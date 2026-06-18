Liftoff for an Asset Class: How the Space Economy Became One of the Market’s Hottest Frontiers

Issued on behalf of Starfighters Space, Inc.

A sector analysis of the commercial space economy — a once-niche corner of aerospace now racing toward a trillion-dollar scale and, with the arrival of marquee public listings, a fully investable asset class.

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., June 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Energy Metal News News Commentary — For most of the space age, the business of getting to orbit belonged to governments. Space was a domain of national programs, vast public budgets, and a handful of prime contractors — inaccessible to ordinary investors and largely insulated from market forces. That era is ending. Over the past decade, and with striking acceleration in the past two years, space has transformed from a government-dominated endeavor into a sprawling commercial economy spanning launch, satellites and payloads, communications, Earth observation, defense, and specialized flight — and, increasingly, into a public asset class that investors can actually buy. Understanding how that shift happened, and how large the opportunity has become, is worth doing on its own terms, regardless of any single company’s prospects.

Key Takeaways

• A trillion-dollar trajectory: The global space economy approached US$613 billion in 2024 and is widely projected to cross US$1 trillion as soon as the early 2030s, according to industry estimates — a growth curve drawing a surge of investor capital.

• A new investable asset class: A wave of public listings — capped by the record-setting market debut of the sector’s marquee private launch company in June 2026 — has, for the first time, given investors broad access to the orbital economy.

• Beyond rockets: Investor interest now spans the full value chain — launch services, satellites and payloads, broadband constellations, Earth observation, national-security space, and specialized high-altitude and air-launch platforms.

• Index recognition: The inclusion of smaller commercial-space names in major benchmarks such as the Russell 3000 reflects the sector’s maturation from speculative novelty toward an established market category.

• A wide risk spectrum: From scaled, revenue-generating leaders to early-stage companies such as Starfighters Space, Inc. (NYSE American: FJET), the sector spans dramatically different risk-and-reward profiles under one theme.

From Government Program to Commercial Economy

To appreciate how far the sector has come, it helps to recall how recently space was effectively closed to private capital. For decades, reaching orbit required the resources of a national government, and the economics of spaceflight — enormous upfront costs, long timelines, and catastrophic failure risk — kept all but a few state-backed players out. The commercial revolution that followed was driven by a simple but profound change: reusable rockets and falling launch costs turned space from a cost center into a viable business, unlocking entire industries built on cheap, frequent access to orbit. Satellite broadband, Earth-imaging, in-space manufacturing, and national-security applications all became commercially plausible in ways they had never been before.

The result is a space economy that has expanded dramatically in both size and scope. By industry estimates, the global space economy approached US$613 billion in 2024 and is on track to surpass US$1 trillion as soon as the early 2030s. Crucially, the growth is no longer concentrated in launch alone. The modern sector encompasses a broad value chain — the rockets and vehicles that reach orbit, the payloads, satellites, and related space systems that operate there, the communications and Earth-observation services they enable, the ground systems and data platforms that support them, and a growing roster of specialized capabilities, from in-space logistics to high-altitude and air-launch platforms. That breadth is a large part of why the sector has become so investable: there are now many distinct ways to gain exposure to the same underlying expansion.

The Moment Space Became a Public Market

If the commercial revolution built the space economy, 2026 was the year it fully arrived on public markets. The defining event was the long-awaited market debut of the sector’s marquee private launch company — a listing that ranked among the largest in U.S. market history and, regardless of day-to-day price action, carried a deeper structural significance: the orbital economy now had a flagship trading on a public exchange, and an entire sector stepped into a new phase of life as an investable asset class. Capital that had long been locked out of private space ventures suddenly had a way in, and investor attention rotated sharply toward the public names with real revenue, expanding backlogs, and direct exposure to commercial and national-security space programs.

That arrival has been accompanied by the ordinary machinery of market maturation. Major stock-market benchmarks have begun adding commercial-space companies to their indices — the Russell 3000’s 2026 reconstitution, for instance, formally wired a number of smaller space names into the broad market — a milestone that pulls index-tracking capital toward the sector and signals its transition from speculative novelty to recognized category. It has also brought volatility: as capital rotates between the sector’s heavyweight and its smaller players, individual space stocks have swung sharply, a reminder that a maturing asset class is not the same as a settled one.

The Forces Driving Demand

Several durable trends underpin the sector’s expansion. The first is connectivity: the race to blanket the globe with satellite broadband has driven the deployment of large constellations, creating sustained demand for both satellites and payloads and the launches to put them in orbit. The second is national security: governments increasingly view space as a contested strategic domain, channeling significant defense spending toward launch, surveillance, communications, and resilience — and rewarding companies with credible national-security exposure. The third is data: Earth-observation and imaging services have become essential inputs for industries ranging from agriculture and insurance to defense and climate monitoring.

