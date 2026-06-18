EPSO-G announces the selection of the Amber Grid Board Member-State Servant

AB Amber Grid, legal entity code: 303090867. Address: Laisvės pr. 10, LT-04215 Vilnius, Lithuania.

The New Energy Group EPSO-G has announced the selection procedure for a Board Member-State Servant of the Group company Amber Grid.

Amber Grid Board Member Karolis Švaikauskas submitted his resignation from the position of Board Member of the company on May 8, 2026, effective August 1, 2026 (last day of the Board Member’s term of office is July 31, 2026).

In light of this, the selection of a new Board Member-State Servant – is being initiated. The new Board Member will be elected for the remaining term of the current Board until April 30, 2028.

The position sought is a Board Member-State Servant with competencies in the implementation of the National Energy Independence Strategy and oversight of national security interests.

The Amber Grid Board consists of five members - two independent members, two members nominated by the main shareholder EPSO-G, and one Board Member who is a state servant. The new Board member will be appointed by a resolution of the General Meeting of Shareholders of Amber Grid.The Board’s responsibilities comply with the provisions of the Lithuanian Law on Companies, supplemented by the company’s Articles of Association.

AB Amber Grid is Lithuania’s natural gas transmission system operator and a member of the EPSO-G Group. The company operates a 2,288‑kilometre high‑pressure gas transmission pipeline network across Lithuania. It also manages more than 60 gas distribution and metering stations as well as two gas compressor stations.

The Amber Grid system is interconnected with the gas transmission systems of four neighbouring countries and with the Klaipėda LNG terminal. Amber Grid shares are listed on the Baltic Secondary List of the Nasdaq Vilnius Stock Exchange. The company’s main shareholder is EPSO-G, whose shares are 100% owned by the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Lithuania.

Applications from candidates will be accepted until 9 th of July 2026 (inclusive).

Announcement of the selection for the Amber Grid State Servant-Board Member position (only in lithuanian).







More information:

Dovilė Binkevičienė, Communication project manager at Amber Grid,

ph. +37064608174, e-mail: d.binkeviciene@ambergrid.lt