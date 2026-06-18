Yard Security, Cargo Fraud Prevention, and Chain-of-Custody Have Been a Patchwork; Terminal Industries Just Made Them Native to their Yard Operating System

AUSTIN, Texas, June 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Terminal Industries, founders of the logistics industry’s first Yard Operating System™ (YOSTM) designed for physical AI, today announced an expansive release of yard security, cargo fraud prevention, and custody features natively integrated into its end-to-end, modular platform. Now, these new applications, including CV-powered Digital Gate Capture, Carrier Risk Assessment, Driver Identity Verification, Load Verification, and CV-perimeter Security, form a tight accountability layer that is unified within the single platform operators already use to manage gates, lanes, and docks. Traditionally, these vital security and custody capabilities have used disparate point solutions and third-party services, leaving operations vulnerable to systemic fraud, cargo theft, and blind spots. Terminal YOS™ eliminates these risks by seamlessly binding security with yard management and automated task orchestration, delivering the industry's only closed-loop system of record for yard operations.

Every load in the supply chain changes hands at the yard, making it the primary target for modern logistics threats. According to Verisk CargoNet, cargo theft losses in the U.S. and Canada surged to $725 million, a 60 percent year-over-year increase, while identity fraud complaints rose 438 percent. The FBI recently warned that fraudulent carriers and load impersonation are now the dominant attack vectors against the sector. This security crisis is further compounded by a severe labor shortage. The veteran workforce that historically caught these anomalies with tribal knowledge has been lost by high turnover, which now sits at 49 percent for warehouse workers and above 90 percent for long-haul drivers. To date, the industry has fought back with a fragmented patchwork of point tools. Carrier vetting platforms stop fraud at the load board but not at the gate, while isolated perimeter cameras record incidents without connecting them to identity. By failing to build these capabilities natively into the yard’s actual management system, the logistics sector has left its most vital infrastructure exposed.

The implications run straight into the warehouse. Strategic theft completes at the warehouse gate. Federal investigations land at the facility that released the load. Cargo insurance, customer contracts, and CTPAT membership increasingly require documented carrier vetting, driver identity, conveyance inspection, and chain-of-custody records that paper-based yards cannot produce, and that the gate workforce, with turnover above 49 percent, can no longer be counted on to capture by hand. Yard security and custody are no longer only the perimeter's problem. They are the warehouse's accountability problem, and they have to be solved at the gate, inside the system that runs it.

"The logistics yard has become the convergence point for critical security and custody gaps that plague modern supply chains, gaps that remain unfilled by siloed point solutions sitting outside existing yard management systems," said Darin Brannan, CEO of Terminal Industries. "By folding security, cargo fraud prevention, and custody into our Yard Operating System™, we have established the industry's first true accountability layer to address these threats head-on, resulting in a tightly integrated, end-to-end system of record for yard operations."



Built from the ground up for physical AI, Terminal tracks a truck's entire lifecycle from the moment it approaches the perimeter to the moment it leaves. While legacy systems and siloed tools merely generate alerts and tickets, Terminal establishes a true accountability layer, weaving together five applications that address security, custody, and fraud with real-time decisions on a single platform that starts the moment a load arrives at the gate:



CV-powered Digital Gate captures and combines cloud-managed video with license plate recognition and AI detection, integrated into the yard operations view rather than parked in a separate system. The same gate runs an automated visual inspection of every inbound and outbound conveyance, the kind of 17-point check CTPAT members perform on paper today, and writes a timestamped, photo-backed record to the YOS TM in seconds, not minutes. Real-time orchestration acts on any event before the gate arm opens, before the truck moves, before any dispute begins.

captures and combines cloud-managed video with license plate recognition and AI detection, integrated into the yard operations view rather than parked in a separate system. The same gate runs an automated visual inspection of every inbound and outbound conveyance, the kind of 17-point check CTPAT members perform on paper today, and writes a timestamped, photo-backed record to the YOS in seconds, not minutes. Real-time orchestration acts on any event before the gate arm opens, before the truck moves, before any dispute begins. Perimeter Security coverage extends the same way with support for 10k+ new and existing security camera models directly in our platform, and every feed inherits the full fraud and security suite. This creates an auditable baseline that timestamps and attributes every gate event, building the searchable history that makes every layer above it possible.

coverage extends the same way with support for 10k+ new and existing security camera models directly in our platform, and every feed inherits the full fraud and security suite. This creates an auditable baseline that timestamps and attributes every gate event, building the searchable history that makes every layer above it possible. Carrier Risk Assessment uses real-time AI-algorithmic analysis at every DOT scan pulling data from multiple publicly-available databases, with tier-coded alerts that tell operators whether to block, document, judge, or clear.

uses real-time AI-algorithmic analysis at every DOT scan pulling data from multiple publicly-available databases, with tier-coded alerts that tell operators whether to block, document, judge, or clear. Driver Identity Verification catches counterfeit IDs at the gate and matches the driver to the appointment, with on-device privacy that retains only extracted fields and the verdict.

catches counterfeit IDs at the gate and matches the driver to the appointment, with on-device privacy that retains only extracted fields and the verdict. Load Verification documents what actually leaves the yard (including seal numbers, container condition, and load configuration) defeating retail chargeback fraud and producing the ISO 17712 seal record CTPAT and modern cargo insurers expect.





"You cannot deliver an expansive view of yard security and custody by stitching together point tools on top of legacy software designed to record what already happened," said Chris Brumett, Chief Product Officer at Terminal Industries. "A fraudulent carrier at the gate at 9:14 AM is not a ticket. It is a decision that has to be made before the gate arm opens. Only a unified yard operations platform built with physical AI can make that decision. And only if those capabilities live inside the operating system that runs the yard, not next to it."

The pressing need for an accountability layer to address security and custody in the yard is simply the latest proof that the YMS era is over, and that a new category has arrived to take its place. Legacy yard management systems were built to track inventory, not to defend it, leaving disconnected point solutions and services to close the gaping hole, if they close it at all. The Terminal Yard Operating System™ represents a fundamental shift: closing security and custody gaps with a single, CV-powered, accountability layer deeply woven into existing yard operations and purpose-built for how modern yards actually run.

For more on Terminal's Yard Security, Cargo Fraud, and Custody platform, visit terminal-industries.com/yard-security .

About Terminal Industries

Terminal Industries automates and optimizes logistics yard operations from gate to dock. As the pioneer of physical AI for the yard, its Yard Operating System™ (YOS™) uses computer vision and autonomous decision intelligence to turn chaotic, manually run yards into self-aware logistics environments. Founded in 2023 by strategic investors 8VC, Prologis, Ryder, NFI, and Lineage, Terminal delivers an all-inclusive, subscription-based solution that is easy to deploy and manage. The company offers the most scalable, integrable, and reliable Smart Yard platform in the industry, delivering unmatched cost-benefit and performance benchmarks for mid-market and enterprise operators across warehousing, distribution, manufacturing, retail/grocery, CPG, 3PL, and contract carrier sectors. For more information, visit www.terminal-industries.com.

Media Contact:



Cate DeBenedictis

cate.debenedictis@terminal-industries.com



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/47cf64e1-55be-49fd-bab3-4110f697d555