InfoComm 2026 Debuts First-Ever Media Day, Showcasing Breaking Industry Announcements and Innovations

LAS VEGAS, June 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InfoComm 2026 today debuted its first-ever Media Day, welcoming a curated group of journalists and industry analysts for exclusive access to major product announcements, strategic partnerships, and technology innovations from 19 leading exhibitors across the professional audiovisual industry.

The inaugural event featured two concurrent guided tours — Future of Work and Future of Experience — providing media with firsthand access to the technologies and trends transforming enterprise collaboration, AI-powered workplaces, broadcast production, live events, customer engagement, and immersive experiences.

"Today's announcements showcased the incredible pace of innovation across the AV industry," said Jenn Heinold, Senior Vice President, Expositions, Americas, AVIXA. "Whether it's AI-powered collaboration, intelligent workplace technologies, immersive experiences, or next-generation broadcast solutions, companies are pushing boundaries in ways that are transforming how people connect and communicate. It's exciting to see so many organizations choose InfoComm to share what's next."

View all the announcements here

The launch of Media Day reflects InfoComm's continued focus on creating opportunities for journalists, analysts, and creators to discover the technologies, trends, and companies driving innovation across the AV industry.

InfoComm 2026 continues through June 19 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, with exhibits open June 17–19.

InfoComm 2026 is sponsored by Headline Partner Shure Incorporated and Premier Partners Audio-Technica U.S., Blackmagic Design, Diversified, FORTÉ, and Microsoft.

For ongoing conversations and news about the pro AV industry, visit the InfoComm room on AVIXA Xchange , a unique community for the AV industry that connects thought leaders, industry-leading solution providers, and innovative manufacturers with AV solution seekers.

Photos: https://www.infocommshow.org/media

About InfoComm

InfoComm is the largest technology exhibition and conference in North America focused on the pro AV industry. The exhibition is produced by the Audiovisual and Integrated Experience Association (AVIXA) and currently ranks as the 37th largest trade show in the United States by Trade Show News Network. In addition, AVIXA and its partners produce a global portfolio of trade shows and conferences, including InfoComm América Latina; InfoComm China; InfoComm India; InfoComm Asia; Integrate (Australia); and Integrated Systems Europe.

About AVIXA

AVIXA is the Audiovisual and Integrated Experience Association, producer of InfoComm trade shows around the world, co-owner of Integrated Systems Europe, and the international trade association representing the audiovisual industry. Established in 1939, AVIXA has more than 3,000 enterprise members representing over 20,000 AV professionals, including manufacturers, systems integrators, dealers and distributors, consultants, programmers, live events companies, technology managers, content producers, and multimedia professionals from more than 80 countries. AVIXA members create integrated AV experiences that deliver outcomes for end users. AVIXA is a hub for professional collaboration, information, and community, and is the leading resource for AV standards, certification, training, market intelligence, and thought leadership. Visit www.avixa.org .

Press Contacts:

Meghan Henning

OnWrd & UpWrd (on behalf of InfoComm and AVIXA)

+1 571.309.3961

infocommpress@onwrdupwrd.com