ArcelorMittal marks 20th anniversary with video address from Executive Chairman Lakshmi Mittal

18 June 2026, 15:15 CET

Ahead of its 20th anniversary on 31 July this year, ArcelorMittal has released a special video message from Executive Chairman Lakshmi Mittal, delivered to attendees at the World Steel Dynamics annual Global Steel Dynamics Forum 2026, held in New York on 15th and 16th July. In the remarks, Mr Mittal recalled the speech he gave at the event, shortly before the merger of Mittal Steel and Arcelor was agreed.

Reflecting on the past two decades, Mr Mittal highlighted how the combination created a stronger, more resilient business with the scale, diversification and reach to navigate major global shifts - from the financial crisis to the COVID-19 pandemic to the rise of China’s steel industry. He also set out how the industry has evolved, with faster-moving markets, greater technological change and a more complex operating environment than in 2006.

Looking ahead, Mr Mittal expressed confidence in the long-term outlook for steel, underpinned by demand from emerging markets such as India, infrastructure renewal in developed economies and the energy transition. He also underlined the growing role of domestic industrial policy and the importance of maintaining a strong, competitive steel industry.

Highlights from his message included:

“If I look back over the 20 years, I genuinely believe that the merger did indeed create a stronger company, benefiting from greater scale, diversification, resilience and strategic reach. Clearly – as is always the way - there have been events we did not anticipate. The aftershocks of the Global Financial Crisis are still with us, and the fallout from COVID has been similarly dramatic. I am adamant though that we navigated these shocks better together than we could have done separately.

“Operating in 2026 is obviously very different to 2006. Today markets move faster, competition is more global, technology changes constantly, and companies are expected to adapt in real time. Even traditional industries like ours operate in a faster, more global, more data-driven, and more environmentally constrained world than they did in 2006.

“The last 20 years has been characterized by China’s remarkable growth. Now it is India’s turn, with massive infrastructure expansion, rapid urban housing growth, and energy transition infrastructure all on the cards.

“There are plenty of reasons to remain optimistic and excited about the future. I have no doubt that we will continue to face plenty of challenges and unexpected events. But honestly, I can say that after 50 years in the steel industry, there is no place I would rather be.”

The full video address is available to watch here.

ENDS

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal is one of the world’s leading integrated steel and mining companies with a presence in 60 countries and primary steelmaking operations in 14 countries. It is the largest steel producer in Europe, among the largest in the Americas, and has a growing presence in Asia through its joint venture AM/NS India. ArcelorMittal sells its products to a diverse range of customers including the automotive, engineering, construction and machinery industries, and in 2025 generated revenues of $61.4 billion, produced 55.6 million metric tonnes of crude steel and 48.8 million tonnes of iron ore. Our purpose is to produce smarter steels for people and planet. Steels made using innovative processes which use less energy, emit significantly less carbon and reduce costs. Steels that are cleaner, stronger and reusable. Steels for the renewable energy infrastructure that will support societies as they transform through this century. With steel at our core, our inventive people and an entrepreneurial culture at heart, we will support the world in making that change.



ArcelorMittal is listed on the stock exchanges of New York (MT), Amsterdam (MT), Paris (MT), Luxembourg (MT) and on the Spanish stock exchanges of Barcelona, Bilbao, Madrid and Valencia (MTS). http://corporate.arcelormittal.com/