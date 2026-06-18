Daré Bioscience to Showcase Leadership in Women's Health Innovation at BIO International Convention 2026

SAN DIEGO, June 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: DARE), a purpose-driven health biotech company solely focused on closing the gap in women's health between promising science and real-world solutions, today announced that President and Chief Executive Officer, Sabrina Martucci Johnson, will participate in multiple speaking engagements and deliver a Company corporate presentation during the BIO International Convention 2026, taking place June 22-25 in San Diego, California.

As one of the biotechnology industry's premier global gatherings, BIO International Convention brings together thousands of executives, investors, innovators, policymakers and strategic partners to shape the future of healthcare. Daré's participation underscores the Company's growing leadership role in advancing innovation for women and accelerating the development of solutions that have historically been underrepresented in healthcare.

"Women's health represents one of the largest and most underserved opportunities in healthcare today," said Ms. Johnson. "BIO International Convention provides an exceptional platform to engage with global industry leaders, investors and potential collaborators who share a commitment to advancing innovation and improving health outcomes. We are excited to highlight Daré's progress and discuss how our differentiated portfolio is positioned to address significant unmet needs while creating meaningful value for patients, partners and shareholders."

Details of the Company’s participation at BIO International Convention 2026 are as follows:

Invest in San Diego Breakfast

Date: Monday, June 22, 2026

Time: 7:30 – 9:30 a.m. PT

Location: IQHQ, 975 Waterfront Place, San Diego, California

Ms. Johnson will participate as a featured speaker during the breakfast program, which highlights the San Diego region's life sciences ecosystem and brings together biotechnology executives, investors and industry stakeholders.

WIB@BIO 2026 Executive Breakfast: Sparking Greatness — Leading Through Inspiration

Date: Monday, June 22, 2026

Time: 9:00 – 11:00 a.m. PT

Location: RaDD (IQHQ), 6th Floor, 925 Waterfront Place, San Diego, California

Ms. Johnson will join fellow biotechnology leaders for a discussion focused on leadership, mentorship and fostering innovation across the industry.

BIO International Convention Corporate Presentation

Date: Tuesday, June 23, 2026

Time: 3:30 p.m. PT

Location: Theater 4

Ms. Johnson will discuss Daré Bioscience's corporate strategy, commercial and development portfolio and upcoming milestones, highlighting the Company's commitment to delivering impactful solutions that seek to address critical gaps in women's healthcare.

Are We There Yet: The Road to Clinical Development in Women's Health

Date: Wednesday, June 24, 2026

Time: 4:15 – 5:15 p.m. PT

Location: Room 26AB

Ms. Johnson will join industry leaders and women's health advocates for a discussion examining the challenges and opportunities in advancing clinical development for women's health products. The session will explore pathways to accelerate innovation, improve patient access and address longstanding gaps in women's healthcare research and development.

Investors and conference attendees interested in meeting with Daré management during the BIO International Convention are encouraged to contact the Company to arrange a meeting. For more information, please visit the convention website.

ABOUT DARÉ BIOSCIENCE, INC.

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ: DARE) is a purpose-driven health biotech company solely focused on closing the gap in women's health between promising science and real-world solutions. Every innovation Daré advances is based in advanced science and backed by rigorous, peer-reviewed research. From contraception to menopause, sexual health to fertility, vaginal health to infectious disease, Daré is working to close critical gaps in care using science that serves her needs. For decades, women have been told to "wait it out" or "live with it," while innovations that could improve their quality of life languish in the regulatory or funding pipeline. With growing awareness around menopause, sexual health, and vaginal health, the conversation is shifting. However, access to proven solutions is lagging. Daré is working to change that. Learn more at darebioscience.com.



CONTACT:

Daré Bioscience Investor Relations

innovations@darebioscience.com