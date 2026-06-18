Icelandic Salmon AS – Minutes of Annual General Meeting 2026

The annual general meeting of Icelandic Salmon AS (the "Company") was held on 18 June 2026 at 11:00 (CEST). All items on the agenda were approved as proposed by the board of directors.

Please find the minutes including appendices enclosed. The documents are also made available on the Company's website https://arnarlax.is.

For more information, please contact:

Björn Hembre, CEO. Tel: +47 913 47 432

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

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