Proposed change in the Supervisory Board of LHV Pank

AS LHV Group announces that upon the proposal of the Nomination Committee, the Supervisory Board of AS LHV Pank has confirmed Indrek Heinloo’s suitability for the position of a member of the Supervisory Board of LHV Pank and has proposed to the sole shareholder to elect him as a new member of the Supervisory Board of LHV Pank. The election will be decided by LHV Pank's sole shareholder, LHV Group. In accordance with the Articles of Association, Indrek Heinloo’s term of office would be up to five years. The proposed start date of Indrek Heinloo’s mandate is 1 July 2026 and the end date is 1 July 2031.

If elected, Indrek Heinloo will also continue to serve as the Chairman of the Audit Committee of LHV Group, a position he has held since 16 March 2026.

Background of Indrek Heinloo:

Indrek Heinloo has worked as Chief Transformation Officer and Management Board member of Luminor Bank (2018-2020), where he was responsible for effective and compliant execution of post-merger and acquisition transformation of the bank, and as the Chief Operating Officer of Veriff (2020-2024), where he had direct oversight of Operations, Legal, Compliance, and Risk functions. Recently, he has been providing advisory services through Heinloo Consulting and since January 2025, he has served as the Chief Revenue Officer at Zid.sa. His previous career also includes leadership roles at McKinsey & Company and Jumia Group. Indrek Heinloo is the owner and management board member of Heinloo Consulting OÜ and Genaris Capital OÜ. Indrek Heinloo and persons related to him, including entities under his control, do not own LHV Group shares.

Indrek Heinloo has a Bachelor’s degree in Economics and Business Administration from the Stockholm School of Economics in Riga and a Master’s degree in Business Administration from the Stockholm School of Economics in Stockholm.





LHV Group is the largest domestic financial group and capital provider in Estonia. LHV Group’s main subsidiaries are LHV Pank, LHV Varahaldus, LHV Kindlustus and LHV Bank Limited. The Group employs nearly 1,200 people. LHV’s banking services are used by more than 500,000 customers, LHV-managed II pillar pension funds have over 104,000 active customers and LHV Kindlustus provides insurance protection to 241,000 customers. LHV Bank, a subsidiary of LHV Group, holds a UK banking licence and offers banking services to international financial technology companies, loans to small and medium-sized enterprises and retail banking services.



Investor Relations

Sten Hans Jakobsoo

Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Development

E-mail: stenhans.jakobsoo@lhv.ee



Media and Communications

Paul Pihlak

Head of Communications

E-mail: paul.pihlak@lhv.ee