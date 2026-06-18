Fire Stopping Materials Market worth $2.47 billion by 2030, at 5.7%, says MarketsandMarkets™

Delray Beach, FL, June 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In terms of value, the Fire Stopping Materials Market projected to grow from USD 1.87 billion in 2025 and to reach USD 2.47 billion by 2030, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.7% during the forecast period, as per the recent study by MarketsandMarkets™. The increasing awareness of building safety and the need for the prevention of the quick spread of fires in buildings are some of the major growth drivers of the market. In today’s buildings, complex networks of electrical wiring, piping, and ventilation are present, which can create openings in fire-rated walls and floors and can cause the quick spread of fires. Fire stopping materials are needed to fill these openings and prevent the quick spread. As the rate of building construction is increasing, including residential, commercial, and industrial buildings, and the importance of building safety is increasing, the need for fire stopping materials is increasing steadily.

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List of Key Players in Fire Stopping Materials Market:

Hilti Corporation (Liechtenstein), 3M (US), Sika AG (Switzerland), Etex Group (Belgium), RPM International Inc. (US), Armacell (Luxembourg), Specified Technologies Inc. (US), Quelfire (UK), Fischer Group (Germany), ROCKWOOL Group (Denmark), Owens Corning (Finland), ZAPP-ZIMMERMANN GmbH (Germany)

Drivers, Opportunities and Challenges in Fire Stopping Materials Market:

Drivers: Increasing fire safety regulations Restraint: High-cost sensitivity and budget constraints in construction projects. Opportunity: Development of innovative fire stopping systems. Challenge: Non-compliance with regulations in emerging markets.

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Key Findings of the Study:

Sealants accounted for the largest share in the global fire stopping materials market in 2024. Electrical segment to grow at the highest CAGR in the fire stopping materials market during the forecast period. Commercial segment accounted for the largest share in the global fire stopping materials market in 2024.

Based on type, mortars have the second-largest market share in the fire stopping materials market due to their high fire resistance, durability, and ability to be used for sealing large openings in fire-rated walls and floors. Firestop mortars are commonly used to protect areas around cable trays, pipe penetrations, and large service openings where rigid and long-lasting fire barriers are needed. These materials are known to provide high fire-resistance ratings, which are normally achieved for several hours, thus making them suitable for use in critical facilities such as commercial buildings, industries, and power plants.

Based on application, the mechanical segment has the second-largest share in the fire stopping materials market due to the prevalence of pipe installations, ducts, HVAC systems, and plumbing systems. These systems create penetrations through fire-rated walls and floors, which must be sealed to prevent the spread of fire and smoke in buildings. Modern buildings are becoming increasingly complicated with the installation of mechanical systems, thereby increasing the need for fire stopping materials in mechanical applications.

Based on end-use industry, the industrial segment is the second-highest contributor in the fire stopping materials market in terms of market share, owing to the presence of complex infrastructure in the form of manufacturing units, power plants, oil and gas plants, and warehouses, wherein extensive cable, pipe, and ductwork are present, penetrating fire-rated barriers, thereby requiring fire stopping solutions to prevent the spread of fire and smoke. Furthermore, stringent safety norms are boosting the demand for fire stopping materials in industrial applications.

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Based on region, North America has the largest market share in the fire stopping materials market owing to the presence of strict fire safety standards, advanced construction standards, and high awareness among people regarding building safety standards and certifications. The presence of regulatory standards such as the NFPA 101 Life Safety Code, the NFPA 70 National Electrical Code, and the International Building Code (IBC), which require the implementation of firestop products to maintain the integrity of fire-rated walls and floors in buildings, is expected to drive the growth of the market in the coming years. Additionally, the presence of a highly advanced infrastructure base for the commercial sector in the region is expected to create opportunities for the growth of the fire stopping materials market in the coming years. The presence of prominent players in the market, high investments in R&D for advanced fire protection materials, and high adoption of building safety standards and certifications are expected to create opportunities for growth in the coming years. In addition, investments in renovation and retrofitting of existing infrastructure are expected to create opportunities for the growth for fire stopping material installations in the coming years.

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