Legend Senior Living Co-CEO Matt Buchanan Named to Senior Housing News' 2026 Executives to Watch List

WICHITA, Kan., June 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Legend Senior Living is proud to announce that President and Co-CEO Matt Buchanan has been recognized as one of Senior Housing News' 2026 Executives to Watch, an annual distinction honoring emerging and established leaders who are helping shape the future of senior living.

The recognition highlights executives across the industry who are driving innovation, strengthening organizational culture, advancing operational excellence, and preparing their organizations for the next generation of older adults. Senior Housing News selected Buchanan for his leadership in guiding Legend Senior Living through a period of significant growth while maintaining the company's longstanding commitment to serving residents and families with compassion and excellence.

A second-generation senior living leader, Buchanan is the son of Legend Senior Living founder Tim Buchanan, a respected pioneer in the senior housing industry. Over the past 16 years, Matt Buchanan has served in multiple leadership roles across the organization, including Care Giver, Residence Director, Director of Finance, Executive Vice President, President, and now Co-CEO. His progression through the company has provided a deep understanding of industry operations, finance, culture, and the mission-driven work at the heart of senior living.

Under Buchanan's leadership, Legend has expanded its portfolio by more than 50% in the past three years while continuing to earn national recognition for workplace culture and resident satisfaction. Today, the company serves thousands of residents and employs nearly 5,000 associates across eight states.

"To be recognized alongside so many talented leaders in our industry is truly an honor," said Buchanan. "This recognition reflects the dedication of the entire Legend team. Every day, our associates live out our Work of Heart philosophy, and their commitment to residents and families is what makes our continued growth and success possible."

Tim Buchanan, Founder and Co-CEO of Legend Senior Living, said the recognition reflects both Matt's servant leadership and his commitment to improving quality of life for senior adults.

"Matthew has earned the respect of our associates, residents, and industry peers through hard work, humility, and a genuine passion for serving others," said Tim Buchanan. "He understands that growth only matters when it strengthens our ability to deliver exceptional experiences for residents while supporting the people who care for them. I'm incredibly proud of the leader he has become."

According to Senior Housing News, the 2026 Executives to Watch honorees represent leaders who are helping organizations navigate growth, workforce development, operational excellence, and innovation while remaining focused on the needs of older adults and the teams who serve them.

About Legend Senior Living

Legend Senior Living is a privately held senior housing and services company based in Wichita, Kansas. Legend owns and operates more than 75 residences — spanning Independent Living, Assisted Living, Memory Care and Personal Care — in Colorado, Florida, Kansas, Missouri, New Jersey, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, and Texas.

www.legendseniorliving.com

About Senior Housing News

Senior Housing News is the leading source for news, analysis, and industry insights covering the senior living and senior housing sectors. Through its reporting, research, and events, Senior Housing News highlights the trends, leaders, and innovations shaping the future of aging services.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Rebecca Butler

Vice President of Marketing & Brand Strategy

Legend Senior Living

Rebecca.Butler@legendseniorliving.com

Phone: 316-616-6288