on the beverage market, PERIKO is intended to support longer-term scientific, regulatory, and partner-development work involving coca-derived active-ingredient opportunities. PERIKO is not an approved drug, API, therapeutic product, dietary supplement or commercial beverage product.

“RAYEL and PERIKO represent more than two extracts — they represent the foundation of a modern coca-derived innovation platform,” said Cesar Herrera, Chief Executive Officer of KRTL Holding Group Inc. “RAYEL gives us a TTB-approved commercial beverage pathway, while PERIKO gives us a separate development lane for pharmaceutical and API exploration. Together with CIQ, we believe this creates a rare opportunity to bring history, science, and modern compliance together in a disciplined commercial framework.”

The Company’s current strategy is to align RAYEL and PERIKO through a phased commercialization and development plan. For RAYEL, KRTL intends to focus on beverage-industry commercialization, including qualified formulation partners, licensed operators, brand-development opportunities, distributor discussions, and potential licensing or joint-venture structures. For PERIKO, the Company intends to organize rights documentation, technical summaries, regulatory pathway analysis, and qualified pharmaceutical/API partner review.

The Company’s intended activities are limited to lawful, documented, decocainized coca-derived materials and extracts that do not contain cocaine or ecgonine, and any commercial activity remains subject to applicable regulatory, import, manufacturing, formulation, labeling, distribution, and controlled-substance review.

CIQ is expected to support the platform through scientific collaboration, Bolivia-facing research coordination, technical documentation, and applied chemistry expertise, subject to written agreements, confidentiality controls, data-use permissions, and applicable approvals.

“This is the type of milestone that connects cultural history with modern regulated product development,” added Herrera. “The goal is not to overstate the opportunity. The goal is to do it correctly — with the right records, the right partners, the right regulatory review, and the right commercial discipline.”

KRTL expects RAYEL to serve as the first commercial anchor for the platform. The Company is preparing a commercialization package that may include TTB approval records, product-scope materials, claims guidelines, partner materials, state-market review, supply-chain review, and commercial term frameworks. The Company also intends to evaluate future nutraceutical, functional ingredient, and API opportunities where lawful, documented, and commercially appropriate.

The Company notes that RAYEL’s TTB approval applies only within the documented product scope and does not by itself constitute FDA approval, DEA approval, state distribution approval, customs clearance, therapeutic authorization, or approval of any health, wellness, or medical claim. Any regulated handling, importation, distribution, formulation, manufacturing, or commercialization activity will require appropriate partners, registrations, permits, legal review, and applicable approvals.

About KRTL Holding Group Inc.

KRTL Holding Group Inc. (OTC: KRTL) operates through its wholly owned subsidiaries, KRTL Biotech Inc. and KRTL International Corp. The Company leverages strategic synergies across industries to pursue investments, mergers, and partnerships that deliver shareholder value. Focused on biotech, technology, and emerging market opportunities, KRTL Holding Group is committed to growth, innovation, and operational excellence.

About KRTL International Corp.

KRTL International Corp., a wholly owned subsidiary of KRTL Holding Group Inc., serves as the Company’s operational and international expansion arm. Focused on strategic ventures across health, wellness, agriculture, and digital trade, KRTL International provides compliance infrastructure, market-entry solutions, and cross-border business development support.

About KRTL Biotech Inc.

KRTL Biotech Inc. is a subsidiary of KRTL Holding Group Inc. focused on biotechnology, regulated product pathways, API-platform development, scientific collaboration, partner coordination, and commercialization planning. KRTL Biotech is supporting the RAYEL and PERIKO platform in coordination with KRTL International Corp., CIQ, counsel, technical advisors, and qualified commercial or regulatory partners.

About Centro de Investigaciones Químicas S.R.L. (CIQ)

Centro de Investigaciones Químicas S.R.L. (CIQ) is a well-established Bolivian private scientific institute, recognized for its multidisciplinary expertise in pharmaceutical development, food chemistry, environmental testing, agricultural R&D, and exotic compound analysis. The organization is also a national leader in biodiversity research, working to identify and analyze high-value molecules for use in nutraceuticals, advanced food ingredients, and sustainable agriculture. CIQ’s integrated approach to precision lab science and applied innovation has earned it national and international recognition, positioning it as a strategic partner in regional development and global export-readiness.

For more information:

www.krtlholding.com | www.krtl-icc.com | www.krtlbiotech.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding commercialization plans, product development, partner discussions, licensing opportunities, regulatory review, API development, nutraceutical opportunities, commercial readiness, and future business opportunities. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially.

Forward-looking statements include words such as “plans,” “expects,” “intends,” “may,” “could,” “believes,” “seeks,” “potential,” “pathway,” “strategy,” “commercialization,” and similar expressions. These statements are not guarantees of future performance, approval, revenue, financing, product launch, regulatory authorization, or commercial success.

Risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, regulatory requirements, TTB product-scope limitations, FDA/FTC claims review, DEA and customs requirements, state alcohol distribution requirements, partner qualification, financing availability, rights documentation, CIQ approvals, supply-chain constraints, market acceptance, legal review, technical validation, decocainization validation, absence of cocaine or ecgonine, import/export approvals, controlled-substance review, chain-of-custody documentation, analytical testing, product-scope limitations, and the ability to obtain or rely upon partner-held permits, registrations, formulas, labels, or approvals, and the Company’s ability to complete definitive agreements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.