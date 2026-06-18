The 48th Annual NYU International Hospitality Investment Forum Attracted Over 700 Investors Representing $723B in Hotel Assets Under Management to Drive Deal-Making

NEW YORK, June 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Earlier this month at the 48th annual NYU International Hospitality Investment Forum (NYU IHIF), operated by Questex, a leading information services and event company, in partnership with the NYU School of Professional Studies (NYU SPS) and its Jonathan M. Tisch Center of Hospitality, top industry executives, from CEOs of hotel brands to various investment and real estate executives, discussed the latest trends, economic influences and projections. NYU IHIF hosted more than 2,500 attendees, 28% of which were equity investors, representing more than $723B in hotel assets under management. Thirty-three percent of investor attendees attended the conference for the first time, demonstrating the increasing appeal of hospitality as an investment class.

The annual conference agenda delivered unparalleled thought leadership through keynotes, general sessions, workshops and networking events. Nearly 150 industry executives delivered unparalleled thought leadership through panels, fireside chats, case study presentations and roundtable discussions.

With the theme “Sharpening the Edge,” NYU IHIF brought the industry together to examine the forces shaping the market with curated tracks and deep content for three days of networking, insights and deal-making.

The opening keynote address was delivered by Anthony Scaramucci, Founder and Managing Partner, SkyBridge and Founder and Chairman, SALT. His address “Unbreakable Resilience: An Insider’s Perspective on Power, Communications and Business” provided an insider’s view into how geopolitical forces and societal dynamics are shaping today’s U.S. markets. He also explored what resilience truly means for leaders and businesses navigating volatility and uncertainty.

The Global Hospitality CEO Panel: “The View from the Boardroom” focused on market dynamics, emerging trends and strategies for adapting to uncertainty. The leaders of the world's major hospitality companies – Christopher J. Nassetta, President and CEO, Hilton Worldwide; Mark Hoplamazian, President and CEO, Hyatt; Geoff Ballotti, President and CEO, Wyndham Hotels and Resorts; Elie Maalouf, CEO, IHG Hotels and Resorts; and Sebastien Bazin, Chairman and CEO, Accor shared insights. The session was moderated by Sara Eisen, Anchor, CNBC.

Danny Meyer, Founder and Executive Chairman, Union Square Hospitality Group (USHG) received the Jonathan Tisch Active Citizenship Award, which celebrates the positive impact and achievements of a leader in the hospitality industry. Meyer also participated in a Fireside Chat with Tisch, covering the state of the industry and his philanthropy.

Additionally, the Hilton Cleveland Downtown, CHMWarnick received the HAMA U.S. Asset Management Achievement Award.

Other prominent leaders presented at NYU IHIF:

David Pepper, Chief Development Officer, Choice Hotels

Satya Anand, Group President U.S., Canada and Latin America, Marriott International

Claire Wallace, SVP Acquisitions and Development, Pyramid Global Hospitality

Omer Acar, CEO Raffles and Fairmont, Accor

Jonathan Halkyard, Chief Financial Officer, MGM Resorts International

Tim Abram, Managing Director and Global Co Head of Hotels, Starwood Capital Group

Ben Brunt, Managing Principal and Chief Investment Officer, Noble Investment Group

Scott Ellman, Managing Director, Eastdil Secured

Michael Mohapp, Partner, KSL Capital Partners

Steen Petri, Managing Director Investments, HEI Hotels and Resorts

Tiffany Cooper, Head of Development Americas, Mandarin Oriental

Andrea Grigg, Global Head of Hotel Asset Management, CBRE Hotels



Additionally, NYU IHIF hosted the second edition of BxR - Brand x Residential, which was dedicated entirely to investment, development and strategy within branded residences.

NYU IHIF attendees had the opportunity to meet with over 70 leading companies such as Accor, Hilton, Marriott International, IHG Hotels & Resorts, Visit Portugal, BWH Hotels, MEWS and Booking.com introducing the latest ventures, investments and innovations redefining guest experiences, operational efficiency and deal structures.

Select industry announcements made around IHIF EMEA:

Hilton announced the launch of a new brand, Undergraduate by Hilton, an upper-midscale product developed to serve a broader range of college and university markets. [Read the news here.]

CoStar and Tourism Economics upgrade their U.S. hotel performance outlook and now anticipates RevPAR will increase 2.8% year over year for full-year 2026. [Read the news here.]

MGM Resorts International confirms receipt of acquisition proposal from People Incorporated. [Read the news here.]





“The NYU International Hospitality Investment Forum offered insights from leaders actively deploying capital and operating assets in today’s market. It was the place to be for those looking to stay sharp and close deals. Every moment of the conference was designed to move the conversations forward, whether it was on stages, in meeting rooms or during receptions,” said Alexi Khajavi, Group President, Living & Hospitality, Questex.

“NYU IHIF is where the most influential voices in hospitality converge. It’s where investors and decision-makers have real conversations, gain access to market-moving insights and build relationships. It’s where the industry set its agenda for the year ahead,” added Nicolas Graf, Associate Dean of the Jonathan M. Tisch Center of Hospitality.

A share of proceeds from the event will help fund student scholarships at the NYU SPS Jonathan M. Tisch Center of Hospitality and further support the program’s mission of educating and preparing future leaders and innovators for careers in global hospitality management, travel, and tourism.

Upcoming International Hospitality Investment Forums

IHIF Asia will take place in September 16-18, 2026 in Hong Kong. Register to attend here. For sponsorship opportunities, contact Andrew Walmsley at awalmsley@questex.com.

IHIF EMEA will take place May 10-12, 2027 in Germany. Click here for sponsorship opportunities.

NYU IHIF 2027 takes place June 6-8 at the Marriott Marquis in New York. For sponsorship opportunities, contact Robert Britt at rbritt@questex.com.

Stay connected with the NYU IHIF on LinkedIn, Instagram and X.

About Questex

Questex fuels exceptional business connections—where every buyer and seller interaction matters. Through live events enriched with data insights and active year-round digital communities, we deliver measurable results. It happens here.

About the NYU SPS Jonathan M. Tisch Center of Hospitality

The NYU SPS Jonathan M. Tisch Center of Hospitality, now celebrating nearly 30 years of academic excellence, is a leading center for the study of hospitality, travel, and tourism. Founded in 1995, the Tisch Center was established in response to the growing need for hospitality and tourism undergraduate and graduate education. Its cutting-edge curricula attract bright, motivated students who seek to become leaders in their fields. The Tisch Center recently launched the Hospitality Innovation Hub (HI Hub), which will foster entrepreneurship and creative solutions for the industries it serves. For more information, visit sps.nyu.edu/tisch.

Media Contacts

Ahna Holloran

NYU IHIF

aholloran@questex.com

Meryl Franzman

NYU IHIF

mfranzman@questex.com