84% of Operators Have Seen Faked Pay Stubs. Burnt Screening Launches at Apartmentalize To Solve It, Built with Relay

NEW ORLEANS, June 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rental application fraud begins with a document. In a National Multifamily Housing Council survey, 84.3 percent of apartment operators reported that applicants had falsified pay stubs, employment references, or other income documentation. The tools to forge an income document are now cheap, fast, and widely available.

Today, at Apartmentalize, the National Apartment Association's largest annual conference, Burnt launched a tenant screening platform built to remove the document from the decision. Burnt is among the first platforms built on Relay, a new entrant in tenant-screening data that offers technology companies a modern alternative to the legacy bureaus that have long controlled the category.

Burnt verifies applicant identity, income, and employment directly from the source, rather than relying on uploaded files that can be edited in minutes. Through its partnership with Relay, Burnt brings credit, eviction and background checks into the same workflow, so operators get a complete view of an applicant without stitching together separate tools.

"A property manager should not need five tools and a folder of documents to decide whether an applicant is ready to move forward," said Anthony Anzalone, Chief Executive Officer of Burnt. "When identity, income, and employment are verified at the source, there is nothing left to forge. Building on Relay lets us bring trusted credit and screening data into that same workflow from day one."

For applicants, Burnt creates a faster, mobile-friendly experience. For operators, it centralizes identity, income, employment, credit, eviction, background, and application context in one place, and applies screening rules consistently as rental regulations change.

"Tenant screening is becoming more complex for operators and applicants alike," said Taylor Lembi, President and Founder at Relay. "By bringing Relay's credit and screening data into Burnt's intelligent application workflow, property managers can move faster, reduce manual review, and evaluate applicants with a more complete and consistent view of risk."

Burnt is available now. Landlords and agents can start in minutes at screening.burnt.com. Property managers can request a walkthrough at the same address.

About Burnt

Burnt is a data verification company that confirms facts directly from the source. Instead of relying on uploaded documents or self-reported claims, Burnt lets users authenticate with the platforms where their data already lives and returns a verified answer. Learn more at screening.burnt.com.

About Relay

Relay is an embedded tenant-screening platform that lets technology companies offer credit and background screening inside their own products. Built by Intellirent Solutions, a licensed consumer reporting agency, Relay handles credit connectivity and FCRA compliance so partners can launch in days. Learn more at relayscreen.com.

Media Contact:

Ericsson Pinto

Ericsson@Burnt.com

burnt.com/real-estate