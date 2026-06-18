Nomadic Spirit Releases "The Intentional Traveler's Guide to AI" to Combat Algorithmic Overtourism

Chicago, IL, June 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nomadic Spirit, a leading publication for intentional travelers, announces the release of "The Intentional Traveler's Guide to AI," aimed at helping travelers navigate the use of AI in trip planning to avoid "algorithmic overtourism." This free guide provides insights into how AI affects travel decisions and offers practical tools for tourists to personalize their travel experiences beyond the common itineraries suggested by AI.

Ask any AI to plan a two-week trip, and it will give you a good one. It will give nearly the same trip to everyone else who asks. That sameness is deepening the crowds at already overrun destinations and handing each traveler a trip that looks personal but isn't.

Europe drew a record 793 million international visitors in 2025, according to UN Tourism, and AI-powered trip planning is emerging alongside cheap flights and social media as another force shaping where travelers go. Another summer of anti-tourism protests is already being organized across the continent. The tool that sends everyone to the same handful of places is spreading when those places can least absorb the crowds.

AI adoption is the fastest shift in travel in a decade. More than half of travelers used it to plan, book, or get help with a trip in the past year, up from a third earlier in 2025. In addition, 84 percent of those who tried it said it improved the experience, according to Phocuswright and McKinsey & Company. The tools are fast and useful. What they do at scale is another matter.

Call it algorithmic overtourism: the same systems steering travelers to destinations already full, from Venice to Kyoto, while the places no one writes up remain invisible. The traveler gets the most-written-about version of a city, accurate and forgettable, rather than the one that would actually matter to them. To help travelers get better results from AI and avoid ending up with the same itinerary as everyone else, Nomadic Spirit has published a free guide, The Intentional Traveler's Guide to AI.

WHY THE TRIPS COME BACK THE SAME

The pattern is built into how the tools work. AI learns about travel from the most-clicked parts of the internet, hotel marketing, major review sites, and popular travel blogs, so the most-promoted places are the ones it knows best.

A young industry called Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) has already emerged to influence which hotels and tours an AI names, much like Search Engine Optimization (SEO) has long shaped Google. The market for AI in tourism is projected to climb from $2.95 billion in 2024 to $13.38 billion by 2030, according to MarketsandMarkets, and the larger that market grows, the more companies will pay to be the place the AI names.

The next wave will not stop at suggesting. AI systems that book and pay for a trip in the chat are arriving this year. Some are set to earn a commission on where they send you, so the same few places will reach more travelers with even less friction to question them.

Travelers do not need to abandon AI, which does real work. They need to use it with a clearer eye.

"AI is good at handing you the most visible version of a place," said Paul M. Rand, founder and editor of Nomadic Spirit. "Millions of people get some version of the same answer and think it was built just for them. The ones who come back with something better are the ones who keep pushing, who ask sharper questions instead of taking the first thing the tool offers."

INSIDE THE GUIDE

The Intentional Traveler's Guide to AI lays out where AI earns its place for a traveler: comparing flights and routes, sorting visa rules, translating a menu, naming the building in front of you, and where the traveler must take over. It includes a set of questions built to turn a generic plan into one that fits the person taking it, a worked example set in Mexico City, and a plain account of how the tools decide what to recommend.

The guide is available free at www.mynomadicspirit.com.

Nomadic Spirit has also prepared an AI and Travel Fact Sheet that gathers current adoption data, industry investment, and the open questions the guide raises. It is available to journalists on request, along with sources for the figures cited here.





ABOUT NOMADIC SPIRIT

Nomadic Spirit, "For a Life Well Explored," is a weekly newsletter for intentional travelers, particularly those over 50, who care as much about the why as the where. Its readers tend to be more deliberate, a little skeptical, and more interested in what a trip is about than just the itinerary.

Each issue explores how to think about where to go, with essays, places, and an honest read on where the travel industry is getting it right and wrong.

It was founded by Paul M. Rand, former Vice President for Communications at the University of Chicago and host of its Big Brains podcast.

Read it free at www.mynomadicspirit.com.



MEDIA CONTACT

Paul M. Rand, Founder & Editor

Nomadic Spirit

paul@mynomadicspirit.com

www.mynomadicspirit.com