A fourth force is the steady fall in the cost of access itself. As launch becomes cheaper and more frequent, the range of economically viable activities in space keeps widening — and demand grows for a diversity of launch and flight solutions, from heavy-lift rockets to small, dedicated launchers to alternative pathways such as high-altitude and air-launch systems that aim to deliver payloads more flexibly. Taken together, these forces mean the addressable market for space capabilities is expanding across multiple fronts at once, which is a central reason the sector continues to attract both capital and new entrants.

The Companies Defining the Landscape

The public space landscape spans a wide spectrum, from scaled launch and satellite and payload operators to earlier-stage and specialized players. Looking at a few representative names helps illustrate both the breadth of the sector and the very different ways investors can approach it.

Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ: RKLB) is one of the sector’s clearest success stories on the launch-and-space-systems side. With an established small-launch business, a growing space-systems segment, a substantial contract backlog, and a next-generation rocket in development, Rocket Lab illustrates the scale and revenue momentum achievable at the more mature end of the commercial-launch market — and it is frequently treated as a bellwether for the launch-exposed portion of the sector.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) represents the commercial human-spaceflight theme. As one of the most recognizable names in the space-tourism and suborbital-flight space, Virgin Galactic embodies both the public fascination with commercial spaceflight and the volatility that has characterized the category, with its shares prone to sharp swings on company-specific and sector-wide catalysts alike. It is a vivid reminder that visibility and viability are not the same thing.

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTS) anchors the space-based communications angle. The company is building a constellation of satellites designed to deliver broadband connectivity directly to standard mobile phones, and its progress deploying that network keeps the satellite-broadband narrative front and center. AST SpaceMobile illustrates the enormous addressable market — and the heavy capital intensity — of building space-based infrastructure, the satellites and payloads that ride to orbit, a different but complementary slice of the sector from launch.

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ: LUNR) rounds out the group as a space-services and lunar-exploration company, providing a window into the government-and-commercial services end of the market, including missions tied to national space programs. Intuitive Machines exemplifies the diversity of business models the sector now supports — well beyond launch, satellites, and payloads — and the way commercial players are increasingly intertwined with national space ambitions. These companies are referenced to illustrate the sector and do not imply any partnership, endorsement, affiliation, or comparable financial performance; they differ widely in size, stage, technology, and business model, and several are far larger and more established than early-stage entrants in the field.

Where a Specialized Player Fits In

Beyond the launch giants and satellite operators, the sector also includes specialized players pursuing distinctive niches — and a correspondingly different risk profile. One such name is Starfighters Space, Inc. (NYSE American: FJET), a Cape Canaveral-based company that operates what it describes as the largest fleet of Mach 2+ capable aircraft in the world, and which is pursuing an air-launch pathway — branded STARLAUNCH — intended to use high-performance aircraft to carry payloads toward space. The company recently engaged an engineering and integration partner to advance that pathway from design and analysis toward flight, and was among the smaller commercial-space names added to the Russell 3000 in the index’s 2026 reconstitution.

Starfighters Space exemplifies the specialized, earlier-stage end of the space spectrum: a differentiated approach — air-launch and high-altitude flight rather than conventional vertical rockets — paired with the substantial execution, technical, and regulatory risks inherent to a company still advancing toward full commercial flight and launch services. Whether any individual specialized entrant succeeds is impossible to predict, but the presence of companies pursuing alternative pathways to space is itself a signal of how broad and experimental the sector has become as capital flows in.

The Risks and Realities

A clear-eyed view of the space sector requires holding its promise and its hazards together. Spaceflight is technically unforgiving — hardware failures, test-program setbacks, and launch anomalies are an inherent part of the business, and even well-capitalized companies suffer them. Many space ventures are capital-intensive and pre-profit, dependent on continued access to financing and on hitting development and regulatory milestones that can slip by months or years. Regulatory and range-safety approvals are rigorous and time-consuming, and the sector’s valuations have at times raced ahead of its revenues, leaving stocks vulnerable to sharp corrections — as the volatility around recent sector catalysts has shown.

For investors, the takeaway is that the space theme, however compelling, is far from uniform. The spectrum runs from scaled operators with real revenue and backlog, through capital-intensive infrastructure builders, to specialized early-stage developers whose value rests almost entirely on future execution. Each carries a distinct risk-and-reward profile, and the sector’s genuine tailwinds do not guarantee that any particular company will translate the macro story into durable returns. Careful diligence, realistic timelines, and an appreciation for the technical and financial risks of spaceflight are essential when evaluating a field moving as fast — and trading as volatilely — as this one.

The Bottom Line

The commercial space economy sits at a genuinely historic inflection point: a domain once reserved for governments has become a sprawling, fast-growing, and — newly — fully investable industry, propelled by falling launch costs, surging demand for connectivity and data, intensifying national-security priorities, and a landmark wave of public listings. The sector’s march toward a trillion-dollar scale, and its formal recognition in major market indices, help explain why capital keeps flowing in across the value chain — from launch leaders to satellite and payload operators to specialized newcomers.

