Sio Silica and Arctic Gateway Group Sign Strategic MOU to Explore Future Exports of High-Quality Silica from the Port of Churchill to Europe

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, June 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sio Silica Corporation and Arctic Gateway Group (“AGG”) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to jointly advance planning for the potential development of strategic high-purity quartz infrastructure at the Port of Churchill, a project that would strengthen Canada’s and Manitoba’s economy, diversify Canadian trade with a secure supply of critical mineral exports to Europe, and bolster Canada’s Northern trade infrastructure.

The proposed project would support the movement and handling of high-purity quartz produced from Sio’s SiMbA Project in Manitoba. Initial plans contemplate approximately $110 million to $124 million in private infrastructure investment at the Port of Churchill, including enclosed storage domes, rail unloading systems, conveyors, ship loading infrastructure, utility upgrades, and a super-sack bagging facility.

Under the proposed framework, Sio Silica would become a key tenant at the Port of Churchill, supporting long-term port activity, northern infrastructure growth, and expanded international trade opportunities for Western Canada.

Sio has secured a long-term international offtake agreement with RCT Solutions in Germany that is expected to support approximately four ships per year moving through the Port of Churchill once operations commence.

High-purity quartz is a critical mineral essential to semiconductors, fibre optics, solar technology, advanced manufacturing, AI infrastructure, and national defence technologies.

“This MOU represents much more than a proposed commercial agreement, it represents an opportunity for Canada and Manitoba to lead in the global critical minerals economy,” said Feisal Somji, CEO of Sio Silica. “Canada has highlighted the importance of Arctic Gateway Group and the Port of Churchill as a transformative strategy for Canada. This partnership demonstrates exactly what that vision can look like in practice, with Manitoba resources, infrastructure, jobs and Indigenous partnership, supporting global supply chain security and long-term economic growth.”

“AGG is focused on building a diversified and resilient future for the Port of Churchill and the Hudson Bay Railway,” said Chris Avery, President & CEO of Arctic Gateway Group. “This MOU allows our organizations to begin planning potential infrastructure, logistics, and commercial requirements to support future export shipments of high-quality silica to Europe, while Sio Silica continues its environmental review processes. If the project moves forward, AGG will see major new private sector investment and diversified export growth, with a key tenant at the Port that can operate within our current shipping season.”

The MOU aligns with ongoing efforts to strengthen the Port of Churchill and Canada’s Arctic Trade Corridor. AGG has identified critical upgrades including expanded storage and loading systems, marine infrastructure modernization, and investments in rail capacity to support future growth in critical minerals logistics and northern economic development.

AGG, an Indigenous and community-owned company, is advancing the Port of Churchill as a strategic gateway connecting Canadian resources and industries to global markets while creating generational economic opportunities for Indigenous and northern communities.

In addition to hundreds of construction and mining jobs, this work could create approximately 20 full-time permanent jobs in Churchill during operations, while also generating additional economic activity through rail operations, port services, and future industrial expansion.

The project is designed as scalable Phase 1 infrastructure capable of supporting significantly larger volumes and future multi-commodity opportunities through Churchill.

Sio Silica stated the partnership further reinforces Manitoba’s growing role in critical mineral logistics, Northern infrastructure development, Indigenous economic participation, and secure allied supply chains.

About Sio Silica Corporation

Sio Silica is developing the SiMbA high-purity silica project in Manitoba, focused on supporting global demand for critical minerals required in semiconductors, solar technologies, fibre optics, advanced manufacturing, AI infrastructure, and national defence applications.

About Arctic Gateway Group Limited Partnership

Arctic Gateway Group is an Indigenous and community-owned company operating the Port of Churchill, Hudson Bay Railway, and Churchill Marine Tank Farm as part of Canada’s Arctic Trade Corridor.