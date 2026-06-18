Derm-Biome’s DB-006 Demonstrates Superior Efficacy in Preclinical Atopic Dermatitis Study: Reduces Itch, Inflammation, and IgE Levels, Outperforms Leading Topical Drugs

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Derm-Biome Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a Vancouver-based biopharmaceutical company focused on skin health and longevity, today announced positive preclinical results for its novel small molecule, DB-006. The compound demonstrated high efficacy in treating atopic dermatitis (AD), significantly reducing key disease drivers, including pruritus (itch), epithelial thickening, inflammation, and immunoglobulin E (IgE) levels.

Atopic dermatitis, commonly known as eczema, is a chronic inflammatory skin condition affecting up to 30% of children and 10% of adults worldwide. It is characterized by dry, scaly, intensely itchy rashes. Pruritus is the most burdensome clinical symptom, and its reduction is strongly linked to meaningful improvements in quality of life. Currently, there is no cure for AD.

In a well-established preclinical model that closely replicates human AD, DB-006 significantly lowered inflammation and outperformed leading AD treatments ZORYVE® (roflumilast) and VTAMA® (tapinarof) in reducing itch symptoms, epithelial thickening, and IgE production. DB-006 has consistently demonstrated a highly favorable safety profile.

Additionally, DB-006 exhibits antimicrobial activity against Staphylococcus aureus (S. aureus). Up to 90% of people with AD are colonized by this bacterium, compared to only 10–20% of the general population. S. aureus overgrowth triggers inflammation, exacerbates itching, and is a primary driver of eczema flares. Notably, most topical non-steroidal AD drugs lack this antimicrobial activity.

Dr. Youwen Zhou, Chief Scientific Officer of Derm-Biome, Professor and Director of Research in the Department of Dermatology and Skin Science at the University of British Columbia: “These data are very compelling. Atopic dermatitis causes significant physical and psychological suffering for millions worldwide, and many patients still lack adequate disease control with current therapies. Our findings confirm that DB-006 has strong potential to become a best-in-class, first-line treatment candidate for mild to moderate atopic dermatitis.”

Derm-Biome CEO Gordon Eberwein: “We are thrilled with these results. The prevalence of AD has increased two- to threefold, carrying a massive global burden driven disproportionately by young children. While the pipeline of expensive biologic drugs for severe AD is robust, there remains a gap in safe, effective, steroid-free topical options for mild to moderate AD. We believe DB-006 is well-positioned to fill that void.”

The global AD treatment market is projected to reach $37 billion USD by 2033 (from Grand View Research published June 2026), with mild to moderate AD and topical administration representing the market’s largest segments. The topical AD market is undergoing a major shift away from traditional corticosteroids toward targeted small-molecule therapies.

About Derm-Biome Pharmaceuticals, Inc

Derm-Biome Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a preclinical biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving skin health and healthy aging. In addition to AD, DB-006 has demonstrated significant protective effects in preclinical studies of photoaging and precancerous skin conditions, suggesting that the compound may have multi-action/target effects. Mechanism of action studies are underway.