For anyone trying to understand where the next decade of technology and investment is heading, the space economy is a story worth following closely — not because any single company is assured of success, but because the underlying direction of travel is so clear. Companies across the spectrum, from launch leaders like Rocket Lab to communications builders like AST SpaceMobile, services players like Intuitive Machines, and specialized entrants like Starfighters Space, are all, in their different ways, betting on the same future: one in which access to space is routine, commercial, and central to the global economy. That is a sector trend with staying power, and one that rewards a broad, informed perspective over a narrow focus on any single name.

CONTINUED … Learn more about Starfighters Space, Inc. at: https://www.starfighters.space

SEE WHAT THE MARKET IS TALKING ABOUT BEFORE IT MOVES

Eagle Eye reads social, forum, and news chatter across thousands of investor conversations in real time — and surfaces the tickers the crowd is piling into, along with the sentiment and catalysts behind them.

Explore Eagle Eye free (for now) at https://Eagle-Eye.dev

CONTACT:

Energy Metal News

info@energymetalnews.com

SOURCES:

[1] Starfighters Space, Inc. — "Starfighters Space Joins Russell 3000 as Specialized Aerospace Platform Gains Broader Visibility" (GlobeNewswire, June 5, 2026; FJET on NYSE American, Russell 3000 inclusion, Mach 2+ fleet / air-launch positioning, space-sector framing):

https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2026/06/05/3307423/0/en/Starfighters-Space-Joins-Russell-3000-as-Specialized-Aerospace-Platform-Gains-Broader-Visibility.html

[2] Starfighters Space, Inc. — STARLAUNCH engineering/integration engagement with Integrated Launch Solutions (PR Newswire, May 19, 2026; largest fleet of Mach 2+ capable aircraft, STARLAUNCH pathway from analysis toward flight)

[3] Space Foundation — The Space Report (global space economy ~US$613 billion in 2024, on track to surpass US$1 trillion by the early 2030s)

[4] PR Newswire / sector coverage — SpaceX public-market debut and the orbital economy as an investable asset class; Russell 3000 reconstitution adding commercial-space names (June 12, 2026)

[5] 24/7 Wall St. — commercial-space peer landscape and sector volatility (Rocket Lab RKLB, Virgin Galactic SPCE, AST SpaceMobile ASTS, Intuitive Machines LUNR; revenue, backlog, and sector rotation context)

DISCLAIMER:

Nothing in this publication should be considered as personalized financial advice. We are not licensed under securities laws to address your particular financial situation. No communication by our employees to you should be deemed as personalized financial advice. Please consult a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decision. This is a digital media distribution and is neither an offer nor recommendation to buy or sell any security. We hold no investment licenses and are thus neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice. The content in this report or email is not provided to any individual with a view toward their individual circumstances.

Energy Metal News is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Market IQ Media Group Limited, a company incorporated under the laws of Ireland ("MIQL"). This article is being distributed by Energy Metal News on behalf of MIQL. MIQL has been paid a fee for Starfighters Space, Inc. advertising and digital media from Creative Direct Marketing Group ("CDMG"). This compensation constitutes a conflict of interest as to our ability to remain objective in our communication regarding the profiled company. Because of this conflict, individuals are strongly encouraged to not use this article or email as the basis for any investment decision. MIQL owns shares of Starfighters Space, Inc. that were acquired in the open market and reserve the right to buy and sell shares of Starfighters Space, Inc. at any time without any further notice. There may be 3rd parties who may have shares of Starfighters Space, Inc., and may liquidate their shares which could have a negative effect on the price of the stock. We also expect further compensation as an ongoing digital media effort to increase visibility for the company; no further notice will be given, but let this disclaimer serve as notice that all material disseminated by MIQL has been reviewed and approved on behalf of Starfighters Space, Inc. by CDMG; this is a digital media distribution.

While all information is believed to be reliable, it is not guaranteed by us to be accurate. Individuals should assume that all information contained in our publication is not trustworthy unless verified by their own independent research. Market size figures, valuations, and forecasts cited herein are third-party estimates that vary by source and methodology and should be treated as directional. Comparisons to other companies referenced in this publication are for contextual and illustrative purposes only and do not imply any partnership, endorsement, affiliation, or comparable financial performance. Forward-looking statements regarding the space sector, the space economy’s size and growth, launch demand, the STARLAUNCH pathway, regulatory and flight milestones, and commercialization are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially. Also, because events and circumstances frequently do not occur as expected, there will likely be differences between any predictions and actual results. Always consult a licensed investment professional before making any investment decision. Be extremely careful, investing in securities carries a high degree of risk; you may likely lose some or all of the investment.