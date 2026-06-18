Dr. Elisé Saraceni Appointed as Dean, Faculty of Education at St. Mary's University

CALGARY, Alberta, June 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A leader in Catholic education known for advancing student success, faith formation, and educational innovation, Dr. Elisé Saraceni has been appointed Dean of Education at St. Mary's University. Bringing more than two decades of experience in educational leadership across Western and Northern Canada, she has guided transformational initiatives in teaching and learning while fostering strong partnerships that support student achievement and organizational excellence. Her experience, vision, and deep commitment to the Catholic Intellectual Tradition position her well to lead the continued growth and success of St. Mary's University's Faculty of Education.

Dr. Saraceni holds a Doctor of Education in Educational Leadership from the University of Western Ontario and most recently served as Assistant Superintendent of Learning with Yellowknife Catholic Schools. A recipient of Canada's Outstanding Principal Award, the Alberta Distinguished Leadership Award, and the Shepherd Leadership Award, she also brings a strong connection to St. Mary's University, having previously served as a sessional instructor in the Bachelor of Education program.

"We are delighted to welcome Dr. Elisé Saraceni as our new Dean of Education," said Dr. Sandy Vanderburgh, Vice-President, Academic. "Following a nation-wide search, we are grateful to find someone with extensive leadership experience, a commitment to student success and excellence in teaching and research, and someone who will uphold the values of the Catholic Intellectual Tradition at our university. We look forward to Dr. Saraceni joining the St. Mary's community and to the leadership she will bring as we continue to strengthen our education programs."

"I am deeply honoured to join St. Mary's University as Dean of Education," said Dr. Saraceni. "Throughout my career, I have witnessed the transformative power of Catholic education to shape lives, strengthen communities, and form educational leaders committed to the service of others. I look forward to working alongside faculty, staff, students, and educational partners to strengthen teacher education, advance scholarship and innovation, and prepare future educators who will lead with faith, compassion, wisdom, and excellence."



Dr. Saraceni will begin her role as Dean of Education on June 15th 2026.

About St. Mary’s University:

St. Mary’s University is an innovative teaching and research university located on a historic site in Calgary, Alberta. Firmly rooted in the Catholic intellectual tradition, St. Mary’s inspires students to combine academic excellence with a passionate commitment to ethics, service, social responsibility, and respect for diversity of opinion and belief.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Adam Bowen - Director, Communications and Marketing Cell: 403.560.9888

Email: adam.bowen@stmu.ca

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6b69866e-b3f2-4dc4-8d90-494644963189