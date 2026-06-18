ADT Earns Two 2026 Buyer’s Choice Awards from ConsumerAffairs, Based on Customer Reviews

BOCA RATON, Fla., June 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ADT Inc. (NYSE: ADT), the leader in smart home security solutions, has earned two 2026 Buyer’s Choice Awards from ConsumerAffairs, a leading platform for verified consumer reviews. The recognition reflects ADT’s continued focus on delivering trusted, high-quality experiences for the millions of customers who rely on ADT to protect what matters most.

The third annual Buyer’s Choice Awards recognize top-rated brands across key consumer categories, based on in-depth analysis of customer reviews published on ConsumerAffairs.com. The program highlights companies that earn trust, deliver strong satisfaction and provide real value during major life decisions.

ADT was recognized in the following categories:

Best Customer Service – Reflecting ADT’s commitment to responsive, knowledgeable support across every customer touchpoint, from installation to ongoing monitoring.

Reflecting ADT’s commitment to responsive, knowledgeable support across every customer touchpoint, from installation to ongoing monitoring. Best Product Offering – Recognizing the breadth and quality of ADT’s smart home security solutions, which combine professional monitoring with smart technology designed to fit customers’ everyday lives.



“At a time when many consumers feel uncertain about making big financial decisions, reviews play an even bigger role in building confidence,” said Zac Carman, CEO of ConsumerAffairs. “The Buyer’s Choice Awards recognize the companies that consistently earn that trust through positive, transparent customer experiences.”

“At ADT, our customers’ trust is something we work to earn every day not just through our technology, but through the people and support behind it,” said Fawad Ahmad, Chief Operating and Customer Officer, ADT. “Being recognized for both customer service and product offering reflects the work our teams put into making our customers feel safe, supported and confident in the choices they’ve made for their homes and families.”

To select the winners, ConsumerAffairs evaluated real customer reviews for emotional tone, recurring themes, and overall satisfaction. The awards spotlight the moments in the buying journey that matter most: clarity, confidence, support and peace of mind.

All reviews analyzed for the 2026 awards were submitted by verified customers and published on ConsumerAffairs.com. Reviews are collected through online surveys, structured phone interviews, and each review must meet strict quality standards for depth, authenticity, and credibility before being posted.

Here’s what customers had to say about ADT:

“I’m very satisfied with ADT’s customer service and products. I’ve been with them since 2017. Their customer service has always been outstanding. I have not had any problems with them since I’ve had their service,” said Marcia from Columbia, South Carolina.

“It’s been a pleasure knowing that they’re watching over us. … The features have surpassed our expectations. I could actually take care of my alarm away from home,” said Richard from Jacksonville, Florida.



About ADT

ADT is a leading provider of security, interactive and smart home solutions serving residential and small business customers in the U.S. Through innovative offerings, unrivaled safety and a premium customer experience delivered by the largest network of smart home security professionals in the U.S., ADT empowers people to protect and connect to what matters most, every second, every day. For more information, visit ADT.com.