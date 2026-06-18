Cosmedical™ Launches Two New Private Label Skincare Systems for Recovery and Renewal

DAVIE, Fla., June 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cosmedical, the brand-building partner trusted by thousands of practitioner skincare brands, today announced the launch of two new curated skincare systems: the Evening Renewal System and Recovery System.

Designed to simplify recommendations and support better patient outcomes, the new systems join Cosmedical’s established collection of regimen-based offerings, including the Age Reverse System, Blemish Defense System, Skin Brightening System, and Post Procedure System.

For decades, practitioners have understood a simple truth: patients achieve better results when products are used together as part of a consistent regimen. The Evening Renewal System and Recovery System were developed to make that recommendation easier, providing thoughtfully curated solutions that address specific patient needs while encouraging long-term compliance.

The Evening Renewal System is designed to support overnight skin renewal through a complete corrective regimen that helps improve the appearance of texture, tone, and visible signs of aging while maintaining hydration and comfort.

The Recovery System supports skin following aesthetic treatments and procedures, helping replenish hydration, soothe visible redness, and reinforce the skin barrier during recovery.

“After more than 40 years of treating patients, I’ve learned that great skincare is rarely about a single product—it’s about how products work together,” said Dr. Loretta Ciraldo, Founder of Cosmedical and Board-Certified Dermatologist. “These systems were designed to remove the guesswork for patients and provide practitioners with a simple, effective way to extend the benefits of professional treatments into the daily skincare routine.”

The launch reflects Cosmedical’s commitment to amplifying practitioner impact by providing the products, expertise, and support practices need to build successful skincare brands and deliver exceptional patient experiences.

“Our role is to help practitioners achieve more than they could on their own,” said Gina Ciraldo Stabile, CEO of Cosmedical. "The Evening Renewal System and Recovery System are more than curated regimens—they’re tools that help practices create consistency, build patient trust, and deliver meaningful results. That’s what being a true partner looks like: providing everything needed to transform clinical expertise into lasting brand success."

By combining complementary products into thoughtfully designed systems, Cosmedical helps practitioners confidently guide patients through every stage of their skincare journey—from recovery and barrier support to long-term renewal and maintenance.

The Evening Renewal System and Recovery System are available immediately through Cosmedical and can be incorporated into existing private-label skincare brands.

About Cosmedical™

Cosmedical™ is a dermatologist-founded private label skincare company and brand-building partner for dermatologists, plastic surgeons, medical spas, and licensed aestheticians seeking to create premium, medical grade private label skincare brands. Through dermatologist-developed formulations, operational excellence, and comprehensive marketing support, Cosmedical helps practitioners build and scale premium skincare brands with confidence. For more information about Cosmedical™ and their range of innovative skincare products, please call 800-275-3627 or write to info@cosmedical.co.

Contact: Bianca Ruiz | Cosmedical™

800-275-3627 | b.ruiz@cosmedical.co

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c5a611ec-1d22-4a46-8e73-3b33b188bfb7