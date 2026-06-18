EPSO-G announces the selection of the Amber Grid Board Member-State Servant

The New Energy Group EPSO-G (legal entity code 302826889, registered address Laisvės pr. 10, Vilnius, Lithuania) has announced the selection procedure for a Board Member-State Servant of the group company Amber Grid.

Amber Grid Board Member Karolis Švaikauskas submitted his resignation from the position of Board Member of the company on May 8, 2026, effective August 1, 2026 (last day of the Board Member’s term of office is July 31, 2026).

In light of this, the selection of a new Board Member-State Servant – is being initiated. The new Board Member will be elected for the remaining term of the current Board until April 30, 2028.

The position sought is a Board Member-State Servant with competencies in the implementation of the National Energy Independence Strategy and oversight of national security interests.

The Amber Grid Board consists of five members – two independent members, two members nominated by the main shareholder EPSO-G, and one Board Member who is a state servant. The new Board member will be appointed by a resolution of the General Meeting of Shareholders of Amber Grid. The Board’s responsibilities comply with the provisions of the Lithuanian Law on Companies, supplemented by the company’s Articles of Association.

Applications from candidates will be accepted until 9 th of July 2026 (inclusive).

Announcement of the selection for the Amber Grid State Servant-Board Member position (only Lithuanian).

EPSO-G group consists of the holding company EPSO-G and its six direct subsidiaries Amber Grid, Baltpool, Energy cells, EPSO-G Invest, Litgrid and Tetas. EPSO-G and its Group companies also hold shares in Rheinmetall Defence Lietuva, Baltic RCC OÜ and TSO Holding AS. The rights and obligations of the sole shareholder of EPSO-G are exercised by the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Lithuania.

For more information

Gediminas Petrauskas, Communications Partner at EPSO-G

Tel. +370 610 63306, e-mail gediminas.petrauskas@epsog.lt